The Latest: Thousands of LA city workers must take furlough

— Thousands of LA city workers must take 26 furlough days.

— Trump to use Defense Production Act to increase swab manufacturing.

— China reports 12 new cases, South Korea 13.

— European CDC finds more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of Los Angeles city workers must take 26 furlough days — the equivalent of a 10% pay cut — over the course of the next fiscal year as the nation’s second-largest city deals with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis.

Mayor Eric Garcetti made the announcement Sunday in his emotional State of the City address as he warned of an economic blow far worse than the 2008 recession, when city leaders laid off hundreds of workers and eliminated thousands of jobs.

“Our city is under attack. Our daily life is unrecognizable,” Garcetti said.

“We are bowed, and we are worn down. We are grieving our dead,” the mayor continued as he fought back tears. “But we are not broken, nor will we ever be.”

The news provided a glimpse of what cities across California can expect as the state copes with the loss of 100,000 jobs last month because the coronavirus outbreak shuttered nonessential businesses. The figure barely begins to account for damage done to the world’s fifth-largest economy.

Tax revenues will come in far short of projections because of a major decline in hotel reservations and airport passenger traffic, Garcetti said. The city has already tapped $70 million from its special funds and reserve fund to cover the costs of responding to the pandemic, he said.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he will use the Defense Production Act to increase manufacturing of swabs used to test for the coronavirus.

Many governors have for weeks urged the White House to further evoke federal powers to increase private industry’s production of medical supplies as health officials work to slow the spread of the virus. Trump has generally been reluctant to do so.

But the president said during a briefing Sunday evening that he would use the measure to increase production of swabs and that he would soon announce that production reaching 10 million per month.

To emphasize the point, Trump waved a swab in front of reporters. Trump also said Vice President Mike Pence would hold a call with governors on Monday to discuss testing and send a list of lab facilities in their states.

BEIJING — China on Monday reported 12 new coronavirus cases, eight of them brought from outside the country, and no new deaths.

Another 992 people were being isolated and monitored for suspected cases or positive tests without showing symptoms. Wuhan, once the epicenter of the global pandemic, reported no new cases. China has now reported a total of 4,632 deaths and 82,747 cases.

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea has reported 13 more cases of the coronavirus, its 19th day in a row with a daily jump below 100, as infections continue to wane in the hardest-hit city of Daegu.

Figures from South Korea’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday brought national totals to 10,674 cases and 236 deaths. At least 1,006 cases were linked to arrivals from abroad, mostly students and other South Korean nationals who returned home in recent weeks amid outbreaks in Europe and the United States.

With its caseload slowing, South Korea has relaxed some of its social distancing guidelines, including lifting administrative orders that advised churches, gyms and bars to close. Schools remain shut while providing children remote learning.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday called for vigilance to maintain hard-won gains against the virus while instructing officials to draw up “delicate anti-virus measures” to contain the risk of transmissions as people increase their social and economic activities.

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has announced new guidelines requiring nursing homes nationwide to report to patients, their families and the federal government when they have cases of coronavirus.

Seema Verma, head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said during a Sunday evening White House press briefing that the new rules will mandate that nursing homes report cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. She said the moves are aimed at increasing transparency about the spread of the virus at facilities where populations can be especially vulnerable to its effects.

There have been 7,121 deaths at long-term care facilities nationwide, according to an Associated Press tally.

Verma also discussed plans to allow elective surgeries to resume after being placed on hold during the pandemic.

That move is coming as part of larger Trump administration guidelines to reopen the economy and Verma said lifting restrictions would be gradual — not like flipping on a light switch, but “more like a sunrise.”

CHINO, Calif. — California corrections officials announced Sunday the first prison inmate death from complications related to COVID-19.

The inmate died at a hospital after contracting the coronavirus at the California Institution for Men in San Bernardino County, the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

No further details were released to protect the inmate’s medical privacy, and next of kin was notified, the statement said.

Statewide, 115 inmates and 89 corrections employees have tested positive for the coronavirus as officials work to prevent outbreaks among California’s most vulnerable populations, including people living in nursing homes, on the streets or in homeless shelters.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka has partially lifted a monthlong curfew in an effort to restore normal public life disrupted by the spread of the coronavirus.

The government lifted the curfew in more than two-thirds of the country Monday. The curfew had been in effect throughout the entire nation since March 20.

In the remaining seven districts, including the capital of Colombo, the curfew will stay in effect until Wednesday.

The government’s decision comes as the country’s top health official, Dr. Anil Jasinghe, declared that COVID-19 is “under control” in Sri Lanka.

Despite the curfew being relaxed, schools and cinemas will remain closed until further notice. But state departments, corporations and banks would operate as usual.

The government has ordered that buses, vans and rail carriages should transport only half the passengers of full capacity in order to ensure social distancing, and asked to disinfect all the vehicles.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 271 by Sunday in Sri Lanka. Seven people have died from the virus since it was first reported in January, while 96 patients have recovered.

BERLIN — The European Center for Disease Control says the continent now has more than 1 million confirmed cases and almost 100,000 deaths from the new coronavirus.

According to a tally posted on the ECDC website Sunday, Spain had the most cases in the region with 191,726, followed by Italy, Germany, Britain and France.

It listed Italy as having the most deaths in Europe, with 23,227, followed by Spain, France, Britain and Belgium.

According to the tally, Europe accounts for almost half the global case load and more than half the total deaths.

NEW YORK — The coronavirus death toll in New York dropped again, a sign that Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday means the state is “on the other side of the plateau” and that ongoing social distancing practices are working to stem the spread of the virus.

Cuomo said 507 people died on Saturday, down 33 from the previous day. Hospitalizations and other medical indicators are trending downward.

But Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio maintained their warnings that people in New York City and the rest of the state need to stay vigilant.

De Blasio blasted President Donald Trump, saying Sunday that the president is betraying his fellow New Yorkers by failing to push for billions of dollars in additional federal aid needed to help the city deal with the coronavirus economic crisis.

De Blasio referenced an infamous tabloid headline — “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD” — from 1975 when then-President Gerald Ford denied assistance to spare New York from bankruptcy.

“Are you going to save New York City,” the mayor said, “or are you saying to New York City 'drop dead?’”

France’s prime minister warned Sunday that his compatriots will need to “learn to live with the virus” after the country lifts its lockdown.

People will probably be required to wear masks in public transport, and those who can work from home should continue doing so, even after France starts easing confinement rules May 11, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said.

And he suggested that no one should be planning faraway summer vacations.

The virus has hit France especially hard, killing nearly 20,000 people as of Sunday and overwhelming its renowned health system.

While the virus appears to have peaked in France earlier this month and is now receding “slowly but surely,” Philippe warned: “Our life after May 11 will not be the same as before. ... And probably not for a long time.”

He warned that the economic crisis, France’s worst since World War II, “will be brutal.”

Philippe said France is “far from herd immunity,” citing estimations that about 2 million to 6 million French people have been infected with the virus, or about 3% to 9% of the population. He did not elaborate on the projections.

BERLIN — The head of the World Health Organization has warned countries that are moving to ease their pandemic lockdowns to be prepared to respond rapidly to any resurgence.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual meeting of health ministers from the G-20 group of major developed and emerging economies Sunday that he was “encouraged” by the fact that several are “starting to plan how to ease social restrictions.”

But he said “it is critical that these measures are a phased process.”

Tedros told ministers that “lifting so-called lockdown restrictions is not the end of the epidemic in any country; it’s just the beginning of the next phase.”

He said that “it’s vital in this next phase that countries educate, engage and empower their people to prevent and respond rapidly to any resurgence; to ensure they have the capacity to detect, test, isolate and care for every case, and trace every contact; and to ensure their health systems have the capacity to absorb any increase in cases.”

Tedros also expressed concern about the growing pace of the pandemic in poor countries that lack the resources to cope with a major outbreak.

In an apparent retort to leaders such as U.S. President Donald Trump, who slammed the organization’s response to the pandemic, Tedros insisted that “since the beginning, WHO has sounded the alarm bell loud and clear.”

He also urged ministers “to continue to fight the pandemic with determination, guided by science and evidence.”

LOS ANGELES — California has for the first time released details about nursing homes facing coronavirus outbreaks, with three facilities in Los Angeles among the hardest-hit, as the numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths across the state continue to rise on Sunday.

The Department of Public Health published a list of nearly 260 skilled nursing facilities with more than 3,000 total positive cases among patients and staff.

The information released Friday is a “point in time snapshot” representing 86% of California’s 1,224 nursing homes that had reported data within the previous 24 hours, the department said on its website.

Skilled nursing facilities are a particular concern because of the age and health conditions of residents, and their close living arrangements. Outbreaks have been reported in facilities in much of the state, and dozens of residents have died.

___

EL PASO, Texas — As Texas took its first steps toward reopening — starting with state parks — caveats in the plan popped up in the massive state’s far western corner, where the spread of coronavirus is showing no signs of slowing.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department opened online reservations for day passes, tours and camping and a message that parks that can reopen Monday will, per Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders.

But in El Paso, at least, Mayor Dee Margo said two popular sites — Franklin Mountains and Hueco Tanks state parks — will remain closed.

El Paso’s exceptions hint that future openings of government services and businesses will be complicated, fraught with stipulations based on local conditions in Texas and beyond.

At least 18,923 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, an increase from about 18,200 cases the day before. The number of people who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, is now at least 477.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota health officials said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state has jumped by 93.

According to the state Department of Health, the number of confirmed cases has risen to 1,635, compared with 1,542 the day before.

Of the new cases, Minnehaha County accounts for 86. Minnehaha County is the location of a large outbreak at a Sioux Falls pork processing plant.

The Argus Leader reports the number of Smithfield employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus increased by 18 to 725 on Sunday. The Department of Health said 143 non-employees who had close contact with Smithfield workers tested positive as of Sunday.

No new deaths from the coronavirus were reported in South Dakota, but the state has recorded seven deaths from COVID-19.

MILAN — Italy on Sunday registered the lowest number of deaths of people with coronavirus in a month, with the death toll rising by 433 in the past 24 hours.

That brings the national total to 23,660, still the second-highest in the world after the United States. The number of positives rose by just over 3,000 to 178,972 — the lowest increase in more than a month.

Because of the lack of comprehensive testing, health authorities estimate that the number of cases and deaths have been significantly underestimated.

Italy was the first western country to be hit by the coronavirus, in late February. While the epidemic curve continues to plateau, authorities have begun discussions on how to ease a nationwide lockdown, which has been extended through May 3.

Pressure on Italian hospitals continues to ease, but by just 26 beds on Sunday, with 25,033 people hospitalized and 2,635 in intensive care.

PARIS — Paris has shut down part of its water system after discovering trace amounts of the virus in water used for cleaning streets and watering public gardens.

City Hall said in a statement Sunday that Paris drinking water remains safe.

A municipal water management laboratory discovered “tiny traces” of the virus at 4 of 27 sampling points in the city’s network for non-drinking water, the statement said. That network is distinct from the city’s potable water system.

After the discovery, the city suspended use of the non-drinking water network for public places and is using the potable water system instead.

The non-drinking water is pumped in from the Seine River and an adjacent canal, and is used for street cleaning, watering parks and in some city fountains. All Paris parks, gardens and fountains are closed to the public as part of France’s anti-virus lockdown.

It is unclear if water is a potential vector for transmission, but the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts say there’s no evidence so far that COVID-19 sickens people through their digestive systems.

WASHINGTON — Washington DC health officials announced Sunday morning that 127 positive new COVID-19 infections had been identified, bringing the total up to 2,793, with five new deaths for a total of 96.

Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on March 11 and issued a stay-home order on March 30 for Washington’s approximately 700,000 residents.

This week she extended the state of emergency through late May and announced that public school buildings would remain closed through the end of the school year.

On Sunday, Bowser announced plans to turn Washington DC’s convention center into a 1,500-bed field hospital.

LONDON — A British doctor held a lone protest outside Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office Sunday to highlight the lack of personal protective equipment for the country’s medical workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Meenal Viz is a junior clinical fellow with the U.K. National Health Service. He wore hospital scrubs and a facemask as he held a hand-drawn sign outside Downing Street that said, “Protect Healthcare Workers.”

She said she was demonstrating for vulnerable members of staff. The British government has been under fire for weeks over the distribution of PPE. At least 50 NHS workers have died after contracting the virus, including a pregnant nurse whose baby was delivered by emergency Caesarean operation.

“We are still in a position where we’re on our knees begging for PPE and if we had enough we wouldn’t have grannies stitching up our masks and we wouldn’t have pensioners raising money for the NHS,” said Viz, who is herself pregnant.

“The government should have been prepared a long time ago and that’s why we are in this position now.”

British officials are scrambling to source equipment and said a consignment of 84 tons, including 400,000 gowns, is on its way from Turkey.

PARIS — France will make an exception to its strict virus confinement measures to allow families to visit relatives in nursing homes starting Monday.

More than 7,000 people believed to have the virus have died in French nursing homes, without family at their sides because of virus protection measures.

France banned all nursing home visits early in the pandemic, and many residents have been confined to their rooms for weeks, because the virus has been especially dangerous for the elderly. Several other European countries hard-hit by the virus have imposed similar bans.

Health Minister Olivier Veran acknowledged the danger of isolation for care home residents, and announced Sunday that visits will be allowed starting Monday “under extremely limited conditions.”

No more than two family members will be allowed, and they will not be able to touch their elderly loved ones, he said.

LONDON — Britain reported 596 more coronavirus-related hospital deaths on Sunday to raise the total to 16,060.

The health department’s latest daily number is down 292 from the previous day’s 888 deaths. Britain posted a record daily death toll of 980 just over a week ago.

Sunday's count is the lowest since April 6 when 439 deaths were reported.

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

