The Latest: European Commission reaches deal for remdesivir

A woman attends a mock wedding during the partial lifting of restrictions amid the COVID -19 pandemic at a ballroom in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The mock wedding is part of an effort by owners of ballrooms and dance halls to try to convince local authorities to be allowed to restart their businesses after months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
Masked fairgoers stand for the singing of the national anthem during the opening ceremony of the Mississippi State Fair in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. The fair's grand opening went ahead as planned amid criticism that masks would not be required at the event after Gov. Tate Reeves repealed the state's mask mandate. However, the state agriculture commissioner had boxes of face masks at each entrance for those who wanted one. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Patients wait on line outside a COVID-19 testing site that provides priority testing for NYC Department of Education staff through NYC Health + Hospitals on Ft. Hamilton Parkway, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in the Borough Park neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Social worker Guadalupe Ramos of the Romero Rubio Health Center wears two face masks and a face shield as she makes house calls to follow up with local residents who have recently tested positive for COVID-19, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Passengers wear face masks as they leave a train in the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Medical workers move the body of a patient who died from the coronavirus at a hospital in Stebnyk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. As coronavirus cases increase, every bed in the hospital in this city in western Ukraine is in use and its chief doctor is watching the surge with alarm and anguish. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A medical worker checks on a coronavirus patient with a stethoscope, seen through a window at the hospital in the village of Toporivtsi, Ukraine, on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Coronavirus infections in Ukraine began surging in late summer, and the ripples are hitting towns in the western part of the country. The government wants to avoid imposing a new lockdown, but officials acknowledge that the rising infections could make it necessary. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Dr. Oleh Hornostayev speaks to a coronavirus patient at a hospital intensive care unit in Stryi, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. Coronavirus infections in Ukraine began surging in late summer, and the ripples are hitting towns in the western part of the country. The government wants to avoid imposing a new lockdown, but officials acknowledge that the rising infections could make it necessary. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A medical worker walks past a room as a coronavirus patient watches TV at a hospital in Stebnyk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. As coronavirus cases increase, every bed in the hospital in this city in western Ukraine is in use and its chief doctor is watching the surge with alarm and anguish. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, passes a water fountain at the Cheonggye stream in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
A doctor's assistant takes a smear for a PCR corona test in a medical practice in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Germany is seeing a sharp jump in new coronavirus infections, a development that is raising fears the pandemic is picking up pace in a country that so far has coped better than many of its European neighbors. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)
Sri Lankan health officials take swab samples from employees of the Colombo municipal council to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Authorities in Sri Lanka closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew Thursday to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena, File)
A dog crosses the medieval Charles Bridge as sun rises in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a new record high for the second straight day, surpassing 5,000 cases in one day for the first time. The new confirmed day-to-day increase reached 5,335 on Wednesday, according to Health Ministry figures. It is almost 900 more than the previous record on Tuesday.(AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
BRUSSELS — The European Commission says it has sealed a deal with pharmaceutical company Gilead to buy 500,000 treatment courses of remdesivir.
No treatment has yet proved able to prevent serious illness after a coronavirus infection but the antiviral drug also known by its commercial name Veklury has helped some COVID-19 patients recover faster.
Remdesivir was approved as a treatment for the coronavirus by the Commission in July.
The European Union’s executive arm said the joint procurement contract has been signed by 36 participants including all 27 EU countries and the UK. The agreement will allow countries to purchase the drug for immediate use and stockpiling needs, Gilead said.
“Today we secure access to Remdesivir for the treatment of up to 500,000 patients in need,” said Stella Kyriakides, the Commissioner for Health and Food Safety.
___
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
— Pence, Harris spar over COVID-19 in U.S. vice presidential debate
— Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery
— Sri Lanka closes key state offices as virus outbreak surges
— Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — Coronavirus infections in Slovakia are on a steep rise, surpassing 1,000 cases in one day for the first time.
The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of people infected reached 1,037 on Wednesday, up from the previous record of 877 on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Igor Matovic calls the development “a serious moment for Slovakia.” His government imposed strict restrictive measures last week but they have not managed to contain the surge yet.
Slovakia has had a total of 15,726 cases of COVID-19, including 57 deaths, according to Health Ministry figures published on Thursday, still low numbers compared with other European countries.
Neighboring Czech Republic also registered a new record for the second straight day Wednesday with 5,335 new confirmed cases.
___
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia has reported a new record in daily infections with the new coronavirus.
Authorities said Thursday that 542 new cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the outbreak. One person has died.
Croatia has reported a surge in new infections since the end of the summer tourism season, in which hundreds of thousands of visitors flocked to the country’s Adriatic Sea coast.
So far, there have been 18,989 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus including 310 deaths in the country of 4.2 million people.
Croatia’s official HRT television says authorities are preparing a recreation area in the capital, Zagreb, to host people with COVID-19 who have nowhere to self-isolate.
___
BERLIN — Germany has recorded a sharp jump in new coronavirus cases in a sign that the pandemic is picking up pace in the country again.
Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, reported 4,058 additional confirmed infections and 16 deaths over the past 24 hours Thursday. This takes the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 310,144, with 9,578 deaths.
Authorities urged people not to travel to and from regions with over 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past week. These regions include the cities of Bremen, Remscheid, Hagen, Hamm and parts of Berlin.
___
PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a record high for the second straight day, surpassing 5,000 cases in a day for the first time.
Health Ministry figures showed new confirmed day-to-day increase was 5,335 on Wednesday, almost 900 more than the previous day’s record.
The Czech Republic currently has more people testing positive daily than neighboring countries, including Germany with a population eight times higher.
The government is planning to announce a new measures to contain the surge on Friday.
The Czech Republic has reported 95,360 virus cases since the pandemic began, with 829 deaths. Currently, 43,764 are ill with the virus, with 1,563 hospitalized.
___
NEW DELHI — India has registered 78,524 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, driving the country’s total since the pandemic began to 6.8 million.
The Health Ministry on Thursday also reported 971 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,05,526.
India has witnessed a steady drop of confirmed coronavirus cases for three consecutive weeks now — from recording more than 86,000 daily cases in the last two weeks of September to an average of more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month. The numbers have also fallen sharply from earlier in September when daily cases averaged around 93,000 in India.
More than 1.1 million samples have been tested daily on an average so far in October, according to the Health Ministry.
___
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Authorities in Sri Lanka have closed key government offices and further expanded a curfew to contain a surging coronavirus outbreak.
The foreign ministry closed the consular affairs office for the week and suspended all services to prevent the public from congregating. The ministry said Thursday it would only accept queries and documentation assistance related to deaths of Sri Lankans overseas, strictly by appointment.
Other departments providing services related to revenue, immigration, pensions, vehicle license and registrations also closed for the week, and a state-sponsored exhibition was canceled.
The outbreak that surfaced this week has grown to 1,034 cases with more than 2,000 others asked to quarantine at home.
___
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has 69 new confirmed coronavirus cases, most of them in the Seoul region area where health workers are struggling to track transmissions tied to hospitals, churches, schools and an army unit.
The figures released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Thursday brought the national total to 24,422 cases, including 427 deaths.
Forty-nine of the new cases were reported from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to about half of the country’s 51 million people. The region has been at the center of a coronavirus resurgence since mid-August.
___
CHEYENNE, Wyo. -- Wyoming has reported a new high for the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 amid a fall surge in coronavirus infections.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized Wednesday. That is up from 24 a week ago, which at the time was the most since daily hospitalizations peaked at 23 in April.
The 47 patients are at 14 hospitals around the state. Wyoming health officials say they are not worried about COVID-19 patients overwhelming any specific hospital. But they do worry about the small intensive-care capacity of most Wyoming hospitals.
Wyoming Medical Center in Casper has the most COVID-19 patients at 12, followed by Sheridan Memorial Hospital with five.
___
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he wants everyday Americans to have access to the same experimental treatment he received for the coronavirus.
Trump has played down the threat of the virus since receiving VIP care, but he says in a new video taped in the White House Rose Garden that he wants “to get for you what I got” and will make the drug free.
Trump says he’s feeling “great” and “like perfect” and calls his diagnosis “a blessing in disguise.”
Trump received an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron through a “compassionate use” exemption. The safety and effectiveness of the drug have not yet been proven. And there is no way for the president or his doctors to know that the drug had any effect. Most people recover from COVID-19.
