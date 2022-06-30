The Best 25 Stocks to Own Next Month

The shares of women's health specialist Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) are clinging to a 1.6% year-over-year lead. In 2022, however, HOLX sports an 8.6% deficit. While the Hologic stock's current technical setup is less than desirable, July just might serve a silver lining, if past is precedent.

Per a study from Schaeffer's Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, Hologic is one of the best S&P 500 Index (SPX) stocks to own in July. Looking back over the last 10 years, HOLX averaged a July gain of 9.1%,and finished the month higher nine times. From it's current perch at $70.13, a move of similar magnitude would have the equity reclaiming its year-to-date breakeven level.

Now looks like the opportune time to get in on this rally with options. Specifically, HOLX's Schaeffer's Volatility Scorecard (SVS) sits at 88 out of 100, implying the equity tends to outperform volatility expectations.

The end of 2021 and the initial trading days of 2022 have been rough for tech stocks. The prospect of multiple interest rate hikes has investors fleeing to risk-off assets, including stocks. And that means some of the biggest tech stocks may have further to fall.

But for growth investors, tech remains the sector to be in. Some appealing stocks have dropped 50% or more from their 2021 highs. That means it’s inevitable that some savvy buyers will be moving in to buy their favorite names at a discounted price.

However, price doesn’t always equal value. Some stocks have sold off and may never recover their previous level. Those are tough lessons for investors to learn.

However, in this presentation, we’re looking at seven tech stocks that have a strong business case to support a recovery even as other tech stocks may struggle. We think all these stocks are strong buying candidates. However, we encourage you to do your due diligence to decide when the price is right for you.