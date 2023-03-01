'The Gods Are Good To Us': KFC Brings Back Indulgent Fan-Favorite Item After Nearly 10 Years





Chicken and nostalgia lovers are in luck with the latest resurgence of one of KFC's fan-favorite menu items.

Starting March 6, the fried chicken chain is bringing back the famed Double Down sandwich for a limited run after retiring it in 2014. The sandwich first hit menus in 2010.

The sandwich is bun-less — instead, two fried chicken filets are used as the bread and cheese, bacon, and sauce are added inside the poultry buns.

KFC first teased the return of the menu item on Twitter with a poll on Tuesday asking fans if the crispy meal should return to menus — 67.5% of voters said "yes" in some capacity.

Feeling chaotic. Should we bring back the Double Down? — KFC (@kfc) February 28, 2023

"The Double Down is one of the most buzzworthy fast food menu items ever," said Nick Chavez, KFC's CMO in the U.S., in a release. "After nearly a decade of people begging for its return, we're embracing the chaos, bringing back our most iconic sandwich ever for just four weeks."

Delighted fans took to social media to express their excitement over the indulgent menu item upon news that the chain was relaunching it nationwide.

KFC bringing back the Double Down?



Sorry arteries, it's been real. — Negative Zero (@burnt_paradise_) March 1, 2023

The KFC double down is both the most abhorrent thing and the most beautiful thing on Earth. It is proof that God exists. It is proof that the Devil exists.

— Walrus (@MoocherWalrus) March 1, 2023

They're bringing back the KFC Double Down. The gods are good to us. — Chestbursty. (@chestrovert) March 1, 2023

Had a KFC double down once in my life. Still recovering. However, I will be getting a second one when it returns because it was truly life changing. — West Pine Bills (@WestPineBills) March 1, 2023

good bye abs goodbye cut/ defined body ill give it all up for the kfc double down — trOPicana Nate :). (@Nate_OnAir04) March 1, 2023

KFC spokesman Rick Maynard told CNN Money in 2010 that over 10 million Double Downs were sold in the sandwich's original run, even though sales numbers in Q2 2010 (when the sandwich was first rolled out) did not skyrocket.

Analysts said that the product "seemed to get a lot of publicity," which is likely what KFC is trying to do with the resurgence of the item, considering the return is scheduled for one month only.

KFC went through a "menu simplification" earlier this month when it removed several items — including chicken wings, popcorn chicken, Nashville Hot sauce, and strawberry lemonade — from its menu to increase efficiency.

"It's really to deliver our most popular products perfectly each time and to actually make room for new products," said Brittany Wilson, KFC's U.S. director of brand marketing, in a statement to Yahoo Finance.

KFC is a part of Yum! Brands which is also the parent company of Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Yum! Brands was up just over 5% in a one-year period as of Wednesday afternoon.

