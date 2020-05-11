The Latest: Care workers most at risk of death in Britain

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

TOP OF THE HOUR:

— Restart or re-stop? Economies reopen but chaos abounds.

— Jury trials to resume in England and Wales next week.

— Fearing disconnection, crowds gather at reopened offices of Greece's main power company.

— Malls allowed to reopen in Denmark.

___

LONDON — New research by Britain’s national statistics agency shows that social care workers have significantly higher death rates involving COVID-19 than the working population as a whole.

The Office of National Statistics also said that compared with people of the same sex and age in England and Wales, men working in lower-skilled occupations — including security guards, taxi and bus drivers, chauffeurs and chefs — had the highest rate of coronavirus-related death. The research noted that the risks among doctors and nurses were not significantly different from the general population.

It said for social care workers, who provide services to at-risk adults and children, the rate of death is 23.4 deaths per 100,000 males. For female care workers the figure is 9.6 per 100,000.

That contrasts with the rate of coronavirus-related deaths among all working men — 9.9 deaths per 100,000 — and for all working women, at 5.2 deaths per 100,000.

___

LONDON — The United Kingdom justice secretary says jury trials in England and Wales are set to resume next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began March 23.

Robert Buckland says in statement that the courts are ready to take “first steps” towards the resumption of jury trials. He says a limited number of trials will take place and be conducted while observing social distancing rules.

He says these “will also help us to understand how it might be possible to conduct trials more widely as the situation with coronavirus develops.”

Any person taking part — including victims, witnesses, jurors, and legal professionals — will be recognized as having an essential reason to leave their home.

Throughout the pandemic, some 90% of the courts have continued to largely function virtually, though some priority courts and tribunals heard matters physically. Those matters did not include jury trials.

___

VIENNA — The first charted train transporting care workers from Romania has arrived in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The 80 Romanians arriving Monday are slated to help elderly people who need 24-hour care.

They now have to stay in a hotel at the Vienna airport to be tested for COVID-19. Once cleared, they’ll be allowed to travel to their final destinations in Austria.

Austrian EU minister Karoline Edtstadler says it took several weeks of negotiations to organize the train corridor to bring in the care workers.

She says: “it wasn’t quite so easy to get all the necessary permits for the trains - especially inside Romania. Now the time has come, and I expect that this opportunity will be used.”

Many care workers who have been stuck in Austria for weeks can now take this train to go back to Romania. Another train bringing more workers to Austria is expected for Thursday.

___

ATHENS, Greece — Police in Greece have intervened to ease crowding conditions outside offices of the country’s main power utility which reopened Monday.

Hundreds gathered outside the offices to pay their bills, worried that power would be cut off to their homes.

The state-controlled Public Power Corporation is urging customers to use online payment methods or newly-expanded call center services, but many elderly customers still pay their bills directly in cash.

The utility is currently undergoing a major reorganization after being threatened with financial collapse last year, largely due to bills left unpaid during the 2010-2018 financial crisis and austerity imposed during international bailouts.

PPC offices closed on March 23 as part of broader lockdown measures.

___

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — As Denmark continues its reopening of society, shopping malls were allowed to reopen.

Also on Monday, nearly 200 children from the fourth and fifth grade of a Copenhagen school gathered in the fan section of a soccer stadium that belongs to one Denmark’s top football clubs to sing the national anthem. The event to take the children out from the classes was organized by FC Copenhagen.

Restaurants and cafes are scheduled to reopen as of May 18 at the same time as schoolchildren from fifth grade and up are to return to classes. Last month, lower classes and preschool returned.

Museums, zoological gardens and amusement parks have been ordered to remain shut. However, Copenhagen’s famed downtown Tivoli Gardens, the amusement park that inspired Walt Disney to create his theme parks, has been able to open its doors to children from the capital’s kindergartens and preschools so they can play.

Gatherings of more than ten people are still banned.

___

BERLIN — An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients.

The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlin’s convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be doubled if required.

But since Germany has managed to sharply lower the rate of infection since building began four weeks ago, the capital’s 50 hospitals have proved more than sufficient for treating all coronavirus patients.

Berlin’s top health official, Dilek Kalayci, said the clinic would serve as a “reserve hospital,” noting that the experience of Spain, Italy and New York had shown even well-equipped medical systems could become overloaded in a pandemic.

___

SEVILLE, Spain — Spain is reporting Monday the lowest numbers of coronavirus-related fatalities and infections in weeks, as half of the country steps into a softer version of the country’s strict lockdown.

There were 123 deaths in the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 17, bringing the country’s total death toll to almost 27,000. With nearly 400 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by the most reliable laboratory tests, the overall number of recorded infections rose to about 268,000.

Top health official Fernando Simón says figures show “in a clear and evident way that we are in the last phase of virus transmission,” but has warned against complacency because the experience of other countries, including South Korea and Germany, shows the risks of sudden rebounds.

Although Madrid and Barcelona remain in a stricter lockdown, roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are allowed from Monday to socialize with up to 10 people at the same time, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating.

Hotels are also allowed to open as long as they don’t mix guests in public areas. But with people not allowed to travel outside of their provinces and few flights scheduled from overseas, Seville’s Doña María Hotel Manuel Domínguez says the business prospects were bleak.

“Unfortunately this year’s business is lost already, it’s going to be catastrophic,” says Domínguez.

___

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s government plans to repatriate its 110,000 citizens who have been stranded in the Middle East and other countries since flights operations were suspended to contain the spread of coronavirus in March, adviser to prime minister on national security said.

Moeed Yusuf said special flights are being arranged to bring all those Pakistanis who want to return home.

He said all those Pakistanis who test negative upon their return will be allowed to go home but those testing positive will be quarantined at government facilities. Yusuf told a news conference that about 20,000 Pakistanis have already been repatriated from various countries.

He said the government will try to repatriate 10,000 Pakistanis every week and that the majority of those who wished to return home are stranded in the Middle East. His comments came as Pakistan reported another 28 deaths and nearly 1,500 cases of coronavirus, raising overall cases to almost 31,000 with close to 700 fatalities.

___

PARIS — Cars began slowly filling Paris’ wide Champs-Elysees Avenue in a sleepy start to post-confinement life in the French capital after two months of strict lockdown.

Shoppers and gawkers timidly walked down sidewalks, packed with crowds in pre-coronavirus times. Only half the shops on the famed avenue were expected to open Monday.

The notorious traffic jams of the Paris region were distinctly absent on the first day of deconfinement. Authorities have encouraged businesses to continue allowing employees to work from home and are promoting bicycles and other “soft” transport.

Still, people wearing required masks filled Paris’ St. Lazare station, a hub for western suburbs. Stickers marked train seats and floors to ensure social distancing, but in the station lobby crowds pressed together and scores of people were shoulder-to-shoulder reaching for masks being handed out.

In a busy commercial district of southern Paris the only businesses opening early were real estate office, without clients.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire stressed the importance of revving up the stalled economy by returning to work. Visiting a construction site in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris, he said that “we’re living a very brutal recession.” The only responsible thing to do, he said on BFMTV, is to “get back to work.”

___

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine has started easing its coronavirus lockdown, allowing some shops, hairdressers, beauty parlors and other businesses to reopen.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the reopening effective Monday is conditional on observing social distancing and other precautions.

Ukraine’s underfunded health care system has been quickly overwhelmed by COVID-19, even though it has reported a relatively low number of cases — about 15,000 infections and more than 400 deaths as of Monday.

Aware of the desperate situation in the health care system, authorities ordered a strict coronavirus lockdown on March 12, complete with police patrols and tight restrictions on using public transportation.

The government has faced a strong pressure to ease the quarantine that has badly bruised the nation’s economy. Doctors fear that relaxing the restrictions could trigger a new wave of contagion.

___

BEIJING — The spokesman for China’s National Health Commission says a rise in newly confirmed cases is a growing concern.

“In the past 14 days, there were seven provinces reporting new confirmed local cases,” Mi Feng told reporters at a briefing on Monday.

“The number of cases from local mass infections continues to grow. We must find out the origins of the infections and the routes of transmission. Also we must work hard on tracking management, isolated treatment and medical observation,” Mi said.

China on Monday announced 17 new cases, the second consecutive day of double-digit increases after more than a week when daily new cases were in the single-digits.

___

STOCKHOLM — A top Swedish official is saying lessons should be learned from tackling the coronavirus pandemic and Sweden could maybe have acted “a little faster.”

In a radio interview, Dan Eliasson, head of Sweden’s Civil Contingencies Agency told Swedish radio Monday that “when major crises occur, you will always look at it afterward. So comes the question, did we react fast enough?”

His comments come after Health Minister Lena Hallengren last month told Swedish television that “we failed to protect our elderly. That’s really serious and a failure for society as a whole. We have to learn from this.”

Swedish media in recent weeks have reported cases where retirement homes have seen a large death toll with staff continuing to work despite a lack of protective gear or despite exhibiting symptoms and potentially infecting residents. Some retirement homes also have been seen shortage of staff because employees either have refused to work and have been encouraged to stay home even with mild symptoms.

The Scandinavian country has taken a relatively soft approach that has caught international attention. Large gatherings were banned but restaurants and schools for younger children have stayed open. The government has urged social distancing, and Swedes have largely complied.

The country has reported more than 3,175 fatalities and 90% of those who had died as of April 28 were above the age of 70, according to official figures. Half were nursing home residents, and another quarter were receiving care at home.

___

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has pushed back its reopening of schools by a week as health authorities scramble to isolate virus carriers and trace their contacts after finding dozens of coronavirus infections linked to club goers.

Before discovering the new transmissions, the country relaxed social distancing guidelines amid what had been a slowing caseload and scheduled the reopening of schools, starting with high-school seniors on Wednesday.

But Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom said in a briefing on Monday that the school openings for high-school seniors were pushed back to next Wednesday.

Local education authorities, including Cho Hee-yeon, superintendent of Seoul’s education office, earlier called for the government to postpone the reopening of schools, raising concerns that children could be exposed to larger infection risks.

The country’s elementary, middle- and high-schools have been providing remote learning since April.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis

What would you think of the long-term prospects of a business that paid you to buy their products? That’s an oversimplification of what occurred to the May futures contract for oil on April 20. The price for that contract sold for a negative price for the first time in history.



The crisis befalling the oil companies at this time can best be described as “only the strongest survive.” There’s just no way the oil companies can possibly handle month after month of rock-bottom oil prices.



The problem is almost comically simple to understand. There is a massively reduced demand for oil as millions of Americans are following mitigation orders ranging from social distancing guidelines to more restrictive shelter in place orders. At the same time, the market is trying to absorb the oversupply of oil that came from Russia and Saudi Arabia.



However, when the year started, things looked like it might be business as usual for oil producers. The U.S. economy was humming along and there was talk that the second half of the year might finally bring the boost to oil prices that many companies badly needed.



However, since the middle of February, the bottom has dropped out of the market in general, and oil prices have been one of the main sectors to feel the impact.



Initially, investors tried to remain optimistic. A month ago, investors thought that the economy might be reopening sooner rather than later. However, the exact timing of the reopening is about as fluid as a barrel of oil. And with it looking more likely that there will be more demand destruction at least through May, there’s very little to prop up the stock of any oil companies.



And that means that, in all likelihood, there will not be room left for some oil companies. We’ve highlighted five oil stocks that have a strong probability of not surviving the chaos surrounding the coronavirus and our nation’s response.

View the "5 Oil Stocks That May Not Survive the Current Crisis".