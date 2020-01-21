Log in
(Ad)
Simple Options Trading for Beginners retails on Amazon for $19.95 and has 4 out of 5 stars. It was written by a stock market trading veteran with over 44 years of experience. Because of a special promotion, this book is 100% FREE for you today.

The Latest: Huawei chief defiant over US blacklisting

Posted on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 By The Associated Press

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — The Latest on the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

The founder of Chinese tech giant Huawei has shrugged off U.S. pressure on his company.

Ren Zhengfei struck a casually defiant tone at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland when asked about the U.S. government's blacklisting of Huawei.

He said Tuesday that being added to a U.S. list of sanctioned companies “didn't hurt us much.”

“We basically withstood the challenges," Ren said.

President Donald Trump's administration has been lobbying allies in Europe and elsewhere to block wireless carriers from using Huawei's equipment in next-generation superfast mobile networks over concerns it could facilitate cyberespionage by the Chinese government. The company has denied the allegations.

Ren spoke just as Trump arrived in Davos to deliver a speech and meetings.

“This year the U.S. might further escalate their campaign against Huawei but I feel the impact on Huawei's business would not be very significant," Ren said, speaking through an interpreter.

Huawei has learned from its experiences and put in a stronger team, Ren said.

“We are more confident that we can survive even further attacks," he said.


More on MarketBeat
10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own10 Rock-Solid Dividend Paying Stocks to Own
12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now
20 Stocks Analysts Can20 Stocks Analysts Can't Stop Upgrading
10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now10 Canadian Growth Stocks to Buy Now
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
Top Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend CompaniesTop Fifteen Highest-Rated Dividend Companies
15 Stocks that Insiders Love15 Stocks that Insiders Love


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:


Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel