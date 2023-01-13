Last year was a volatile one for the equity market, with rising interest rates, record high inflation and geopolitical tensions triggering broad-based sell-offs. All three major U.S. indices ended the year in the red. Despite this scenario, several stocks outperformed expectations.

On the other hand, the sell-offs allowed investors to pick up some quality stocks at a discount, especially mega-cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

The Five Best-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We used the fourth-quarter return data for mega-cap stocks from finviz.com to determine the five best- and worst-performing mega-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Broadcom (26%)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up by almost 4% in the last month but are down more than 3% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading at around $574 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $645.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $240 billion.

Broadcom reported revenue of more than $27 billion in 2021, compared to over $23 billion in 2020.

Exxon Mobil (26%)

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) shares are up by almost 6% in the last month, bringing their 12-month return to nearly 58%. As of the time of this writing, Exxon Mobil shares are trading at around $111 with a 52-week range of $69.81 to $114.66, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $453 billion.

Exxon Mobil reported nearly $279 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $178 billion in 2020.

JPMorgan Chase (28%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) shares have gained more than 7% in the last month, but they remain in the red for the last 12 months, losing almost 17%. As of the time of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading at around $139 with a 52-week range of $101.28 to $169.81, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $406 billion.

JPMorgan Chase reported revenue of nearly $131 billion in 2021, compared to over $102 billion in 2020.

Merck & Co. (29%)

Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) shares are up by over 1% in the last month, bringing their 12-month return to nearly 37%. As of the time of this writing, Merck & Co. shares are trading at around $111 with a 52-week range of $72.88 to $115.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $280 billion.

Merck & Co. reported $48.7 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to $41.5 billion in 2020.

Oracle (34%)

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are up by almost 11% in the last month, bringing their 12-month return just barely into the green, at nearly 1%. As of the time of this writing, Oracle shares are trading at around $88 with a 52-week range of $60.78 to $88.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $233 billion.

Oracle reported $42.4 billion in revenue for the fiscal year that ended in May 2022, compared to $40.5 billion in 2021.

The Five Worst-Performing Mega-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst-performing mega-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

Apple (-6%)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are down by over 2% in the last month, bringing their 12-month return to -22%. As of the time of this writing, Apple shares are trading at around $133 with a 52-week range of $124.17 to $179.61, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2 trillion.

Apple reported $394.3 billion in revenue for the fiscal year that ended in September 2022, compared to $365.8 billion in 2021.

Alphabet (-8%)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) shares are up by over 1% in the last month, bringing their 12-month return to -34%. As of the time of this writing, Alphabet shares are trading at around $92 with a 52-week range of $83.45 to $152.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.14 trillion.

Alphabet reported $257.6 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to $182.5 billion in 2020.

Meta Platforms (-11%)

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) shares are up by over 14% in the last month but remain down by over 59% for the last 12 months. As of the time of this writing, Meta Platforms shares are trading at around $132 with a 52-week range of $88.09 to $335.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $353 billion.

Meta Platforms reported $117.9 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to $86 billion in 2020.

Amazon.com (-26%)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are up by almost 8% in the last month but remain in the red for the last 12 months, at -41%. As of the time of this writing, Amazon shares are trading at around $95 with a 52-week range of $81.43 to $170.83, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $916 billion.

Amazon reported $469.8 billion in revenue for 2021, compared to over $386 billion in 2020.

Tesla (-54%)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are up by almost 22% in the last month bringing their 12-month return to -64%. As of the time of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at around $123 with a 52-week range of $101.81 to $384.29, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $375 billion.

Tesla reported revenue of $53.8 billion in 2021, compared to $31.5 billion in 2020.

