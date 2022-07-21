The Man Behind the Viral Horse Drawing Meme Talks Advertising





Award-winning Executive Creative Director Ali Bati handles a number of diverse ad campaign initiatives, from getting more people to sign up for an art school to helping preserve biodiversity on the planet. But he always begins his process the same way: "The key is to find the human truth," he explains to Entrepreneur magazine Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The dynamics of the market can be different around the world, but essentially we have more in common than we think."

Bati talks about how a drawing school ad turned into an insanely viral meme about Game of Thrones

Recently, the World Wildlife Federation challenged Bati to come up with a campaign that called attention to animals on the edge of extinction. But rather than focusing on cute and cuddly creatures, the campaign took a different approach. They depicted how scary a world without sharks, scorpions, and the like would be. "For a campaign to be engaging, it needs to have tension so people care about it more," Bati explains. "When you look at it, it ignites a reaction or emotion. And that's what we were aiming for."

Watch the full interview to learn more about how Bati approaches new projects and how you can utilize the same creative process to deliver messages that connect with your audience.

It's becoming increasingly popular for investors to "vote their values." One way they do this is by investing in companies that make a demonstrable effort to improve the world. This is creating a category of stocks known as ESG stocks.

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance and it covers a broad range of issues. The environmental component is relatively straightforward. This analyzes and measures how companies address issues such as carbon emissions, deforestation, and green energy initiatives including sustainability efforts built into their supply chain.

The social component covers issues such as an organization's commitment to issues like the gender pay gap and diversity but also areas such as data security, sexual harassment policies, and fair labor practices. The governance component touches on areas like diversity within the corporate board of directors and executive pay.

The focus of this presentation is to give you seven companies that are giving more than just lip service to ESG initiatives. One of the criteria used in selecting the stocks in this presentation was the company's Net Impact Ratio. This is calculated from data produced by the Upright Project's Net Impact Model.

The Net Impact Model is a mathematical model of the economy that produces continuously updated estimates of the net impact of companies by means of an information integration algorithm. MarketBeat captures key insights and presents them under the "Sustainability" tab on the company's profile page.