The Latest: All in Los Angeles must wear mask outside home

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— All in Los Angeles must wear mask when outside home

— Japan’s Abe: world economy facing ‘once-in-a-century crisis’

— Moscow to begin free coronavirus testing for all residents

— 2 workers in Turkey killed after aiding quarantined area

___

LOS ANGELES — Everyone in Los Angeles must wear a mask when outside their homes.

The new order is intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus as easing of other restrictions allows more people to return to work and recreation. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the requirement Wednesday evening, saying “every reasonable precaution” must be taken as steps are slowly being taken to reopen the economy.

Easing of the “safer at home” orders issued by the city and Los Angeles County began last week with the reopening of some retail using curbside pickup, hiking trails and golf courses. Beaches reopened Wednesday, and there is now further opening of retail, manufacturing and logistics.

___

BERLIN — Researchers in Germany plan to test an entire village that was put into two-week coronavirus quarantine in March to see if there were more cases than officially recorded.

Scientists at the University of Jena said Thursday they have begun testing residents of Neustadt am Rennsteig, with a population of almost 1,000, because of the village’s “unique situation.”

Neustadt is one of a few places in Germany that were fully isolated because of a large number of cases. From March 22 on, residents weren’t permitted to leave the village for two weeks, with few exceptions.

Forty-nine COVID-19 cases and two deaths were recorded. Using blood tests and questionnaires, researchers hope to learn whether more people were actually infected, possibly without displaying symptoms.

___

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Two days after Gov. Tom Wolf lambasted them as “cowardly” and vowed to withhold funding, several Pennsylvania counties signaled Wednesday they are moving ahead with plans to defy him by lifting some pandemic restrictions. Others backed down under the governor’s threat.

Commissioners in many GOP-controlled counties where the Democratic governor has yet to ease any restrictions say they can manage the public health impacts of COVID-19 and reopen safely. They say the shutdown threatens to destroy local economies.

Beaver County, home to a severe nursing home outbreak, said it plans to operate as if Wolf had already eased restrictions there, meaning residents can freely leave their homes and retailers, offices and other kinds of businesses can reopen.

___

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish officials says Kurdish rebels have opened fire and killed two municipal workers distributing aid in an area under quarantine because of the pandemic. One other person was injured.

The attack occurred Thursday on a road near the district of Ozalp, in Van province, which borders Iran, the local governor’s office said in a statement. The group was attacked with long-barreled weapons from a vehicle. The municipal employees were riding inside another vehicle after handing out aid packages.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility. The Van governor’s office said it has begun looking for the assailants.

Presidential communications director Fahrettin Altun said the attack was the work of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which has waged a more than three-decade old insurgency in southeast Turkey. The conflict has led to the loss of tens of thousands lives since it started in 1984.

___

MOSCOW — Russia’s capital on Friday is to begin free coronavirus testing for all residents.

Under the program announced by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, tests for coronavirus antibodies, a marker of infection, will be conducted at 30 clinics throughout the city. Sobyanin said that 70,000 city residents will receive invitations for testing “every few days” and the city will have the capacity to do 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month.

Moscow, with a population of about 12 million, accounts for half the country’s more than 221,000 reported infections.

___

LONDON — Britain estimates that 148,000 people in the country had the coronavirus last week -- just over a quarter of 1% of the population. Among front-line health and social care workers, the figure was much higher, at 1.33%.

This is the first result by the national statistics office to calculate how many people in Britain have COVID-19 without being diagnosed. It is based on swab tests from more than 10,000 people participating in a nationwide survey to track the infection and transmission of the virus in the community.

The figure of 148,000 infected people between April 27 and May 10 excludes cases in hospitals and nursing homes.

There are currently about 11,000 people hospitalized with the virus in Britain. More than 33,000 people have died with COVID-19 in hospitals, nursing homes and other settings.

___

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Slovakia’s government has approved a tracking app designed to alert authorities if people break self-quarantine rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

Health Minister Marek Krajci says Slovaks returning home from abroad will not have to go to government quarantine facilities any longer but will be allowed to self-quarantine at home if they download the app.

To break self-quarantine rules will be punishable by up to 1,650 euros ($1,794). If approved by Parliament, the self-quarantine at home with the app might be possible as soon as next week.

The current practice that enforces a quarantine on the Slovaks arriving from other countries outside their homes until they are tested might take days. It has been criticized by the public and the country’s ombudsman.

Slovakia has under 1,500 tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government figures released Thursday. Twenty-seven have died.

___

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa’s main opposition party says it is taking the government to court over parts of the strict national lockdown.

The Democratic Alliance will challenge the “rationality” of a night curfew, restrictions on e-commerce and a three-hour window to exercise. South Africans have been under lockdown since March 27.

It has eased slightly, but many still can’t leave home except for essential business like getting food and medicine. Sales of cigarettes and alcohol are still banned. The DA says the lockdown is “tearing our society and economy to pieces.”

South Africa has the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with more than 12,000. President Cyril Ramaphosa has said infections would have “soared uncontrollably” in the country of 57 million without the strict lockdown and “many thousands” would have died.

___

NEW DELHI, India (AP) — India will distribute free grains to 80 million migrant workers for the next two months amid mounting pressure from critics who say the government is doing little for the country’s poor.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday as part of the federal government’s economic rescue package of $260 billion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday.

Sitharaman also said the government will introduce an affordable housing plan for the urban poor and migrant workers.

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed India’s deep economic divide and created a hunger crisis for tens of thousands. Millions of migrant workers have fled big Indian cities to their village homes as they could find no work.

India’s lockdown began in late March and is set to at least partially end May 18.

___

HELSINKI — Finland is relaxing some COVID-19 travel restrictions.

The country now allows entry of citizens from nations belonging to the European Union’s open-border Schengen area for work-related and other necessary purposes with strict guidelines.

Gradual easing of travel and border traffic takes effect Thursday. It is particularly important for businesses and thousands of commuters between Finland and Nordic neighbors Sweden, Norway and the Baltic nation of Estonia.

Passenger ferries plying between Finland and Sweden and Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia’s capital, partly resumed services Thursday after having carried cargo only in the past two months since Finland introduced partial border lockdown in mid-March.

Finland’s 1,340-kilometer (832-mile) border with Russia, one of the EU’s longest external borders, remains closed from both sides.

___

TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says the world economy is facing a “once-in-a-century crisis.”

He made the remark Thursday while lifting a national coronavirus emergency except for Tokyo and seven other prefectures that remain at high risk. Abe declared a monthlong emergency in parts of Japan, including Tokyo, on April 7. He later expanded that move to nationwide and extended through May 31.

The state of emergency allows local leaders to legally take social distancing and other measures, such as requests for nonessential business closures, though they carry no penalties if violated.

The number of new cases has significantly decreased in Japan. Abe urged a slow return to social and economic activity to avoid triggering a resurgence of the spread of the infections.

“The spread of global infection is never-ending. The world economy is facing a once-in-a-century crisis and is not even comparable to the Lehman shock,” Abe said, referring to the giant investment bank and the financial crisis of 2008. He added that even the world’s largest corporations are suffering significant damage and that it is “absolutely necessary to prevent chain bankruptcy.”

___

PARIS — France’s government announced an 18 billion euros ($19.4 billion) plan to support restaurants, hotels and other tourist facilities that have been closed since mid-March amid the coronavirus crisis.

With the country starting to lift its lockdown this week, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe promised the French on Thursday that they will be able to go on holiday in France in July and August, including in French overseas territories.

The government hopes local tourism will help offset the anticipated absence of foreign travelers this summer. Tourism in France represents about 8% of the country’s gross domestic product, 30% of which comes from international visitors.

For now, travel across France is limited to 100 kilometers (62 miles) from home unless for compelling professional or family reasons.

Philippe said restaurants and cafes may reopen June 2 in regions with less virus infections. The final decision will be made at the end of May.

___

BEIJING — China’s foreign ministry says U.S. authorities have failed to effectively fight the global coronavirus pandemic and “abused American people’s trust.”

Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian did not identify any officials by name but appeared to be firing back against accusations from the Trump administration that China mishandled or deliberately delayed releasing information about the outbreak first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

U.S. officials were “engaged in political manipulation of buck-passing and shirking responsibilities,” Zhao said at a daily briefing Thursday. He dismissed discussion of legal action against the Chinese government as “frivolous” and said the U.S. should “focus more on fighting the epidemic and safeguarding the lives and health of the American people and stop playing such buck-passing game.”

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — The World Health Organization says it has seen an overall slowing of the pandemic” in its vast European region, but there is “no room for complacency” and people should “remain vigilant.”

Hans Kluge, head of the WHO’s Europe office, stressed at a news conference Thursday that the pandemic has not been stopped and an increase in cases has been reported in the eastern part of its region.

“The lesson here is: no time for celebration but time for preparation,” said Kluge.

It was not the first time the world faced a pandemic but “definitely, this has been a very, very devastating one.” He notes noting that “even if we have had few cases, we have seen the strongest health systems can be overwhelmed in a couple weeks.”

The regional office serves the body’s European region that comprises 53 countries, covering a vast geographical region from the Atlantic to the Pacific oceans.

___

LONDON — British health authorities have for the first time approved an antibody test that shows whether people have previously been exposed to the new coronavirus.

The test, manufactured by Swiss pharmaceutical firm Roche, has already been approved for use in the United States and the European Union.

Public Health England says government scientists found the test to be 100% accurate. It shows whether people have been exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19 and have developed antibodies against it, which may provide some immunity.

The British government says it is working on plans to offer antibody tests to health care workers and the public.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said an antibody test could be a “game changer” in allowing the U.K. to end its national lockdown. But attempts to find a reliable test have been troubled. Some 17.5 million tests ordered from various suppliers all failed to meet U.K. standards.

___

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — A World Health Organization official says the debate between ensuring health and reviving the economy is a “false dichotomy” and that countries must remain vigilant even as they move to lift restrictions.

The WHO Western Pacific director Takeshi Kasai says the reopening of the economy shouldn’t be rushed and must be done cautiously. He says the world must “create a new normal in which we don’t have to choose between health and livelihood.”

Kasai said Thursday that countries must strengthen their health system and have measures in place for early detection, isolation and contact tracing, and ensure they are ready for the possibility of large-scale community outbreak.

If a resurgence occurs, Kasai said governments must also be prepared to reinstate strict health measures as everybody remains at risk until a vaccine is developed.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

