S&P 500   2,266.86 (-1.65%)
DOW   18,877.09 (-1.55%)
QQQ   169.97 (-0.43%)
AAPL   224.19 (-2.21%)
FB   150.62 (+0.59%)
MSFT   138.12 (+0.56%)
GOOGL   1,039.60 (-2.68%)
AMZN   1,859.30 (+0.72%)
CGC   12.36 (+4.48%)
MU   38.68 (+7.12%)
GE   6.47 (-0.77%)
AMD   40.51 (+2.27%)
F   4.11 (-5.09%)
NFLX   357.90 (+7.53%)
BAC   18.97 (-3.56%)
GILD   73.49 (+0.31%)
PRI   66.00 (+5.85%)
DIS   84.24 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   2,266.86 (-1.65%)
DOW   18,877.09 (-1.55%)
QQQ   169.97 (-0.43%)
AAPL   224.19 (-2.21%)
FB   150.62 (+0.59%)
MSFT   138.12 (+0.56%)
GOOGL   1,039.60 (-2.68%)
AMZN   1,859.30 (+0.72%)
CGC   12.36 (+4.48%)
MU   38.68 (+7.12%)
GE   6.47 (-0.77%)
AMD   40.51 (+2.27%)
F   4.11 (-5.09%)
NFLX   357.90 (+7.53%)
BAC   18.97 (-3.56%)
GILD   73.49 (+0.31%)
PRI   66.00 (+5.85%)
DIS   84.24 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   2,266.86 (-1.65%)
DOW   18,877.09 (-1.55%)
QQQ   169.97 (-0.43%)
AAPL   224.19 (-2.21%)
FB   150.62 (+0.59%)
MSFT   138.12 (+0.56%)
GOOGL   1,039.60 (-2.68%)
AMZN   1,859.30 (+0.72%)
CGC   12.36 (+4.48%)
MU   38.68 (+7.12%)
GE   6.47 (-0.77%)
AMD   40.51 (+2.27%)
F   4.11 (-5.09%)
NFLX   357.90 (+7.53%)
BAC   18.97 (-3.56%)
GILD   73.49 (+0.31%)
PRI   66.00 (+5.85%)
DIS   84.24 (-2.02%)
S&P 500   2,266.86 (-1.65%)
DOW   18,877.09 (-1.55%)
QQQ   169.97 (-0.43%)
AAPL   224.19 (-2.21%)
FB   150.62 (+0.59%)
MSFT   138.12 (+0.56%)
GOOGL   1,039.60 (-2.68%)
AMZN   1,859.30 (+0.72%)
CGC   12.36 (+4.48%)
MU   38.68 (+7.12%)
GE   6.47 (-0.77%)
AMD   40.51 (+2.27%)
F   4.11 (-5.09%)
NFLX   357.90 (+7.53%)
BAC   18.97 (-3.56%)
GILD   73.49 (+0.31%)
PRI   66.00 (+5.85%)
DIS   84.24 (-2.02%)
Log in

The Latest: US futures swing sharply higher on Fed action

Posted on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 By The Associated Press

Jerome Powell
In this Tuesday, March 3, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell pauses during a news conference to discuss an announcement from the Federal Open Market Committee, in Washington. In a series of sweeping steps, the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs. The announcement Monday, March 23 is part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the action in the financial markets (all times local):

U.S. stock futures are making a dramatic swing higher after the Federal Reserve announced it will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down about 500 points before the Fed announced its actions. The Dow futures swung nearly 1,000 points and as of 8:30 a.m. were up 422 points. Futures for the S&P 500 showed a gain of 50 points.

The announcement Monday is part of the Fed's ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Receive Analysts' Upgrades and Downgrades Daily

Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of analysts' upgrades, downgrades and new coverage with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Yahoo Gemini Pixel