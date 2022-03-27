The Oscars are tonight. Here's how to watch or stream live













The 94th Academy Awards are right around the corner with just enough time to squeeze in watches of some of the 10 best picture nominees before the lights go down in the Dolby Theatre.

After last year’s scaled back ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station, this year the Oscars are returning to the Dolby Theatre in the heart of Hollywood with three hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes, to emcee the proceedings.

Those running the show have promised that it will stick to a tight three hours, which is part of the reason they’ve decided to hand out eight awards, including editing, original score and hair/makeup, before the show and edit them into the live broadcast.

And if choosing between 10 movies in one day seems a bit of a stretch, you could just stick with the most nominated of the bunch, “The Power of the Dog,” which is on Netflix.

Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday's Oscars ceremony live:

WHAT TIME ARE THE OSCARS AND WHAT CHANNEL ARE THEY ON?

The Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 27. ABC’s official red carpet pre-show starts 90 minutes beforehand at 6:30 p.m. ET, but many outlets, like E!, will be in place waiting for the stars to arrive from 3 p.m.

Things don’t really start to get busy until after 5 p.m., though.

HOW TO WATCH THE OSCARS IF YOU HAVE CABLE

The most straightforward way to watch the show is to set the channel to your local ABC affiliate.

HOW TO STREAM THE OSCARS LIVE

If you’re a cord-cutter or don’t have access to an antenna, you can also watch the Oscars online with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which costs $69.99 per month.

