The Latest: Biden criticizes Trump's response to outbreak

— Biden criticizes Trump's response to outbreak.

— Restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can open in much of northern Michigan starting Friday.

— Italy has its lowest daily increases in deaths and new cases since before the national lockdown began.

— Spain records its lowest daily death toll in 2 months.

___

WASHINGTON — Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is slamming the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, proclaiming that President Donald Trump, “had months, months to take action” and failed to do so before the U.S. death toll began rising.

Biden addressed the AAPI Victory Fund’s “Progressive Summit” virtually on Monday, speaking from his home in Delaware, as Canadian geese honked loudly and persistently in the background. The group aims to empower Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

The former vice president said of the virus, “The scale of the loss is staggering and it’s infuriating.”

“But more than that, it’s heartbreaking to think how much fear, how much loss, how much agony could have been avoided if the president hadn’t wasted so much time and taken responsibility,” Biden said. “We got denials, delays, distraction — many of which were openly xenophobic.”

Biden added, that the country, “Got bald-faced lies about testing capacity that, ‘Anyone who wants a test can get a test.’”

“It wasn’t remotely true two months ago,” he said “and it still isn’t.”

___

LANSING, Mich. — Restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can open in much of northern Michigan starting Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced in relaxing her stay-at-home restrictions — a key step for the tourism-dependent region before the Memorial Day weekend and summer season.

Bars and restaurants, which have only been able to do pickup and delivery, will have to limit capacity to 50% under Monday’s announcement.

Groups will be required to stay 6 feet apart, and servers will have to wear face coverings. Office business also will be able resume if work cannot be done remotely.

The governor’s latest order keeps closed other places of public accommodation such as movie theaters, gyms and hair salons in all 83 counties, at least through May 28.

Whitmer called the partial reopening of northern Michigan a “big step,” but urged people to not “go rushing out.” She recommended that residents considering visiting the Upper Peninsula or a 17-county region of the northern Lower Peninsula — which have 7.5% of the state’s 10 million people — to “think long and hard.”

“The whole state is watching to make sure we get this right,” said Whitmer, a Democrat who has been criticized by Republican lawmakers for not earlier restarting sectors by region. “If we get this right, we will be able to take the next step.”

Whitmer also issued an order requiring that businesses resuming in-person work develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it available to employees and customers by June 1.

___

ROME — Italy has registered its lowest daily increases in both deaths and new cases of COVID-19 since before the national lockdown began in early March.

According to data from the Health Ministry, 99 deaths of persons with coronavirus infections were registered in a 24-hour period ending Monday evening.

That same period saw 451 confirmed new cases.

On Monday, Italians enjoyed a first day of regained freedoms, including being able to sit down at a cafe or restaurant, shop in all retail stores or attend church services such as Mass.

But until next month they still can’t travel outside their regions except for work or other strict necessities, as lockdown rules are gradually lifted.

Italy now officially has 32,007 deaths, although many in nursing homes who died during the lockdown period weren’t tested for coronavirus as the tests were mainly given to hospitalized patients.

Overall, there are 225,886 confirmed cases of COVID-in Italy, where Europe’s outbreak began.

___

ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president has announced a new four-day curfew during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr to be applied across the country to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he hoped the restrictions would no longer be needed after the next round of lockdowns between May 23 and 26.

Previous weekend and national curfews were applied to 31 provinces, but this round will restrict people to their homes in all 81 provinces.

The country has opted to impose short weekend and holiday curfews, instead of full lockdowns, fearing possible negative effects on the already troubled economy.

Turkey’s health ministry announced 31 new deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest since the end of March, bringing the death toll to 4,171. The data also showed 1,158 new infections with the total now at 150,593.

___

RABAT, Morocco — Morocco’s prime minister announced on Monday an extension of the nationwide lockdown until June 10.

Prime Minister Saad Eddine Othmani told parliament that the North African kingdom had recorded a rise of hotspots at factories but also within families during weddings or funerals, gatherings that breached lockdown rules.

The decision means that the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in less than a week, usually marked by large family gatherings, must be a far smaller closed-door affair this year.

___

ALPINE, Calif. — One of California’s largest tribal casinos reopened Monday to a large crowd as customers had their temperatures taken at the door and were ordered to wear facial coverings.

The Viejas Casino & Resort was the first of three popular casinos in the San Diego area to open this week. At least one public health official acknowledged tribes are sovereign authorities and not subject to state and local restrictions on operating amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Every other slot machine was turned off, but the strong turnout meant many customers were still playing less than six feet (1.8 meters) apart. Card dealers worked with up to three players at a table and there were no barriers separating them — also far less than six feet apart.

Customers were required to have their foreheads scanned for temperatures. Electronic signs across the casino floor told them — “Let’s Play Again!” — while also instructing them to stay six feet apart, wash hands for 20 seconds, avoid touching eyes, noses and mouths and come back another day if they were feeling sick.

Within an hour of opening at 8 a.m., the first three floors of the four-story parking garage were full at the casino, which has 2,500 slot machines in Alpine, east of San Diego.

___

GENEVA — The U.S. Health and Human Services secretary has demanded “change” at the World Health Organization, accusing it of failing to obtain the information the world needed as the coronavirus outbreak emerged.

Alex Azar said the United States supports an independent review of “every aspect of WHO’s response to the pandemic,” keeping up a U.S. onslaught against the U.N. health agency over its alleged failure to press China to be more transparent about the origins of the outbreak.

Without mentioning China by name, Azar said: “In an apparent attempt to conceal this outbreak, at least one member state made a mockery of their transparency obligations, with tremendous costs for the entire world.”

Azar, speaking by video conference to the WHO’s annual assembly, also joined recent statements from the U.S. State Department blasting the U.N. health agency for not allowing Taiwan, whose government is a rival of China’s, to attend the event as an observer state.

“The health of 23 million Taiwanese people should never be sacrificed to send a political message,” Azar said.

He said the United States had allocated $9 billion to benefit the global coronavirus response.

Azar spoke just hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping addressed the assembly by videoconference, saying China would spend $2 billion to help respond to the COVID-19 crisis and economic fallout from it.

___

MADRID — Spain has reported 59 new fatalities from the new coronavirus, the lowest daily death toll in two months. That brings the total number of deaths in the country to 27,709.

The number of confirmed infections rose on Monday to 231,606, or 285 new ones from the previous day.

Fernando Simón, the top health official in charge of Spain’s response to COVID-19, called the latest figures “very good news.”

“The goal is no longer knowing the total number of cases but to detect as early as possible the new cases wherever they appear,” Simón said.

He added that the time span between infections and diagnosis has shortened and that more people are being cured because treatment has improved.

Commerce across the country was reopening on Monday as Spanish regions gradually edge toward what authorities have branded as the “new normality.” The hard-hit regions in or around Barcelona and Madrid are progressing slower than the rest of Spain.

___

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One of South Carolina’s major universities is canceling fall break next semester and ending in-person classes before Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.

The University of South Carolina said it is ending in-person classes a few weeks early because it anticipates a second wave of COVID-19 cases along with the regular flu season.

The university says it is not including the typical four-day break in October so students and professors won’t be as likely to travel throughout the country and possibly return with COVID-19 or other viruses from faraway places.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s health ministry has announced just two new coronavirus infections were detected in the past 24 hours, and two new deaths, as the country entered the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions.

The number of confirmed infections in Greece now stands at 2,836, although the true number is believed to be higher. The country’s coronavirus-related death toll is 165.

The news came on the day that Greece reopened shopping malls and archaeological sites, while high school students returned to classes and Greeks were allowed to travel outside their home region across the mainland and to the islands of Crete and Evia.

The government imposed lockdown measures early in Greece’s coronavirus outbreak, a move that has been credited with keeping the number of deaths and critically ill people low. Over the past few weeks it has been easing lockdown restrictions faster than originally predicted, in part with a view to safeguarding its tourism industry, which accounts for a major part of Greece’s economy.

___

LONDON — The British government says it will soon be able to trace the contacts of everyone who tests positive for the coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the government has recruited 21,000 contact tracers, including 7,500 health care professionals and thousands of call handlers. He says the team will “help manually trace the contacts of anyone who’s had a positive test and advise them on whether they need to isolate.”

A robust contact-tracing effort is a key part of plans to lift Britain's lockdown.

Britain initially lagged behind many countries in testing but now has the capacity to do more than 100,000 a day for the virus, though the target is not always met. The government is now aiming for 200,000 a day, and Hancock says anyone over the age of 5 who has coronavirus symptoms is now eligible for a test.

A mobile phone app that will alert users if they have been in contact with an infected person is being tested on the Isle of Wight, an island off England’s south coast with a population of 140,000. The government says the trial has revealed some issues with the app, including a failure to work on some phones, but that these are being addressed.

___

TIRANA, Albania — Albania's Muslim community has decided to reopen mosques and resume religious activity, with major restrictions.

A statement Monday said Muslims may resume using mosques for prayers while staying there no longer than 10 minutes, not in groups, wearing gloves and maintaining social distancing. The statement says mosques should be disinfected regularly. Children under age 12 and people 65 and older are still being told to avoid mosques.

Muslims have been performing rituals at home during the fasting month of Ramadan, which ends Saturday.

Mosques and churches have been shut down in Albania since mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has reported 31 deaths from COVID-19 and 948 confirmed cases.

Also on Monday, some 30,000 high school seniors returned to classrooms in Albania.

___

LONDON — First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland could begin easing its lockdown measures by the end of the month.

Scotland has clashed with the government in London over the lifting of restrictions, with Sturgeon taking a stricter approach on topics including when to reopen schools.

Sturgeon said Monday that if progress is made in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, Scots may be allowed to meet people in other households, and some sporting events may be permitted. She added a “route map” to paths out of lockdown will be published Thursday.

She said: “Within two weeks, my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to normality.”

A total of 2,105 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for COVID-19, up by two from 2,103 on Sunday.

___

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign minister says European countries will work over the next two weeks on criteria that would help make international vacations on the continent possible this summer.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas consulted Monday with counterparts from 10 countries that are popular with German tourists, most in southern Europe.

Maas stressed the need for a coordinated safety-first approach rather than a bilateral “European competition for tourists.”

He said the ministers likely will meet again in two weeks, and officials will work on details before then — addressing issues such as whether vacationers who become infected with the coronavirus while away should be quarantined at their destinations or transported home.

Maas said “it will be necessary to tell people clearly … that there will be restrictions everywhere, on the beaches, in restaurants, in city centers.”

At present, many European borders are at least partly closed and some countries require all or most people arriving to go into quarantine for two weeks.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

