S&P 500   3,981.04 (-0.26%)
DOW   32,120.97 (-0.39%)
QQQ   297.88 (+0.25%)
AAPL   154.50 (+1.60%)
MSFT   268.53 (+1.49%)
FB   197.91 (+0.87%)
GOOGL   2,296.08 (+2.04%)
AMZN   2,178.80 (+0.14%)
TSLA   792.55 (+0.69%)
NVDA   174.44 (+2.91%)
BABA   84.45 (-0.46%)
NIO   13.33 (-1.62%)
AMD   87.16 (+0.93%)
CGC   5.29 (-4.68%)
MU   68.41 (+0.71%)
T   19.44 (-0.56%)
GE   72.34 (-0.86%)
F   13.29 (-0.60%)
DIS   107.50 (+0.49%)
AMC   11.90 (-4.95%)
PFE   49.18 (+1.11%)
PYPL   78.03 (-1.89%)
NFLX   175.07 (+1.14%)
The top 10 Apps on the Apple Store

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | The Associated Press

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

5. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

6. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

7. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

8. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Dream by WOMBO, Wombo Studios, Inc.

2. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

6. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Google Maps, Google LLC

9. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

10. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Nomad Sculpt, Hexanomad

8. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

9. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

10. Stardew Valley, ConcernedApe

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Ball Maze-Puzzle game, Guangzhou Hengqi Enterprise Planning Co., LTD

2. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD


3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

6. Google Chrome, Google LLC

7. Subway Surfers, Sybo Games ApS

8. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

9. Furnitures Mods for Minecraft, Victor Simonov

10. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.9 of 5 stars		$2,296.08+2.0%N/A20.77Buy$3,351.83
MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

