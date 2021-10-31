S&P 500   4,605.38
DOW   35,819.56
QQQ   386.11
Power line campaign is most expensive in Maine history
G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
UK and France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
pixel
UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
The Latest: Gala dinner for world leaders at G-20 summit
US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs
S&P 500   4,605.38
DOW   35,819.56
QQQ   386.11
Power line campaign is most expensive in Maine history
G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
UK and France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
pixel
UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
The Latest: Gala dinner for world leaders at G-20 summit
US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs
S&P 500   4,605.38
DOW   35,819.56
QQQ   386.11
Power line campaign is most expensive in Maine history
G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
UK and France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
pixel
UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
The Latest: Gala dinner for world leaders at G-20 summit
US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs
S&P 500   4,605.38
DOW   35,819.56
QQQ   386.11
Power line campaign is most expensive in Maine history
G-20 opens with call for more vaccines for poor countries
UK and France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
G-20 endorses global corporate minimum tax at Rome summit
pixel
UK, France urged to bring an end to latest fishing spat
The Latest: Gala dinner for world leaders at G-20 summit
US, EU reach agreement to settle rift over Trump-era tariffs

The Latest: G20 leaders toss coins into Trevi Fountain

Sunday, October 31, 2021 | The Associated Press


Leaders of the G20 throw coins inside the Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (Roberto Monaldo/LaPresse via AP)

The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:

ROME — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies are taking in the sights in the Eternal City, visiting Rome’s Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.

As the water gurgled behind them, the Group of 20 leaders each tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita.”

Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the fountain, you’ll return to Rome. Not all members of the G-20 participated in the Sunday coin toss; notably absent was U.S. President Joe Biden.

The fountain, which draws its source from Rome’s ancient aqueducts, went through various phases of design before its current version was inaugurated in the mid-1700s. It depicts Neptune, the god of the sea, taming the waters. Built into a wall of the Palazzo Poli behind it, the fountain draws its name from its location at the confluence of three streets, or “tre vie,” in Rome’s historic center.

The coins are regularly scooped out of the travertine basin of the fountain and given to charity.


7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings

Earnings season follows a predictable pattern. Bank stocks report first; then big tech stocks weigh in. And now, late in earnings season, we hear from the retail sector. Investors were expecting strong numbers and, for the most part, retailers delivered.

However, for some retailers, this may become a “sell the news” event.

That’s because on August 16, before the big-name retailers reported, the U.S. Retail Sales Report showed a 1.1% decline in retail sales in July from June. So while retail sales for the last two quarters will be strong, investors are wondering if the sector is entering a period of slowing growth. Concern about the Delta variant perhaps bringing more restrictions to the retail sector adds to the concern.

However, sectors don’t move in lockstep. In every market, there are strong performers even in tough economic conditions. This was true during the pandemic. And it’s true in the recovery. Summer is traditionally a slower season overall for retail. The July numbers probably do not reflect all of the back-to-school purchases. And, of course, stores are already beginning to prepare for the holiday season.

View the "7 Retail Stocks to Buy After Strong Quarterly Earnings".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.