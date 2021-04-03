The Latest: Kenya suspends private vaccine imports

FILE—In this Friday, March 5, 2021 file photo, a nurse holds a vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India and provided through the global COVAX initiative, at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya has ordered an immediate suspension on private importations of vaccines, citing fears that it may lead to counterfeit inoculations getting into the country. The National Emergency Response Committee said the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, FIle)
People walk along the Jomo Kenyatta Public Beach in Mombasa, Kenya, Friday April 2, 2021. Most of the holiday makers were turned away by security officers saying that the government had closed all public places including the beach, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gideon Maundu)
A police car patrols people walking on the runway of the former Tempelhof airport, that is now a public park, in Berlin, Germany, Friday, April 2, 2021. Due to the coronavirus pandemic only a limited number persons can meet together. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Italian Army officers patrol Rome's central Piazza del Popolo, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Italy went into lockdown on Easter weekend in its effort to battle then Covid-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
In this Friday, March 19, 2021 file photo people line up to get their AstraZeneca vaccine shot at La Nuvola (The Cloud) convention center that was temporarily turned into a COVID-19 vaccination hub, in Rome. In some Italian region lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before octogenarians despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, file)
Pedestrians walk past La Esperanza de Triana during the Holy Week in Seville, southern Spain, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Few Catholics in devout southern Spain would have imagined an April without the pomp and ceremony of Holy Week processions. With the coronavirus pandemic unremitting, they will miss them for a second year. (AP Photo/Laura Leon)
A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of the coronavirus walks past a closed shop, at Glyfada suburb west of Athens, Saturday, April 3, 2021. Greece has announced it is relaxing some coronavirus restrictions despite surging COVID-19 cases that are straining hospitals to their limits, with retail stores to reopen and people allowed to drive outside their home municipalities for exercise on weekends. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside shopping mall in Mumbai, India, Saturday, April 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
Members of staff and military personel track and trace people to receive a vaccine, during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Navarra regional government on Saturday called for around 3.000 residents of the city to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
A member of the military tracks and trace people to receive a vaccine, during a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Pamplona, northern Spain, Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Navarra regional government on Saturday called for around 3.000 residents of the city to be vaccinated against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya has ordered a suspension on private importations of vaccines.
The National Emergency Response Committee says the move is meant to ensure transparency and accountability in the process of vaccinations. Private health facilities have been charging about $80 for the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, while the governments institutions are giving free AstraZeneca vaccines received from the global COVAX initiative.
In recent weeks, the Kenyan government has been on a sensitization campaign to reduce the reluctance of frontline workers to take the AstraZeneca vaccine. About 160,000 people have been vaccinated in more than a month since 1 million doses were received.
President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 26 led his cabinet in getting vaccinated publicly after announcing stricter restrictions on movement and assembly due to a surge of coronavirus cases and deaths.
Kenya’s government says the country’s positivity rate increased from 2.6% at the end of January to 19.1% on April 2.
___
THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
— Young professionals cut ahead of older Italians for vaccine
— UK regulator reports 30 clot cases linked to AstraZeneca jab
— AP PHOTOS: Spain’s Seville settles for subdued Easter Week
— California OKs indoor sports, concerts as COVID cases plunge
___
Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic, https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
FRANKFURT, Germany — Germany’s president says the country is enduring a “crisis of trust” as it weathers a second Easter under pandemic restrictions amid dissatisfaction over the government’s response.
In the text of an address to be broadcast Saturday, Frank-Walter Steinmeier conceded “there were mistakes” regarding testing, digital solutions and vaccinations. He urged Germans not to wallow in the negative but to pull together and trust approved vaccines.
Germany, along with the European Union as a whole, has lagged some countries in the speed of its vaccination effort amid the slower procurement of vaccines because of supply and distribution issues from the vaccine companies.
He pointed out vaccine deliveries would increase sharply in the coming weeks and both citizens and government had to pull together and not “outdo each other in pessimism.”
___
LONDON — Britain’s medicines regulator says it has identified 30 cases of rare blood clot events associated with the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine but stressed the benefits “continue to outweigh any risks.”
The Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency said late Friday the risk associated with this type of blood clot is “very small” and that the public should continue to take up the vaccine when offered it.
The agency said the cases relate to the period up to March 24, during which 18.1 million doses of the vaccine had been administered. Concerns over the AstraZeneca vaccine prompted some countries including Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands to restrict its use to older people.
The World Health Organization has urged countries to continue using the jab.
___
ROME — Octogenarians in Tuscany watched in disbelief and indignation as lawyers, magistrates, professors and other younger professionals got vaccinated against COVID-19 before them, despite government pledges of prioritizing Italy’s oldest citizens.
Even some of their adult children jumped ahead of them. By one estimate, Italy’s failure to prioritize the over-80s and those with fragile health conditions has cost thousands of lives in a country with Europe’s oldest population and its second-highest loss of life in the pandemic.
As the elderly were elbowed aside, a dozen prominent senior citizens in Tuscany published a letter calling out the authorities for what they said was a violation of their health care rights enshrined in Italy’s Constitution.
___
SEVILLE, Spain — Few Roman Catholics in devout southern Spain would have ever imagined an April without the pomp and ceremony of Holy Week processions.
With the coronavirus pandemic unremitting, they will miss them for a second year.
The streets of Seville and other Spanish cities again went without Palm Sunday, Maundy Thursday and Good Friday celebrations marking the life, death and resurrection of Christ. The infection rate for COVID-19 is still too high for groups to be allowed to gather.
For 50-year-old Roberto Ruiz, the extravagant Semana Santa, or Holy Week, processions mark the cycle of time in Seville. Without them, he feels unsettled.
“You don’t fully wake up if Palm Sunday isn’t celebrated,” he said. “The year neither begins nor ends. This is like being trapped in Groundhog Day. Every day is the same as the rest. The feeling is that of a year which has been lost.”
___
SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea’s daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 500 for the fourth straight day, a pace unseen since January, as experts raise concern about another viral surge amid a slow rollout in vaccines.
The 543 new cases reported by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 104,736, including 1,740 deaths.
More than 320 of the new cases came from the Seoul metropolitan area, home to half of the country’s 51 million people, where officials have struggled to stem transmissions tied to various places, including bars, offices, factories, schools, and gyms.
Health authorities this week said they are considering whether to approve rapid coronavirus tests that would allow people to regularly test themselves at home as they look for further tools to fight the virus.
South Korea has wrestled with a slower rollout of vaccines than many other developed economies, with officials insisting they could afford a wait-and-see approach as its outbreak isn’t as dire as in the United States or Europe.
___
SAN FRANCISCO — California on Friday cleared the way for people to attend indoor concerts, theater performances and NBA games for the first time in more than a year as the rate of people testing positive for the coronavirus in the state nears a record low.
State officials won’t require testing or proof of vaccination for some of those events, but they do limit the number of people allowed to attend. Events that do require testing and vaccinations will be allowed to have more paying customers than those that don’t. Only people who live in California can attend these live performances.
The rules are different for private indoor gatherings, including weddings, meetings or conferences. Those are only to be allowed if all guests test negative for the coronavirus at least 72 hours in advance or show proof of full vaccination.
7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness
One of the many consequences of the novel coronavirus was the shutdown of live sports. For sports-minded individuals, one of the events that were missed the most was the NCAA Basketball Tournament affectionately known as March Madness.
But in addition to missing the entertainment that sports provide, cities and states realized, if they didn’t already, that sports are an economic necessity.
Live sports may also be a key to their post-pandemic future. But this goes beyond hotels and restaurants.
Sports betting has become big business. Currently, 25 states and the District of Columbia have legalized sports betting either by statute or by ballot initiative. That list is likely to grow. Many states face budget deficits and want to legalize sports betting for the revenue that it could receive.
And this is about more than allowing gamblers to place bets via a sportsbook in a casino. The real driver for this is mobile sports betting. According to the American Gaming Association, over 47 million people are expected to place bets during the NCAA basketball tournament, with approximately one-third of those bets (17.8 million) being placed online.
To help you take advantage of this still-emerging trend, we’ve put together this special presentation. Here we’ll highlight seven sports betting stocks that should generate significant revenue during March Madness and beyond.
View the "7 Sports Betting Stocks That Will Shine Beyond March Madness".