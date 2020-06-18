The Latest: New cases in Pakistan push Mideast beyond 1M

In this March 16, 2020, file photo, a patient receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19 at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. As the race for a vaccine against the new coronavirus intensifies, many rich countries are rushing to the front of the line by placing advance orders for the inevitably limited supply to guarantee their citizens are immunized first. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
A woman is disinfected at her request at the entrance of Cariacu, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Every vehicle or person entering the community has to be disinfected in an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Cemetery workers place into a grave the coffin that contains the remains Juliana Ramos at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery, on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. According to the family the 75-year-old woman, who suffered from diabetes, died at hospital after being admitted with symptoms related to the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Residents wear masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus on a street of Beijing on Thursday, June 18, 2020. China's capital Beijing reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Customers stand in an elevator with the floor demarcated with social distancing stickers during a relaxation of the COVID-19 lockdown rules, at the El Recreo mall in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Patricia Cruz Castillo, 28, accepts a bag of donated food and household items brought by Luis Gutierrez of De La Mano Hacemos Mas (Spanish for Hand In Hand We Accomplish More), in Piedra Grande, Huixquilucan, Mexico State, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Though the hillside community has so far felt isolated from the virus that causes COVID-19, the economic effects are widespread, with many inhabitants having lost their jobs in construction, farming, domestic work, and businesses that have been forced to close. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Sex workers wear masks and rains coats during a protest asking the government to ease coronavirus lockdown restrictions in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A man wearing a mask to help curb the spread od the new coronavirus is reflected in the mirror of his motorcycle in Cariacu, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
An Indigenous child puts on a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus while walking with his mother through the fields in Cayambe, Ecuador, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Indigenous communities in Ecuador have implemented their security methods to prevent the virus from entering their lands, especially since they do not have health centers that can take care of them if the disease becomes serious. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a health worker draws blood for COVID-19 antibody testing in Dearborn, Mich. A genetic analysis of COVID-19 patients published Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests a person's blood type may have some influence on whether they develop severe disease. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Wilmer Montano embraces his mother during the funeral of his father Jorge Montano, 73, at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the death toll remains unabated in Peru's capital, lower-income families are some of the most affected by COVID-19 with a constant flow of people burying their dead in differents cemetery located in of Lima's poorest neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
The remains of Nolberto Albina, who family members say died of COVID-19 related complications, are buried at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the death toll remains unabated in Peru's capital, lower-income families are some of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a constant flow of people burying their dead in the cemeteries located in Lima's poorest neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Relatives bury Nolberto Albina, who family members say died of COVID-19 related complications, at the Martires 19 de Julio cemetery on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Wednesday, June 17, 2020. As the death toll remains unabated in Peru's capital, lower-income families are some of the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with a constant flow of people burying their dead in the cemeteries located in Lima's poorest neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan has reported 5,358 new coronavirus cases, pushing infections in the Middle East beyond 1 million.
Cases in Pakistan have been spiraling in recent weeks, crossing 160,000 on Thursday even as Prime Minister Imran Khan has resisted pleas from medical professionals and the World Health Organization to reimpose a strict lockdown for at least two weeks.
Khan says a countrywide lockdown would devastate an already crumbling economy and hurt the poorest with unemployment expected to near 7 million. Economists say Pakistan’s poverty rate of 30% has increased to 40% since the first lockdown was imposed in mid-March.
Khan’s critics say a series of missteps has worsened the epidemic in Pakistan, beginning with his refusal to shut down mosques, particularly in April and May during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan followed by Eid-al Fitr, a holiday that brought millions of Pakistanis into overcrowded markets.
___
HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:
— Race for virus vaccine could leave some countries behind
— Study ties blood type to COVID-19 risk; O may help, A hurt
— NASA’s next Mars rover honors medical teams fighting virus
— A spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says special tunnels have been installed to protect Putin from the coronavirus at home and at work. Reports about tunnels where anyone passing through gets sprayed with germ-killing antiseptics appeared in Russian media on Tuesday night.
— South Africa’s president says the country now faces two pandemics, COVID-19 and the violence against women and children that has risen sharply since alcohol sales were allowed again on June 1. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a national address that 21 women and children have been killed since the start of the month.
— U.S. health regulators are issuing warnings to three companies selling at-home blood tests for coronavirus. The Food and Drug Administration said the tests are illegal because they haven’t been federally reviewed to safely and accurately detect COVID-19. No tests are FDA-approved for consumers to test themselves at home.
___
Follow AP pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak
___
HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 59 COVID-19 cases as infections steadily rise in the capital area where half the country’s 51 million people live.
The figures announced Thursday by South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention bring the national caseload to 12,257, including 280 deaths.
The agency says 39 of the new cases are in Seoul and the surrounding region, where authorities are trying to stem transmissions amid increased economic activity and eased attitudes on social distancing.
Eight new cases were linked to international arrivals. Officials are concerned the resurgence of the virus in China could bring more imported cases. South Korea has tied at least 1,379 cases to international arrivals and is requiring two-week quarantines on all passengers arriving from abroad.
___
CANBERRA, Australia — The two universities in Australia’s capital plan to fly in 350 foreign students as the country’s international education sector reopens after the coronavirus lockdown.
Australian National University and Canberra University said Thursday they expect the chartered aircraft to fly to Canberra from Singapore in late July.
Priority will be given to students involved in research that can’t be done online. The students will be quarantined at a hotel for two weeks. They are likely to be the first foreign students to return to Australian campuses since the lockdown.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Sydney Radio 2GB he supports the universities’ plan. Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham says it’s likely Australia won’t allow general international travel before next year.
___
BEIJING — China’s capital has reported a decline in newly confirmed coronavirus cases as the city continues to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak.
Beijing reported 21 cases Thursday, down from 31 a day earlier.
Officials reported 28 new cases in all nationwide. Of the cases outside Beijing, four were brought by Chinese travelers from outside the country and three were reported in the city of Tianjin and Hebei province, both of which border Beijing.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 4,634.
Beijing this week moved to suspend classes and restrict tourism and travel in and out of the city to stem any further spread in the latest outbreak traced to the city’s largest wholesale market.
