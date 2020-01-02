The Hartford to limit insurance for fossil fuel companies

S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
S&P 500   3,257.85 (+0.84%)
DOW   28,868.80 (+1.16%)
QQQ   216.16 (+1.67%)
AAPL   300.35 (+2.28%)
FB   209.78 (+2.21%)
MSFT   160.62 (+1.85%)
GOOGL   1,368.68 (+2.19%)
AMZN   1,898.01 (+2.72%)
CGC   20.13 (-4.55%)
NVDA   239.91 (+1.96%)
MU   55.39 (+2.99%)
BABA   219.77 (+3.62%)
GE   11.93 (+6.90%)
TSLA   430.26 (+2.85%)
AMD   49.10 (+7.06%)
T   38.86 (-0.56%)
ACB   2.02 (-6.48%)
F   9.42 (+1.29%)
NFLX   329.81 (+1.93%)
PRI   131.83 (+0.97%)
BAC   35.64 (+1.19%)
GILD   65.23 (+0.38%)
DIS   148.20 (+2.47%)
Log in

The Hartford to limit insurance for fossil fuel companies

Posted on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 By The Associated Press

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A major insurer is limiting its coverage of companies in the fossil fuel business, citing concerns about climate change.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. won't cover companies that get more than a quarter of their revenue from thermal coal mining or that produce more than a quarter of their energy from coal.

The company also said it will not write policies or make investments in companies that generate more than 25% of their revenue directly from extracting oil from tar sands. It won't cover or invest in the construction and operation of new coal-fired plants.

The company said it plans to phase out policies or investments that currently violate those parameters by 2023.

The Hartford posted around $19 billion in revenue in 2018. The company joins 18 global insurers in limiting or dropping coverage of energy companies that tend to rely on fossil fuels, but the Rainforest Action Network said The Hartford is the “first mainstream U.S. insurer” to restrict coverage for tar sands oil and coal.

The company is aiming to balance the need for energy and economic growth with concerns about a warming planet and the role of fossil fuels, CEO Christopher Swift said.

"The world needs affordable, accessible energy to support global economic progress and at the same time action is needed to mitigate the impact such activity has on our climate,” he said.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG)$60.95+0.3%1.97%14.08Buy$64.60

More on MarketBeat
20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio
13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won13 Stocks Institutional Investors Won't Stop Buying
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $1010 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel