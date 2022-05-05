S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads
S&P 500   4,300.17
DOW   34,061.06
QQQ   329.60
3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Russia pounds Ukraine, targeting supply of Western arms
What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended 
Fed raises key rate by a half-point in bid to tame inflation
EXPLAINER: What's the impact if Europe cuts off Russian oil?
Intuit to pay $141M settlement over 'free' TurboTax ads

The AP Interview: Belarus doing 'everything' to end war

Thursday, May 5, 2022 | Ian Phillips, Associated Press


Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addresses his supporters gathered at Independent Square of Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he was doing “everything” to stop the war, in a sit-down interview with The Associated Press on Thursday.

President Alexander Lukashenko also said that he didn’t think Russia’s “operation” in Ukraine would “drag on this way.”

“But I am not immersed in this problem enough to say whether it goes according to plan, like the Russians say, or like I feel it. I want to stress one more time, I feel like this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenko said.

He also alleged that Ukraine was “provoking Russia” and insisted that Belarus stands for peace.

“We categorically do not accept any war. We have done and are doing everything now so that there isn’t a war. Thanks to yours truly, me that is, negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have begun,” he said.

“But why is Ukraine, on whose territory a war in effect is ongoing, military action, people are dying, -- why is Ukraine not interested in these negotiations?”

Russia deployed forces to Belarusian territory under the pretext of military drills and then sent them rolling into Ukraine as part of the invasion that began on Feb. 24.

Lukashenko publicly supported the operation, alleging at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March that Ukraine planned to attack Belarus and that Moscow’s offensive prevented that. He said he brought a map to show Putin from where the alleged attack was supposed to take place, but offered no other evidence to back the claim.

Earlier this week, Belarusian military announced snap drills that raised concerns in Ukraine. However, Lukashenko assured the AP on Thursday that the drills didn’t threaten anyone.

“We do not threaten anyone and we are not going to threaten and will not do it. Moreover, we can’t threaten -- we know who opposes us, so to unleash some kind of a conflict, some kind of war here in the West is absolutely not in the interests of the Belarusian state. So the West can sleep peacefully.”


___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine


7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities

Before you invest in small-cap stocks, you should be comfortable with the risk that they present. By definition, a small-cap stock is one that has a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. But this leaves them prone to volatility. And when the market goes through a sell-off or correction these stocks can suffer steep losses.

Those concerns are being amplified as the Federal Reserve is pledging to raise interest rates as part of their efforts to implement a less accommodative monetary policy. And that means if your investment timeline ends in the next few years, you may want to look elsewhere.

However, if you have a longer time horizon, quality small-cap stocks have historically provided investors with an opportunity for high growth.  In this special presentation, we're looking at seven small-cap stocks. Some have an interesting story that is playing out right now. Others have a narrative that should provide a catalyst for the stock once the economy is back on firm footing.

Here are seven small-cap stocks we believe deserve a closer look.



View the "7 Small-Cap Stocks that Present Long-Term Growth Opportunities".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.