The Latest: Colorado facing multibillion-dollar budget cuts

A person wearing a anti-coronavirus mask carries shopping in a narrow street of Warsaw's Old Town, in Warsaw, Poland, Saturday, May 2, 2020.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Saint-Tronc Castelroc primary school director Sylvie Duquesnoy prepares a classroom to receive students on a voluntary basis in Marseille, southern France, Monday, May 11, 2020. France is beginning to reopen Monday after two months of virus confinement measures. Shops, hair salons and some other businesses are reopening Monday and French citizens no longer need a special permission form to leave the house. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
Colorado Governor Jared Polis wears a face mask as he turns to leave after a news conference to update the state's efforts to check the spread of the new coronavirus Monday, May 11, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Albin Kurti, the newly elected prime minister of Kosovo waves after a new government was elected, in the capital Pristina, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Kosovo's parliament convened on Monday to vote in a new prime minister after four months of talks between the country's two main parties. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)
A soldier takes the body temperature of residents as they queue for free rice provided by the government for those whose livelihoods are affected by the new coronavirus outbreak, at the Central Jakarta Military District Command, in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, May 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020. Lufthansa said that the Lufthansa Group, which includes Eurowings, Swiss and Brussels Airlines as well as Austrian Airlines, will cut its overall long-haul seat capacity by up to 90% due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Two workers of clothes shop wearing face mask protections to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, pull a rack of clothes along a street, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Monday, May 11, 2020. Roughly half of 47 million Spaniards are stepping into a softer version of the country's coronavirus strict confinement and are beginning to socialize, shop in small establishments and enjoy a meal or a coffee in restaurants and bars with outdoor seating. The hard-hit region around the Spanish capital, Madrid, and the economic powerhouse of Barcelona, in the northeastern Catalonia region, are among those territories that remain under stricter measures (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
In this April 17, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence listen as Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. The Trump administration’s leading health experts on safely dealing with the novel coronavirus will be testifying in a Senate hearing by a videoconference after three of them and the committee's chairman were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, walks past a painting at a bus station in downtown Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, May 7, 2020. South Africa begun a phased easing of its strict lockdown measures on May 1, and its confirmed cases of coronavirus continue to increase as more people are being tested. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
A woman wears a protective mask as she walks past the Bank of England, in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that people could return to work if they could not work from home. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A bust of Bach with a face mask made of notes from the cantata "My heart swims in blood" is on display in the Bach Archive in front of the exhibition "Bach and Beethoven in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. True art remains eternal". Actually, the show was supposed to start on March 26, but then coronavirus outbreak threw the plans overboard. From May 14 to October 18, 200 the exhibition shows the influence Bach's compositions had on Beethoven. ( Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)
Veronika Profanter, right, wears a face mask behind a protective plastic window to protect against the coronavirus as she works on a client during a manicure in her beauty salon in Brixen, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. The northern Italian province of South Tyrol is moving ahead of policies by the central government, reopening restaurants and shops closed during the coronavirus crisis earlier than planned by Rome. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
In this Friday, April 17, 2020, file photo, a news story about the University of Washington Medicine department plays on a resident's television as a member of a team from UW Medicine arrives to take a nose swab sample as part of testing for the new coronavirus at Queen Anne Healthcare, a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
People wearing face masks to protect against the coronavirus walk through the traditional vegetable market in Bozen, Italy, Monday, May 11, 2020. The northern Italian province of South Tyrol is moving ahead of policies by the central government, reopening restaurants and shops closed during the coronavirus crisis earlier than planned by Rome. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is shown in a Tuesday, May 24, 2016 file photo, in Hartsville, Tenn. Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the U.S. and Bledsoe County has the fifth. That's according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons. Trousdale County has 1,363 cases of the virus. Nearly all of those are from the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
A man wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, passes a man with 'Flu World Order' written on his back, in London, Tuesday, May 12, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that people could return to work if they could not work from home. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
In this photo issued by 10 Downing Street, Britain's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Secretary Alok Sharma speaks during a coronavirus media briefing in Downing Street, London, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street via AP)
Kevin Kilmer loads a car with bags of food as Ingrid Haun talks with the driver during food pickup at the Blount County Food Connection in Maryville, Tennessee, Wednesday, May 5, 2020. CFC officials said they don't know when distribution will move back inside the building. (Tom Sherlin/The Daily Times via AP)
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a closed art gallery during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, May 11, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach County was authorized by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to initiate Phase 1 reopening regulations Monday, which includes limited reopening of retail establishments. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
A masked man walks in the Tesla plant parking lot Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
A truck loaded with Tesla cars departs the Tesla plant Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support as well as critics on social media. Among supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday tweeted that Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite health department orders to stay closed except for basic operations. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
In this Friday, April 3, 2020 file photo, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of the conservative ruling party Law and Justice, second row right, takes part in a parliamentary session in Warsaw, Poland. Across Europe and beyond, parliaments and governments have had to adapt their operations to stop the virus spreading through the corridors of power. Social distancing, online debates, masks, plexiglass, hazard tape, each country's legislature has its own measures. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.
TOP OF THE HOUR:
— Florida's two largest counties plan partial reopening.
— China to test all residents of Wuhan.
— AP analysis shows two Tennessee counties with high infection rates.
___
DENVER — Colorado’s tourism- and energy-dependent economy has been crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, presenting lawmakers with a projected $3.3 billion in cuts they must make to craft a balanced state budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1, legislative economists said Tuesday.
The $3.3 billion figure represents 10% of the state’s total budget and nearly a quarter of its general fund, which is devoted to crucial government services. Colorado’s economy could contract by 6% this year, Kate Watkins, chief economist of the Legislative Council staff, told the Joint Budget Committee.
The bipartisan committee is charged with writing a balanced budget each fiscal year. It has been examining spending cuts while the 2020 legislative session has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus.
Lawmakers are tentatively scheduled to return on May 26.
___
WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s Health Ministry has reported 595 new cases of coronavirus infection, the highest daily increase since testing began in March.
Ministry officials said Tuesday the spike was due to the intensive testing taking place among thousands of coal miners and their families in the southern coal mining region of Silesia that has become a hotbed of infections. The ministry said 288 cases were reported there Tuesday and 15,000 tests are now planned.
Authorities said the lifting of anti-coronavirus restrictions may be at a slower pace in Silesia, depending on the number of diagnosed infections and recommendations by health officials.
The nation of 38 million has reported almost 17,000 cases and almost 840 deaths.
___
ATHENS — Greek officials say two migrants in a special quarantine facility for new arrivals on the eastern island of Lesbos have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Authorities said Tuesday the two had arrived on the Aegean Sea island last week, when a boat with 51 people on board from Afghanistan and African countries crossed over from Turkey. All 51 were placed in two-week quarantine in the northern part of the island and far from the main, congested migrant camp of Moria where nearly 18,000 people live. A total 70 people are in quarantine, including 19 who arrived Sunday.
Officials say the two who tested positive did not display symptoms of COVID-19. Other migrants in the facility and people who come in contact with them are being tested.
No coronavirus infections have been registered so far in Greece’s island migrant camps, where almost 40,000 people live in cramped, often squalid conditions where it would be difficult to check the spread of the virus. A few cases in mainland camps have been quickly contained.
___
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Florida’s two largest counties appear to be heading toward a partial reopening of their economies next week from the new coronavirus shutdown under a plan that would impose severe restrictions that mirror the rest of the state.
Miami-Dade and Broward counties are finishing a plan that would allow retailers, restaurants and personal care businesses like barber shops and salons to reopen on Monday, about two months after they closed. The two counties account for almost half of the state’s confirmed coronavirus cases.
While details aren’t finalized, current plans call for restaurants and retail stores reopening under the state’s rules that limit them to to 25% capacity indoors. Restaurants with outdoor seating would have to keep tables 6 feet apart. The rest of the state began reopening last week.
The plan also calls for Broward and Miami-Dade beaches to remain closed, but several Broward commissioners said they would like them to also reopen Monday.
___
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fear of contracting the coronavirus doesn’t meet the criteria to vote by mail due to illness in Tennessee, state officials said Tuesday.
Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins told The Associated Press in a statement that the fear of getting ill does not fall under the definition of ill. Still, state officials recommended preparing as though all 1.4 million registered voters who are at least 60 will cast ballots by mail in the August primary election.
The guidance comes after the release of Tennessee’s COVID-19 election contingency plan, which doesn’t contemplate a shift to allow all voters to cast ballots by mail due to fears of contracting or unknowingly spreading COVID-19 at the polls.
About a third of states require an excuse to vote absentee, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
___
ALAMEDA, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support as well as critics on social media.
Among supporters was President Donald Trump, who on Tuesday tweeted that Tesla’s San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite health department orders to stay closed except for basic operations. Trump wrote that the plant can be reopened safely.
Tesla’s factory reopened Monday with Musk daring authorities to arrest him. The company submitted a plan to protect worker safety, which the Alameda County Public Health Department is reviewing.
The plant in Fremont, a city of more than 230,000 people south of San Francisco, had been closed since March 23. It employs about 10,000 workers.
___
BEIJING — Local media report that authorities are preparing to conduct coronavirus tests on all 11 million residents of the central Chinese city of Wuhan following a slight increase in cases.
The tests in the metropolitan area that was the outbreak center of the global pandemic are to be carried out over a 10-day period. The goal is to identify those who may be carrying the virus after six additional cases were recently recorded.
Wuhan ended a 76-day lockdown earlier this month, but authorities have warned consistently about a potential second wave of infections.
___
BOGOTÁ, Colombia — Concern is growing in Colombia as cases of the new coronavirus continue to rise in the Amazon, one of the country’s most vulnerable regions.
Health workers have now diagnosed 718 cases of COVID-19 in one of six Amazonian departments. That’s up from just 105 cases at the start of May. Local officials warn they have no ICU beds and are unprepared for a large outbreak.
Lawmakers say Amazonas department now has a higher rate of contagion per 1 million residents than any other part of the country. One of the focal points of the outbreak is a jail where 89 of 181 inmates have contracted the virus.
A major concern is the area’s close proximity to Brazil, which has emerged as an epicenter for the virus in Latin America.
___
BRUSSELS — The European Union’s top diplomat is warning member countries not to slash defense spending as their economies buckle under pressure from the coronavirus because the disease is likely to spark security challenges in coming years.
After chairing a video conference of defense ministers on Tuesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said it was clear the pandemic is very likely to deteriorate the security environment in the years ahead. Borrell said as the crisis also hits the economy, it’s important to secure the necessary funding for security and defense.
Talks between the 27 EU member countries over their next long-term budget have been blocked for more than a year, well before the coronavirus hit Europe. Cuts to defense funds in that spending package were already being considered and, given the impact of the disease, seem even more likely now.
___
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two rural counties in Tennessee are reporting some of the highest per capita coronavirus infection rates in the United States.
Trousdale County has the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate and Bledsoe County has the fifth highest, according to an Associated Press analysis. In both counties, the high infection rates are attributable to their local prisons.
Trousdale, a county of just over 9,500 people, has reported 1,363 cases of the virus, nearly all of those at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center run by private prison contractor CoreCivic.
Bledsoe County has reported 604 cases, including 586 at the state-run Bledsoe County Correctional Complex. Nearly all the inmates there completed 14 days of isolation without becoming ill, state corrections officials have said.
Two Trousdale prisoners and one Bledsoe prisoner have died after testing positive, although prison officials say they are asking the medical examiner to determine the exact causes of death.
___
LONDON — British police are investigating after a railway ticket office worker who was spat at by a man claiming to have the coronavirus died with COVID-19.
The TSSA trade union says Belly Mujinga was working at London’s Victoria station on March 22 when a man spat and coughed at her and a colleague. Both workers fell ill within days, and the 47-year-old Mujinga died in a London hospital on April 5. Mujinga’s husband said his wife had underlying respiratory problems when she was admitted to a hospital three days before she died.
The union says the two two railway workers reported the spitting incident to a supervisor, but police were not initially informed. The British Transport Police said Tuesday that it was now investigating
Prime Minister Boris Johnson called the attack “despicable.”
___
ACCRA, Ghana — Unions in an industrial city just outside Ghana’s capital have asked the government to conduct mass testing of workers and people in the city and to fumigate workplaces.
The plea comes after government officials said one person who tested positive for the new coronavirus infected at least 533 workers at a fish-processing factory in Tema. The infections at the Pioneer Food Cannery were announced over the weekend.
As of late Monday, the West African nation had tested more than 161,300 people, of which 5,127 tested positive for COVID-19, according to Ghana’s health service.
___
ROME — A big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases in Italy’s hardest-hit region contributed to the country’s highest day-to-day increase in several days.
According to Health Ministry data, 1,033 new cases were confirmed in Lombardy. But the Civil Protection Agency said that in addition to confirmed infections in the last 24-hour period, Lombardy’s latest number includes cases from several days earlier that hadn’t been included in previous tallies, driving up the region’s caseload in one day.
In contrast, the previous few days had seen Lombardy’s daily new caseload running in the few hundreds.
Overall, Italy counts 221,216 confirmed coronavirus infections. Experts say the true number is doubtlessly much higher, pointing out that many people with mild symptoms often don’t get tested.
Authorities registered 172 deaths in infected patients in the 24-hour period ending Tuesday evening, raising to 30,911 the confirmed death toll. Nearly half of those deaths have occurred in Lombardy, where the country’s outbreak began in late February.
Health officials are anxiously awaiting daily case numbers later in the week to determine if a partial lifting of lockdown restrictions on May 4 caused any rise in contagion rates.
___
SEATTLE — UW Medicine, the Seattle-area health care system which has played a leading role in responding to the coronavirus outbreak, is now facing a huge financial hole because of the fallout from COVID-19.
The Seattle Times reports UW Medicine’s losses could be more than $500 million by the end of summer. That’s according to an email Monday from UW Medicine CEO Dr. Paul Ramsey that was obtained by the newspaper. Ramsey wrote that staff cuts, furloughs, hiring restrictions and a pay cut for senior leadership could all be implemented.
UW Medicine’s total budget for fiscal year 2020 was $5.8 billion. In early March, UW Medicine was among the first in the state to set up drive-thru sites to test its employees and patients, as well as University of Washington students who were showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Researchers at UW Medicine are also working on a variety of potential treatments and vaccinations for the virus.
___
Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.
