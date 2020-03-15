The Latest: Venezuela orders quarantine in capital, 6 states

The Latest on the world's coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 156,000 people and killed more than 5,800. The disease for most people causes only mild or moderate symptoms but for some, especially the elderly or people with underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness. Nearly 74,000 people have recovered from it so far, mostly in China.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has ordered residents in the capital of Caracas and six states to stay home under a quarantine bid to control the spread of the coronavirus.

Under Maduro´s order, all but essential emergency service, health care and food distribution workers must remain home beginning early Monday. Venezuela has 23 states and the six ones chosen are where cases have appeared.

Venezuela’s socialist president said in a national television address Sunday that the South American country has 17 confirmed cases. There have been no reported deaths.

Authorities announced the first two cases Friday, raising anxiety in the crisis-stricken nation where many hospitals lack basics, such as water and soap, and struggle to treat even common ailments.

Authorities have already suspended flights from Europe, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and Panama for 30 days. School and university classes have been suspended.

Colombian President Iván Duque closed its long border with Venezuela as a containment measure.

Vice President Mike Pence says the federal government will release updated guidance concerning restaurants, bars and other establishments amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Pence said at a White House briefing Sunday that the recommendations are being reviewed and will be made public on Monday.

California and Illinois are among the jurisdictions that have ordered restaurants and bars to close to help slow the spread of the virus.

When asked whether restaurants and bars should close, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s infectious disease chief, said he didn’t want to get ahead of the promised guidance but said “that could be.”

Fauci promised to answer in greater detail after the guidance has been issued.

Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-thrus or on the Starbucks app.

The company will also temporary close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

New York City is closing the nation's largest public school system, sending over 1.1 million children home in hopes of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that schools will close early this week. The decision follows a growing number of school closures in communities and states around the country, as well as mounting pressure in New York from residents, City Council members and others.

The shutdown affects the city's nearly 1,900 public schools. Many private schools already have closed.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had been reluctant to close the school system because of the consequences for students and families.

Just Saturday, the Democratic mayor said keeping schools running was critical. He worried that health care workers, first responders and other needed workers would have to stay home to care for children, and that hundreds of thousands of poor students could go hungry without their free or reduced-price school meals.

President Donald Trump is urging the public to stop hoarding groceries, telling Americans to “take it easy” and “relax.”

Trump’s Sunday message comes as many supermarket shelves across the country have been picked bare, with people stockpiling supplies like canned goods and toilet paper.

Trump said at a White House briefing that stores are working to keep up with demand, but added “there's no need for anyone in the country to hoard” essentials.

"You don't have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax” because "it all will pass,” the president said, adding: "Can you buy a little bit less, please?”

Trump held a call earlier Sunday with the officials from the nation’s leading grocery stores. He said he was told the stores are stocking up even more than they would around Christmas time.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little declined to order a statewide closure of schools on Sunday, instead telling school leaders that the decision on whether to close to slow the spread of coronavirus should be made locally.

Little made the decision one day after state public health officials announced that the number of Idaho residents known to be infected with the virus had jumped to five, and a few hours after the state teacher's union urged the governor to close schools for at least three weeks.

During a conference call with school leaders, Little said he knew it was a tough decision but one best made locally with the help of local public health officials.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen, who was also on the call, said he would prefer that schools stay open, in part, so healthcare workers with small kids can continue to work as usual without disruption.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday called for all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs to close in the nation's most populous state in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The state also will reduce current occupancy in restaurants by half to keep people farther away from each other, Newsom said at a news conference. It comes as the Illinois governor shut down all bars and restaurants and officials elsewhere said they were considering similar restrictions.

Newsom issued guidance last week to cancel or postpone gatherings, large and small, that have roiled California's economy, which is the fifth-largest in the world.

Schools have closed, sports games have been called off and theme parks like Disneyland have shut down.

The governor also urged seniors and people with chronic conditions to isolate themselves at home.

Spain’s Defense Ministry said the government will deploy military units under a state of emergency that it has declared to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The ministry said the emergency units, whose mission is to respond to domestic natural disasters and often assist in fighting wildfires, will go on a reconnaissance Sunday of areas considered virus hotspots. Those include Madrid, Sevilla, Valencia, Zaragoza, León and two of the Canary Islands.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said Friday that he would include the deployment of military resources as part of a battery of measures to stem the contagion curve.

Using powers given it under the two-week state of emergency declared Saturday, Spain’s government has restricted movements to essential errands and commuting to and from work. It has also closed restaurants, bars and most retail shops.

Police units are enforcing the confinement, patrolling the streets and public areas like parks.

The ministry has also called up military doctors from the reserve and ordered for military pharmacies to increase production of disinfectant solutions and other generic medicines.

Thousands of Brazilians ignored warnings to avoid mass gatherings and staged demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro and against his antagonists in Congress and the Supreme Court on Sunday.

Bolsonaro himself had urged supporters to skip the demonstrations, which were announced weeks ago, due to the spread of the new coronavirus. But he apparently changed his mind Sunday morning, joining a rally in the capital of Brasilia where he shot selfies and shook hands with demonstrators.

Bolsonaro's office announced Thursday that tests showed him free of the new virus despite his chief spokesman and other aides having tested positive following a visit to Washington, where they met U.S. President Donald Trump.

“This is priceless, what the people are doing in spite of my recommendation," Bolsonaro said on Facebook Live.

Many of the protesters in Rio de Janeiro wore medical masks while carrying placards supporting the president.

“The corruption kills a lot more than the virus," said Alisson de Oliveira, 42, though he acknowledged he was worried by the illness.

Slovenia on Sunday approved new measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 219 and the first death has been reported.

Most shops will close, apart from grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, post offices, petrol stations and news stands. Recommendations will be issued soon on how many people may be in one shop at once.

Authorities also extended indefinitely a decree that initially closed down schools and other education institutions for two weeks. Top government officials appealed to young people in Slovenia to help organize day care for children.

Slovenia will also cancel all air traffic starting on Tuesday. The authorities are now looking into possibilities to help individual citizens who may be stranded abroad.

The Foreign Ministry has issued a travel alert advising all citizens against any travel whatsoever, after issuing special travel warnings for Italy, Serbia, Spain, Iran, South Korea, the US and China.

Public health officials in the Seattle area are reporting two more COVID-19 deaths, bring the total statewide to at least 42.

Both additional victims were residents of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, the Washington state nursing home that has been the center of the outbreak in the hard-hit region.

Public Health-Seattle & King County said a woman in her 60s died Saturday and a woman in her 70s died on Thursday. That makes 29 coronavirus-related fatalities linked to the nursing home.

Portugal and Spain have agreed to halt tourism across their 1,200-kilometer shared border starting Monday, but they will still allow workers to commute and the exchange of goods across the land border, Portuguese Prime Minister António Costa told reporters in Lisbon.

Costa said the measure was agreed upon following a call with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. Details would be released Monday after a meeting of European Union ministers, he added.

Portugal has seen a spike in infections in the last week, from zero to 245, although the situation is far less serious than in neighboring Spain. There have been no deaths recorded in Portugal.

In a video statement, President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said late Sunday that he's convening the Council of State on Wednesday to discuss whether a state of emergency is needed to halt the spread of the virus.

Rebelo de Sousa has been in self-isolation since earlier this week, despite having tested negative for COVID-19, after he met a student who later was found infected with the virus.

Serbia’s president has proclaimed a nationwide state of emergency to fight spreading of the coronavirus in the Balkan country.

In an address to the nation Sunday, President Aleksandar Vucic said the government will announce details of the measures on Monday.

He suggested, however, that they include virtual closure of the borders for foreign citizens, restrictions on movement of people, and shutting down schools and universities.

Vucic said that as of Monday, state hospitals will be guarded by army troops which will be deployed on the streets.

People over 65 must stay indoors and all others should leave their homes only if necessary, the president added, also suggesting that fitness and sports centers be closed.

Vucic said “we are shutting down life to save life.”

He told foreigners wanting to enter Serbia “don’t come or you’ll be quarantined.” All those who manage to skip the isolation will face a three-year prison sentence, Vucic said.

Vucic said the border entry ban does not apply to people from China, praising the country for helping Serbia amid the COVID-19 crisis, and he criticized the European Union for allegedly failing to provide adequate support.

Serbia has 48 officially confirmed cases.

Montenegro, which has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus yet, has preemptively banned foreigners from entry and ordered the closure of cafes, restaurants, shopping malls, fitness centers and children’s playgrounds.

Montenegro’s authorities in charge of countering COVID-19 said traffic in goods will continue, but will be carried out under special sanitary measures and observation. Any Montenegrin citizens coming from abroad must self-isolate, while no more than 50 people will be allowed in a shop at the same time.

“We are doing all we can to postpone the appearance of the coronavirus, and once registered, to prevent its spread,” said deputy Prime Minister Milutin Simovic.

New Zealand's central bank has cut the benchmark interest rate to a record low 0.25%.

The cut of 0.75% came outside of the bank's normal schedule for changing rates.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said in a statement Monday that the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the New Zealand economy will be significant.

Also Monday, national carrier Air New Zealand announced a trading halt on its shares, saying it needed time to more fully assess the impacts of global travel restrictions.

Tourism is New Zealand's single largest earner of foreign income. The industry is quickly grinding to a halt due to stringent new border restrictions imposed over the weekend. Almost everybody arriving in the country, including citizens, must isolate themselves for two weeks.

New Zealand has had just eight confirmed cases of COVID-19.

In Greece, confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 331.

That's an increase of 103 in one day. It's the steepest daily rise yet for the country. But of the new cases, 54 are due to the results of tests conducted a day or two earlier. Four people have died in Greece from the coronavirus.

Professional soccer is shutting down in Mexico.

The move will follow Sunday’s matches, which were already being played before empty stands as a precaution due to the new coronavirus.

The measure applies to the men’s top-flight and second divisions and the fledgling women’s league.

Soccer officials said in a statement that the measure would remain in effect until it’s determined it’s safe to restart play in coordination with Mexico’s Health Department.

The decision follows similar ones elsewhere such as the United States, where professional and collegiate sports have been shut down.

Mexico previously played soccer matches without fans for several weeks during the 2009 H1N1 influenza health emergency, an outbreak with Mexico as the epicenter.

Mexico health officials on Saturday night raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 41, up from 26 the previous day and 11 the day before that. On Sunday at least two more were announced by state-level authorities.

Puerto Rico's governor has ordered the closure of all businesses and nonessential government offices, except for gas stations and those dealing in food, health or finance.

Territorial Gov. Gov. Wanda Vázquez announced that the closures will start at 6 p.m. Sunday and last for two weeks.

The governor's order affects shops, theaters, parks, malls, gyms and other activities. It follows confirmation of a fifth confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Puerto Rico.

Takeout restaurants, supermarkets, pharmacies and banks can remain open. But they'll have to close each day at 6 p.m.

Even citizens will be barred from the streets between 5 a.m. and 9 p.m., save for those working in security, health or food distribution.

The governor's order sets a six-month jail term or a fine of up to $5,000 for violators.

It came a day after the governor ordered schools closed until March 30.

The Academy of Country Music Awards show has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Academy of Country Music and its partners said in a news release Sunday that the awards show will be rescheduled for an undetermined time and venue in September. It had been scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas.

Academy of Country Music CEO Damon Whiteside said, "We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely.”

The president of the European Commission is calling on all EU member states to help each other and keep goods flowing across Europe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ursula von der Leyen's comments were apparently a response to some country's reintroducing border checks within the EU bloc. She insisted goods should be able to travel across Europe “without obstacles,” in a video message.

She added that the EU executive body is working on producing more protective equipment .

She says the commission on Sunday adopted a measure that prevents medical goods from be exported outside the EU without authorization.

The District of Columbia is instructing its restaurants, bars and nightclubs to help stem spread of the coronavirus by moving tables farther apart and limiting table seating to six persons or fewer.

The new health advisory issued Sunday is a follow up to the district’s ban announced last week on public gatherings of more than 250 people. All eating establishments and multipurpose facilities must ensure their patrons are limited to that number at the same time.

Under the new restrictions, occupied tables and booths must be separated by at least 6 feet (1.83 meters).

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said it is most concerned about spread of the virus through what it calls close contact. That's defined as being coughed on by a patient or being within about 6 feet for a prolonged period of time such as while sharing a room.

Slovakia is approving more restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic, shutting down retail businesses across the country.

Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said the measure will start Monday and will last for at least two weeks.

Pellegrini says stores with essential goods such as grocery stores, pharmacies, newsstands, post offices and banks will be allowed to remain open.

He said restaurants will be allowed to sell take away meals only.

Slovakia has 61 cases of COVID-19.

As countries around the globe are calling off mass events to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, Nicaragua staged a large march through the capital billed as a show of unity to confront the pandemic.

Saturday’s march was dubbed “Love in the time of COVID-19.” It was a nod to the Gabriel García Márquez novel “Love in the Time of Cholera.”

The government-aligned website El 19 said “thousands” took part.

Images in Nicaraguan media showed people streaming through the streets of Managua on foot, waving national flags and banners of President Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista movement. Young people in blue wigs danced in the bed of a truck. Hospital and clinic workers also took part, El 19 said, holding signs with recommended hygienic measures.

No confirmed cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Nicaragua as of Friday, according the country’s Health Ministry.

Still, Ortega opponents criticized the “Love” march. Former health minister and ex-Sandinista guerrilla fighter Mario Sánchez accused the government of “criminal irresponsibility,” La Prensa newspaper reported.

Germany will partially close its borders with France, Switzerland, Austria, Luxembourg and Denmark as it steps up efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says the new checks will take effect at 8 a.m. Monday. He says people who commute across the border to work will still be able to cross, as will goods.

Seehofer said Sunday that people "without a valid reason to travel will no longer be allowed to enter and leave” Germany. He added that German citizens in the neighboring countries will be allowed back in.

Germany had confirmed nearly 4,000 infections with the virus by Saturday. Authorities have reported 11 deaths.

Germany’s northern neighbour, Denmark, and eastern neighbors Poland and the Czech Republic already closed their own frontiers in recent days. Germany also has borders with the Netherlands and Belgium, which are not affected.

Ireland is ordering all pubs and bars to close for two weeks and is urging people not to hold house parties instead.

Those are the latest measures the country is taking to try to curb the coronavirus outbreak.

The Irish government said Sunday that it's “now calling on all public houses and bars (including hotel bars) to close” until at least March 29.

Authorities made the decision after two pub industry groups “outlined the real difficulty” in carrying out guidelines on social distancing in pubs.

Ireland reported a second virus death and 39 new cases, bringing its total to 129 on Saturday.

A man removed from a Caribbean cruise has become the first death from COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands.

The man apparently was a passenger on the same vessel, the Costa Luminosa, that experienced two other confirmed cases of the virus.

The islands' government says that the 68-year-old patient was admitted to Health City in critical condition for urgent cardiac treatment on Feb. 29 following two cardiac arrests. Tests during treatment confirmed that he also had the virus.

Two other passengers from the ship, a 68-year-old Italian woman and her 70-year-old husband, were taken to a hospital in Puerto Rico. Tests confirmed they had the virus.

Despite Italy's lockdown, Pope Francis has visited two churches in Rome to pray for an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Francis first went to St. Mary Major Basilica on Sunday. It's near Rome’s central train station.

After that, the pope walked along a stretch of a central Rome street to visit another church. The second church has a crucifix that was carried in 1522 in a procession so that a plague then afflicting Rome would end.

Bruni says the pope prayed for an end to the pandemic and the healing of those who are sick.

Italians are cooped up at home by a government decree to combat the spread of the coronavirus. More than 24,700 people in the country have been diagnosed with the disease and more than 1,800 people have died.

According to the World Health Organization, the vast majority of people who get COVID-19 recover within weeks.

The numbercases of COVID-19 in Italy has surged higher again.

Some 3,590 more cases of the coronavirus were reported in a 24-hour period, nearly 100 more than the increase as the day before. The additional infections reported Sunday represent the country's biggest day-to-day increase.

Italy’s Civil Protection chief Angelo Borrelli announced the latest number of cases, bringing the total number of people with the new coronavirus to 24,747. The number of deaths increased by 368 to 1,809.

According to the World Health Organization, the vast majority of people who get COVID-19 recover within weeks.

Italy's national health institute chief Silvio Brusaferro said it is not known if Italy is reaching its peak and might start seeing the number of new cases decline.

Ticket sales plunged to their lowest levels in at least 20 years at North American movie theaters, as the coronavirus pandemic led to one of Hollywood's worst weekend's ever at the box office.

Studio estimates Sunday show receipts totaled about $56 million in U.S. and Canada theaters.

According to data firm Comscore, box office revenues haven't been that low since September 2000. At that time, $54.5 million in tickets were sold on a quiet weekend.

More people went to the movies the weekend after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, in 2001.

Disney's latest release from Pixar, “Onward,” remained the top film at the box office, with $10.5 million in its second weekend. The Christian romance “I Still Believe,” from Lionsgate, brought in $9.5 million. Sony's comic-book adaptation “Bloodshot,” with Vin Diesel, grossed an estimated $9.3 million.

All of those totals were notably below expectations.

Italy's foreign minister says China is sending 150 pulmonary respirators now and more later to help treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients in Italy, the center of Europe's coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also said Sunday that China will be shipping 5 million masks for medical staff. A day earlier, the top health official in the hard-hit region of Lombardy complained publicly about the quality of the masks that Italy's central government had shipped to hospitals in his area, likening them to toilet paper. Lombardy has 13,272 infections and 1,218 deaths alone.

China, which appears to have turned the corner on its own COVID-19 outbreak, will also be sending medical crews to aid the Italians, Di Maio said.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he’s trying to get President Donald Trump to stop shaking hands.

Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, said on ABC’s “This Week” that he’s “working on” getting Trump to greet people he meets with elbow bumps instead of handshakes as the coronavirus pandemic spreads around the globe.

Trump, a self-described germaphobe, avoided handshakes before jumping into politics in 2015. The president said he’s now having trouble giving up the instinctive “habit” of shaking hands.

The chief of the World Health Organization, meanwhile, says that even elbow bumps bring people too close together.

Walmart, the largest retailer and private employer in the United States, is limiting store hours at big box stores as well as its smaller grocery locations to help ensure workers are able to stock essentials like sanitizers and toilet paper.

Starting Sunday, more than 4,700 Walmart and Neighborhood Market locations in the U.S. will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 pm. until further notice. Prior to this, most supersized stores were typically open 24 hours, and some Neighborhood stores were too.

Dacona Smith, chief operating officer, said “I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need,”

The list of retailers beyond Apple announcing they will temporarily close their stores as the outbreak intensifies keeps growing. They now include Urban Outfitters, Everlane, Patagonia, Nike and Abercrombie & Fitch.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, reacting to announcement of a curfew in neighboring Hoboken, New Jersey, says that a lockdown in the nation's largest city couldn't be ruled out.

“Every option is on the table in a crisis," the Democrat said Sunday on CNN.

Also in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Army Corps of Engineers should be mobilized by equipping facilities like military bases or college dorms to serve as temporary medical centers.

In an opinion piece Sunday in The New York Times, Cuomo called on President Donald Trump to authorize states to expand testing capabilities, set federal standards for shutting down commerce and schools, and mobilize the military to bolster medical treatment capabilities.

He wrote that “states cannot build more hospitals, acquire ventilators or modify facilities quickly enough,” adding they need the expertise and equipment of the Army Corps.

German airline Lufthansa plans more than a dozen special flights from the Caribbean and Spain’s Canary Islands to bring back to Germany between 3,000 and 4,000 vacationers stranded by travel restrictions.

Lufthansa said Sunday that tour and cruise companies had asked the company to put on the flights. There will be 15 special flights, in addition to two regular flights from the Dominican Republic and Barbados.

The first people were expected to arrive Sunday on the flights to Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg and Berlin.

Bulgaria’s government has announced financial bonus for all medics involved in the treatment of coronavirus patients. An additional 500 euros ($543) will be paid to every medical worker with their salaries, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said Sunday. Bulgaria is experiencing a shortage of medical workers, after many moved to western Europe.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo was being tested for COVID-19 on Sunday after his transportation minister, Budi Karya Sumadi, tested positive for coronavirus.

Morocco suspended all international flights Sunday to limit the spread of coronavirus. The announcement is a drastic move for the North African country, which relies heavily on international tourism to its Atlantic beaches, desert towns and northern mountains.

Hungary has reported its first death linked to coronavirus, a 75-year-old man who had been hospitalized with pneumonia.

U.S. state officials like llinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker are upset that federal agents have created huge lines and crowds at U.S. airports as Americans return from vacations in Europe. And he says the U.S. airports are going to see even worse problems on that front Sunday because there are even more flights returning.

He tells ABC’s ``This Week" that the federal government should have known when President Donald Trump “gave the orders that European travel back to the United States was going to be cut off, that there would be influx of people.”

Pritzker said authorities should have increased the Customs and Border Patrol numbers and medical workers at airports like Chicago's O'Hare but “they did neither of those." He said the packed crowds of people are “exactly what you don’t want in this pandemic.”

He said the only communications he has received was a call from a White House staffer “who yelled at me” for pointing the problem out to Trump in a tweet.

___

Alitalia, the Italian airline, is coordinating with Italy's Foreign Ministry to arrange for special flights to allow thousands of Italians to return to Italy.

The airline said Sunday said that "it will continue to operate toward some countries that have imposed restrictive measures on Italian citizens and on passengers who have been In Europe."

It noted that a special flight was departing Sunday evening for the Maldives. Alitalia will continue to operate two flights daily to New York and to London to allow Italians and foreigners, "many students among them," to return home. It will also fly to Miami and Buenos Aires until March 17, and to many other destinations, including in Europe, northern Africa, New Delhi, Tokyo and Rio de Janeiro.

The government’s top official on infectious diseases says he’s worried about the health risks of long lines and crowding at U.S. airports amid new coronavirus travel restrictions.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who heads the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told “Fox News Sunday” that “we’d like to not see crowds like that” as Americans and other travelers return from Europe. He cited the aim of social distancing to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Fauci says it’s understandable with a travel ban, people would immediately feel they want to “hunker and get home,” but if you’re an American citizen, you can get back “there is no need to rush back.”

Weary travelers returning to the U.S. amid coronavirus-related travel restrictions have been greeted by long lines and hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports.

Health authorities in Spain say deaths from the coronavirus have more than doubled in 24 hours, while total infections approached 8,000.

The Health Ministry said Spain has recorded 288 deaths since the start of the pandemic, up from 136 on Saturday. The European Union nation has 7,753 infections, up from 5,700 on Saturday, with around half of them concentrated in the capital of Madrid.

The jump comes a day after Spain’s government declared a state of emergency and took extraordinary measures to limit movement to commuting to work and necessary errands. It has also closed restaurants, bars, most retail shops and reduced public transport.

The Vatican says all Holy Week ceremonies will take place without the “physical presence of the faithful” because of the health emergency over the coronavirus.

The Vatican tweeted Sunday citing an announcement by the office of the pontifical household said that until April 12, when Easter Sunday is celebrated this year, all the general audiences on Wednesday as well as Pope Francis weekly Sunday noon prayer will be streamed by the Vatican.

Among popular Holy Week ceremonies is the Good Friday Way of the Cross torchlit procession at Rome's Colosseum.

Holy Week ceremonies usually draw tens of thousands of people to Rome, but with Italy the European center of the COVID-19 outbreak, tourism in the country has vanished.

Brunei says it will ban its citizens and residents from traveling abroad starting Monday in a drastic move to stem further cases of COVID-19. The tiny oil-rich sultanate has been hit by 50 cases in just a week since it confirmed its first case on March 9. This included 10 new cases reported Sunday.

___

Britain’s top health official says the government plans to set out emergency powers this week to deal with the viral outbreak, including requiring the elderly to self-isolate and banning mass gatherings.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Sunday the government’s bill laying out its emergency action plan would be unveiled on Tuesday and published Thursday.

Britain has taken a different approach and hasn’t yet heavily restricted everyday activities in the same way other countries across Europe have done, but Hancock’s comments suggested the government was ready to escalate its efforts. Britain has 1,140 confirmed virus cases and 21 deaths.

Pope Francis has praised people for their continuing efforts to help vulnerable communities, including the poor and the homeless, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Francis for a second Sunday delivered noon remarks and the spoken blessing from inside the Apostolic Library instead of from a window overlooking St. Peter’s Square. He later waved from the window and gave a silent blessing with his arm, but this time there were no members of the public in the square.

Italians are being left even more isolated Sunday amid a national lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Italy’s transport minister signed a decree Saturday banning passengers from taking ferries to Sardinia, a large Mediterranean island.

Sardinia’s governor had asked for the ban to stop travelers from bringing possible infection from the mainland peninsula. Cargo can still go by ferry to the island, but every day people will need special permission from the governor to hop aboard.

The minister also banned overnight train trips, which many in the north had been taking to reach homes and families in the south. Italy has the largest outbreak outside of China, with 21,000 infections and 1,441 deaths.

Spain awoke to its first day of a nationwide quarantine on Sunday after the government declared a two-week state of emergency.

The government imposed the special measures including the confinement of people to their homes unless shopping for food and medicine, going to and from work, and to meet other basic needs.

Restaurants and hotels are closed and public transport reduced.

In Barcelona, people who ventured out on quiet streets to buy bread at one bakery formed long lines with a meter (about three feet) in between each person as recommended by authorities to reduce the risk of contagion. Police patrolled parks and told people who weren't taking their dog on a quick walk to go home.

The state of emergency declared by the government of Pedro Sánchez includes the temporary centralization of Spain’s health care system which is run by regional authorities.

Singapore has announced that all travelers arriving from Southeast Asian countries, Japan, Switzerland and the United Kingdom or with a travel history to these countries within 14 days upon arrival will have to self-isolate under new efforts to battle the coronavirus.

The health ministry said the measure, starting Sunday, will also apply to Singapore residents. Southeast Asian visitors will also be required to submit information on their health for approval before their travel, it said.

The city-state, which has recorded 212 virus cases, has already banned visitors from China, Iran, Italy, France, Germany, South Korea and Spain. The new measure will not apply to sea and land crossings with Malaysia due to high inter-dependency between the neighbors.

Austria is further tightening restrictions on public life, closing restaurants and sports facilities and halting flights to a number of countries in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the new measures in a parliamentary session on Sunday. The Austria Press Agency reported that he announced flight bans for Britain, Ukraine and Russia.

Restaurants will now have to close entirely starting on Tuesday.

Austria has confirmed 758 cases of the new coronavirus, including one death.

Travelers returning to the U.S. from Europe have been greeted with hourslong waits for required medical screenings at airports.

While American citizens, green card holders and some others are allowed to return to the U.S. amid new European travel restrictions, they're being funneled to 13 U.S. airports where they're subject to health screenings and quarantine orders.

Acting Secretary Chad Wolf says the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is trying to add additional screening capacity and work with airlines to expedite the process.

Videos and photos posted to social media showed packed, winding lines of returning travelers. On Twitter, airports like Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago O'Hare acknowledged the delays and asked for patience. But local politicians were incensed.

South Korea’s president has declared southeastern parts of the country hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak as “special disasters zones,” a designation that makes residents there eligible for emergency relief, tax benefits and other state financial support.

The Daegu city and some areas in the southeastern Gyeongsang province were declared disaster zones. It’s the first time South Korea has declared any area a special disaster zone due to an infectious disease.

South Korea has so far reported 8,162 coronavirus cases and 72 deaths.

Australia's prime minister says all travelers arriving in the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days to try and stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement Sunday, saying in Sydney that the measures are indefinite and will be reviewed periodically.

Morrison also banned all cruise ships from docking in Australian ports for at least 30 days. The measures are similar to what New Zealand announced on Saturday.

Just across the Hudson River from New York City, a New Jersey city is imposing a curfew on residents amid the virus outbreak.

Hoboken residents must stay in their homes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, a daily curfew that's among the first and most far-reaching such measures taken in the U.S.

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla announced Saturday night that exceptions will be made for emergencies and people required to work. He also said bars and restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery services.

New Jersey has 69 virus cases statewide and two virus-related deaths.

