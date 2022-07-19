The Array Technologies Stock's Slump Could Be Short-Lived

The shares of Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) are seeing some reprieve after Friday's slump, last seen up 6.2% at $11.51. Solar power stocks had a tough go of it late last week thanks to news that Democratic Senator Joe Machin -- an important swing vote -- said he will oppose the climate change spending plan proposed by Democrats.

Array Technologies stock folded to pressure at several overhead trendlines in recent months, including its 160-day moving average, which helped send the equity to a 27% year-to-date deficit. However, Friday's pullback put ARRY back in line with a trendline that could send it even higher, if history is an indicator.

According to data from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Array Technologies stock just came within one standard deviation of its 80-day moving average after a lengthy period above the trendline. While there's only been one other instance of this occurring during the past three years, the equity managed to stage an impressive 31.5% one-month return. A similar move from its current perch would put the security right above the $15 level, easily clearing its aforementioned 160-day moving average.

An unwinding of pessimism among options traders could also put some wind at the equity's back. ARRY's Schaeffer's put/call open interest ratio (SOIR) of 2.38 sits higher than all but 2% of readings from the past year. In other words, short-term options traders have rarely been more call-biased.

A round of upgrades from the brokerage bunch could also create tailwinds. Of the 10 in coverage, six call Array stock a "hold" or worse. Meanwhile, short interest has been on the rise, up 27.8% in the last reporting period. The 20.33 million shares sold short now make up a hefty 13.7% of the stock's available float, or nearly one week's worth of pent-up buying power.

Blockchain technology is creating new opportunities in a variety of industries. It's even creating industries that never existed. That's the case with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). An NFT is a token created by the Non-Fungible Alliance that exists on a blockchain. In many cases, that is the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain, but there are now several other blockchains that support NFTs

The key to understanding NFTs as an investment opportunity is the idea that it's a cryptographic token that represents something unique. The value of an NFT is based on basic supply and demand. The first example of an NFT was the one-of-a-kind digital cat sensations, the CryptoKitties. Only 10,000 digital images were created. But the entire market raked in $32 million for investors who collected, bred, or traded these tokens.

As exciting and as much potential as the NFT market holds, it's still in its infancy. And that means what it looks like tomorrow is evolving. The federal government recently announced its intention to put guardrails on cryptocurrency. That regulation will extend to Ethereum and other blockchains that support NFTs. That's why many stocks on this list have a stand-alone case for ownership outside of NFTs. However, as you'll see many are also penny stocks.