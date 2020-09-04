The Latest: Berlusconi in Milan hospital with coronavirus

In this Nov. 21, 2019 file photo, Silvio Berlusconi, Italian former Premier and President of Forza Italia (Go Italy) party speaks during the European Peoples Party (EPP) congress in Zagreb, Croatia. Sen. Lucia Ronzulli, who is a top aide to Silvio Berlusconi told RAI state TV Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, that the former premier was admitted to a Milan hospital early Friday as a precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)
Alberto Zangrillo, Silvio Berlusconi's longtime physician, talks to reporters at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, has an early-stage lung infection but was breathing on his own Friday after being hospitalized in Milan, his personal physician said. Alberto Zangrillo, who is also on the staff of San Raffaele hospital, where Berlusconi was taken in the early hours of the day, told reporters that test results are reassuring and “makes us optimistic” for his recovery over the next “hours and days.” (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
A female doctor takes a swab sample to test for the coronavirus at a corona test centre at the main station in Hamburg, Germany, Sept. 3, 2020. Travellers returning to Germany can be tested at the station. (Markus Scholz/dpa via AP)
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards talks about his state's response to Hurricane Laura and to the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
A group of young students wearing face mask protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wait outside to enter in a state school in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. After six months with all Spanish schools closed by crisis of COVID-19, today is opening a new school year with new rules to prevent the pandemic coronavirus. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Mateo Ulcuango attends a virtual class using the Zoom app from his home in Cangahua Alto, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Because of the unabated COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador has started the new school year imparting classes via the internet. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
In this July 9, 2020, file photo, people wait to speak with representatives from the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission about unemployment claims in Midwest City, Okla. The government issues the jobs report Friday, Sept. 4, for August at a time of continuing layoffs and high unemployment. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)
Members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) protest at the government's Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. NEHAWU are calling for safer working conditions for front line workers after 240 lost their lives to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
A man wearing a face mask walks near a banner displaying as a part of campaign to overcome the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks in the shade of a building Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 130 coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
In this undated photo provided on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, by the North Korean government, a worker disinfects the inside of a bus to protect against the coronavirus in Pyongyang, North Korea. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Alison Quinotoa eyes her cell phone as she receives classes via the internet, at her home in La Josefina, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Because of the unabated COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador has started the new school year imparting classes via the internet. (AP Photo / Dolores Ochoa)
Alison Quinotoa and her father Tobias Quinotoa search for a better signal with their cell phones, to access her virtual classes from their home in La Josefina, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Because of the unabated COVID-19 pandemic, Ecuador has started the new school year imparting classes via the internet. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Adan Cholango sits atop a hill as he looks for a better signal to obtain instructions for a virtual meeting between his parents and his teacher during his first week of school in Cangahua Alto, Ecuador, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Cholango is one of the many students who because of the pandemic, starts school amidst a battle to obtain a stable internet signal in rural areas, debts to acquire a mobile device, and little technical knowledge to use the new academic tools. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Jessica Christian gives her son Tobias a kiss through their face masks as he is dropped off for his first day of kindergarten at Park Elementary School in Casper, Wyo., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (Cayla Nimmo/The Casper Star-Tribune via AP)
A waiter wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus tends to a couple of customers outside a restaurant in the Usaquen neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Restaurants are reopening in most of Colombia as the South American nation attempts to reignite its economy following months of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks across a pedestrian crosswalk in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
People weaning face masks cross a stream at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.(AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A waiter wearing a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus readies a table as he waits for clients outside a restaurant in the Usaquen neighborhood of Bogota, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Restaurants are reopening in most of Colombia as the South American nation attempts to reignite its economy following months of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Lorenzo Borghese, founder of South Beach Brewing Company, poses for a photo, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla. Borghese is looking to open in the next few weeks. Bars and restaurants in certain parts of Miami were crippled by curfews and closures. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ROME — Former Premier Silvio Berlusconi, who tested positive this week for the coronavirus, has been hospitalized in Milan.
Alberto Zangrillo, his personal doctor who is also on staff at San Raffaele hospital, says the 83-year-old has an early stage lung infection but is breathing on his own.
Zangrillo says test results “makes us optimistic” for his recovery over the next “hours and days.” He says after examining Berlusconi at home a day earlier, he decided on hospitalization after detecting “bland pulmonary involvement.”
Berlusconi, who has a pacemaker, is expected to be hospitalized for a ’’few days,” according to Zangrillo.
___
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK
— India adds 83,000 coronavirus cases, nears 2nd most in world
— Mexico downplays coronavirus cases among medical personnel
— Death of an Alabama town's mayor brings reckoning where he spent his entire life
— Italy ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi admitted to Milan hospital as precaution to monitor his coronavirus infection.
— Madrid is restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in confirmed coronavirus cases as schools are set to reopen.
— Chickens replace students in Kenyan school as struggling educators make what money they can after studies postponed.
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
BERLIN — German pharmaceutical company CureVac says it is receiving another 252 million euros ($298 million) to develop a coronavirus vaccine.
The company says its request for additional funding has been approved by Germany’s Ministry for Education and Research, provided certain milestones are reached.
Germany’s state-owned KfW bank has already taken a 23% stake in CureVac for 300 million euros. The company launched an initial public offering of shares, but its main shareholder remains Dietmar Hopp, the co-founder of German software giant SAP.
CureVac is among a small number of companies that aim to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using mRNA technology that experts say could allow rapid inoculation on a larger scale than traditional forms of vaccination.
___
JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization director-general says “so far our worst fears have not been realized” after warnings that malaria deaths could double this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told malaria experts many countries have gone to great lengths to maintain services, even as 46% of more than 100 countries surveyed have reported disruptions to related services.
However, he says an increase in malaria cases and deaths is still expected this year. Malaria killed more than 400,000 people last year, with more than 90% of deaths in Africa.
The WHO chief called for more protection of health workers and strengthened health systems.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke says testing will be stepped up in Copenhagen after more than 170 cases have been reported nationwide for the second day in a row.
Existing test facilities will be upgraded and extra facilities set up in two neighborhoods in the Danish capital, Heunicke says.
Kaare Moelbak of Statens Serum Institut, a government agency that maps the spread of the coronavirus in Denmark, that the cases were spread throughout Copenhagen and occurred mainly at private gatherings.
Some 173 cases were reported on Friday. Denmark recorded 179 on Thursday -- the highest number of new cases in a single day since April 22.
Overall, Denmark has 17,547 confirmed cases and 627 deaths.
___
PRAGUE — Health authorities are tightening restrictions in the Czech capital after a recent spike of coronavirus cases in Prague and other parts of the country.
Starting Wednesday, it’s mandatory to wear face masks in stores and shopping malls. Bars, restaurants and night clubs must be closed from midnight until 6 a.m.
Students in Prague must wear face coverings in all shared spaces of elementary and high schools, starting Sept. 14.
The Czech Republic on Thursday had a record daily increase of 680 cases, with 168 in the capital.
The country has 26,452 confirmed cases and 426 deaths.
___
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A South Carolina beach town has renewed its mask mandate. That’s despite coronavirus cases trending downward after a spike linked to the popular tourist destination this summer.
Myrtle Beach has extended through Sept. 30 the July executive order mandating face coverings worn in public places, according to the city’s website.
“This is not the time to stop our efforts,” City Manager John Pedersen said during a City Council meeting Thursday.
In June and July, some coronavirus clusters in other states, including West Virginia and New Jersey, were linked to vacationers and wedding attendees returning from trips to Myrtle Beach. Horry County, which contains Myrtle Beach, also had a spike in cases. Since then, data shows the county has seen a downward trend in case numbers.
___
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Corrections has suspended a work program that places inmates in the state Capitol building after two inmates tested positive for the coronavirus.
An agency spokesman says the Dixon Correctional Institute inmates began showing symptoms of coronavirus on Monday and tested positive for the virus Tuesday. They’re in medical isolation.
State data shows that nearly 400 inmates at Dixon currently have the coronavirus.
The inmates are part of a crew of workers bused 30 miles from Jackson to Baton Rouge to clean, cook and perform landscaping in the Capitol and other state buildings.
The inmates in the programs make between 4 and 70 cents an hour or credit toward early release for their work. Some lawmakers have criticized the use of cheap inmate labor at state-owned buildings, The Advocate reported.
___
MADRID — The Madrid regional government is restricting family reunions and social gatherings to curb a sharp spike in coronavirus cases just as schools are set to reopen.
An existing ban on outdoor meetings of more than 10 people is extended indoors, after most new recent infections have been tied to gatherings at homes. Funerals, burials, weddings and religious celebrations, as well as group visits to museums or guided tourism will be restricted starting Monday.
Nearly one third of the country’s new infections are in and around the Spanish capital, a region of 6.6 million. At least 16% of beds in Madrid’s hospitals are occupied by COVID-19 patients, the highest rate of all Spanish regions.
Announcing the new restrictions Friday, the regional health chief says recent data show the rate of new daily increases is slowing down. Madrid is also expanding the number of contact tracers, which has been one of the weakest links in dealing with the the outbreaks. It’s also purchasing 2 million kits for rapid coronavirus tests.
Spain, edging to half a million confirmed coronavirus cases since February, is leading Europe’s second wave of the pandemic with a rate of virus prevalence above 212 per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks. There's been at least 29,234 confirmed deaths from the virus.
___
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary has registered 459 new cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio that his government has three main objectives regarding the second wave of the pandemic: Protect those the most at-risk, like the elderly; create conditions needed for schools to function; and rev up the economy.
Orban says “if the economy has to stop again, we’re all going to be in a very difficult situation.”
Hungary’s decision to close its borders to most foreigners from Sept. 1 has drawn criticism from the European Union, but Orban says despite the objections from Brussels, “in a few days they will be doing what we are,” because without new border rules they won’t be able to stem the spread of the virus.
Hungary has registered 7,382 confirmed cases and 621 deaths.
___
PARIS — France has closed 22 of its 62,000 schools since in-person classes resumed this week because of coronavirus infections.
Of those, 10 were on the French Indian Ocean island of Reunion, where access to health care is poorer than on mainland France and the number of virus patients in hospitals has increased in recent weeks.
Education Minister Jean-Blanquer told Europe-1 radio that overall, French schools have reported about 250 suspected virus cases per day since they started reopening Tuesday.
Not all those cases turn out to be positive, but once a suspicion is reported, schools must follow an extensive government protocol that can include sending a whole class home for online learning or shutting the whole school.
The French government, like many around Europe, ordered the in-person reopening of all schools this week to tackle inequalities worsened by lockdowns and get parents back to work to revive the economy.
France recorded more than 7,000 new virus cases Thursday, the highest daily rate in Europe and up from several hundred a day in May and June, in part thanks to ramped-up testing. More than 30,700 people with the virus have died in France.
___
PRAGUE — The number of people infected with COVID-19 has continued to surge to record levels in the Czech Republic, surpassing 600 for the second straight day.
The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase reached 680 new confirmed cases on Thursday, a new record.
Health authorities are expected to discuss a response to the spike later on Friday.
The Czech Republic has had a total of 26,452 infected with COVID-19, 426 have died. Currently, 177 people were hospitalized while 40 needed intensive care.
___
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Danish border controls to Germany and Sweden but also at airports on Friday changed status from permanent to random, Denmark’s national police said.
The “adjusted” control “will provide a smoother settlement and thus a shorter waiting time for travelers into Denmark,” police said in a statement.
The decision was made by the government late Thursday.
On March 14, Denmark introduced permanent border controls to prevent foreign nationals without “a legitimate purpose of entry” from entering the Scandinavian country “with an increased risk of infection as a result” as authorities then phrased it.
___
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea will extend elevated social distancing restrictions imposed in the greater capital area for another week as it looks to contain a coronavirus resurgence that threatens to erase hard-won epidemiological gains.
Health Minister Park Neung-hoo announced the decision Friday after health workers reported 198 new cases of COVID-19, mostly from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of the country’s 51 million people live.
Through next Sunday, restaurants in the capital area will be required to provide only takeouts and deliveries after 9 p.m., as they have been doing since Aug. 30. Indoor sports venues like fitness centers and billiard clubs and after-school academies in the region will have to remain closed.
Authorities have shut down churches and nightspots nationwide and shifted most schools back to remote learning to slow the viral spread.
___
NEW DELHI — The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 83,000 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.
The 83,341 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India’s total past 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.
India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.
India’s case fatality rate of 1.75% is well below the global average of 3.3%, the ministry said. Experts have questioned whether some Indian states have undercounted deaths.
India added nearly 2 million coronavirus cases in August alone.
In a country of 1.4 billion people, only those places most affected by the virus remain under lockdown. People are crowding markets and other public spaces with potential safety measures like masks and social distancing largely unenforced.
___
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand reported its first death from the coronavirus in more than three months on Friday.
Health authorities said a man in his 50s died at an Auckland hospital where he was being treated for the virus following a small outbreak in the city that began last month. New Zealand has reported more than 1,700 cases and 23 deaths.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand would keep its current coronavirus restrictions until at least mid-September.
A lockdown in Auckland has been eased, but crowd sizes are limited across the country and masks mandated on public transport.
“As with last time, a cautious approach is the best long-term strategy to get our economy open and freedoms back faster in the long term,” Ardern said.
___
SYDNEY — Australian authorities have added 53 deaths at nursing homes from earlier this year to the country’s total of coronavirus deaths.
Those deaths plus six that officials reported Friday for the previous 24 hours raises Australia’s toll from the pandemic to 737.
Victoria state officials say the 53 earlier deaths were determined from reconciling numbers from July and August. An outbreak in the city of Melbourne has raced through dozens of aged-care homes, resulting in hundreds of deaths.
The outbreak in the state appears to be slowly waning, with Victoria officials reporting 81 new confirmed coronavirus cases Friday.
Victoria state chief health officer Brett Sutton says “this is the stubborn tail of the epidemic curve.”
___
7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now
The U.S. economy contracted by 5% in the first quarter. That was slightly larger than the 4.8 decline that was previously forecast. On the same day that GDP was released, we also learned that the ranks of those filing for unemployment claims exceeded 40 million.
But as sobering as those numbers are, they’re not completely surprising. The U.S. economy was effectively shut down as citizens did their part to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. But the cost of those efforts is just being measured.
And one of those measurements comes in the all-important Consumer Confidence Index. The index ticked up slightly in May to 86.6. While this number is about 30% lower than where the index sat In February, it’s significantly higher than where it sat at the trough of the financial crisis and subsequent recession.
And a big reason for that is that while the brick-and-mortar economy shut down, the digital economy helped give the economy a pulse.
Consumption is a key part of our economy. That’s why consumer confidence makes up 70% of the U.S. economy. And one of the key ways that consumers express that confidence or lack thereof, is in the retail sector.
For the last few years, the story of retail has been about which retailers were going to be able to successfully compete in the e-commerce space that is still owned by Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sadly, we’re discovering that some companies, like J.C. Penney, were late to adapt in a meaningful way. But that isn’t the case for all retailers.
In this special presentation, we are identifying 7 retail stocks that have done well through this turbulent time and should use that as a springboard to continued growth.
View the "7 Virus-Resistant Retail Stocks to Own Now".