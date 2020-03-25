S&P 500   2,481.23 (+1.39%)
DOW   21,241.47 (+2.59%)
QQQ   182.50 (-0.63%)
FB   156.68 (-2.67%)
MSFT   148.97 (+0.42%)
GOOGL   1,102.62 (-2.42%)
AMZN   1,900.85 (-2.02%)
NVDA   246.77 (-0.97%)
BABA   190.10 (+2.34%)
MU   43.15 (-0.28%)
GE   7.50 (+9.49%)
TSLA   539.44 (+6.14%)
AMD   44.80 (-3.07%)
T   28.55 (+1.64%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.17%)
F   5.40 (+8.88%)
NFLX   342.07 (-4.67%)
BAC   21.19 (+0.76%)
GILD   69.75 (-5.69%)
PRI   81.62 (+2.56%)
S&P 500   2,481.23 (+1.39%)
DOW   21,241.47 (+2.59%)
QQQ   182.50 (-0.63%)
FB   156.68 (-2.67%)
MSFT   148.97 (+0.42%)
GOOGL   1,102.62 (-2.42%)
AMZN   1,900.85 (-2.02%)
NVDA   246.77 (-0.97%)
BABA   190.10 (+2.34%)
MU   43.15 (-0.28%)
GE   7.50 (+9.49%)
TSLA   539.44 (+6.14%)
AMD   44.80 (-3.07%)
T   28.55 (+1.64%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.17%)
F   5.40 (+8.88%)
NFLX   342.07 (-4.67%)
BAC   21.19 (+0.76%)
GILD   69.75 (-5.69%)
PRI   81.62 (+2.56%)
S&P 500   2,481.23 (+1.39%)
DOW   21,241.47 (+2.59%)
QQQ   182.50 (-0.63%)
FB   156.68 (-2.67%)
MSFT   148.97 (+0.42%)
GOOGL   1,102.62 (-2.42%)
AMZN   1,900.85 (-2.02%)
NVDA   246.77 (-0.97%)
BABA   190.10 (+2.34%)
MU   43.15 (-0.28%)
GE   7.50 (+9.49%)
TSLA   539.44 (+6.14%)
AMD   44.80 (-3.07%)
T   28.55 (+1.64%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.17%)
F   5.40 (+8.88%)
NFLX   342.07 (-4.67%)
BAC   21.19 (+0.76%)
GILD   69.75 (-5.69%)
PRI   81.62 (+2.56%)
S&P 500   2,481.23 (+1.39%)
DOW   21,241.47 (+2.59%)
QQQ   182.50 (-0.63%)
FB   156.68 (-2.67%)
MSFT   148.97 (+0.42%)
GOOGL   1,102.62 (-2.42%)
AMZN   1,900.85 (-2.02%)
NVDA   246.77 (-0.97%)
BABA   190.10 (+2.34%)
MU   43.15 (-0.28%)
GE   7.50 (+9.49%)
TSLA   539.44 (+6.14%)
AMD   44.80 (-3.07%)
T   28.55 (+1.64%)
ACB   0.75 (+4.17%)
F   5.40 (+8.88%)
NFLX   342.07 (-4.67%)
BAC   21.19 (+0.76%)
GILD   69.75 (-5.69%)
PRI   81.62 (+2.56%)
Log in

The Latest: Cannabis stocks surge as virus shut-ins load up

Posted on Wednesday, March 25th, 2020 By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the action in the financial markets (all times local):

12:53 p.m.

Cannabis stocks are flying high as investors see green following a recent surge in marijuana sales as people forced to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic stock up.

Shares in most of the big cannabis companies are up sharply this week following reports of a spike in demand as consumers attempt to stock up in fear of a dragged-out shutdown of stores throughout the U.S.

A snapshot of adult-use marijuana sales over several days last week showed increases of more than twofold in California and a 50% spike in Washington state, according to data from industry tracker Headset.

"We believe other states are likely seeing similar upticks in sales," Canaccord Genuity analyst Bobby Burleson wrote in a research note last week. "This strength has benefited wholesale as well."

California and New York have excluded cannabis shops from mandates to shut down non-essential businesses. But uncertainty over whether a broader shutdown will close shops in other states where marijuana sales are legal is clouding the outlook for the industry.

Cannabis stocks got beaten down for much of 2019 as investors' enthusiasm about the prospects for strong growth and blockbuster company mergers dimmed.

MedMen Enterprises is among the big gainers. It's up 54% this week, but remains down about 91% from a year ago.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel