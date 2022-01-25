S&P 500   4,387.45 (-0.51%)
DOW   34,427.60 (+0.18%)
QQQ   350.67 (-0.74%)
AAPL   162.57 (+0.59%)
MSFT   294.71 (-0.56%)
FB   305.90 (-0.91%)
GOOGL   2,581.62 (-1.32%)
AMZN   2,837.40 (-1.85%)
TSLA   950.10 (+2.16%)
NVDA   228.75 (-2.13%)
BABA   120.68 (+0.26%)
NIO   24.43 (-1.77%)
AMD   114.06 (-2.12%)
CGC   7.50 (+1.35%)
MU   82.30 (-0.78%)
GE   92.16 (-4.90%)
T   26.55 (+0.80%)
F   20.27 (-0.59%)
DIS   137.61 (+0.11%)
AMC   16.33 (-1.86%)
PFE   52.75 (+2.35%)
ACB   4.29 (-0.69%)
BA   205.31 (+0.54%)
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 | The Associated Press

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 21:

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Enough Already by Valerie Bertinelli, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

9. Mastering the Skill of Reinvention by Coach Pamela Mitchell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD - foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. American Girl by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)

3. The Widow by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose (Random House Audio)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

8. A Farewell to Charms by Molly Harper, performed by Jonathan Davis and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)

9. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland and Dion Graham (Penguin Audio)


7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum

The stock market is stimulated like a child with a sugar high on Halloween night, and investors are enjoying the ride. It seems like nearly every sector continues to point in one direction. But seasoned investors know that the markets don’t move in the same direction all the time. And even long-term bulls admit that a correction may be coming.

One reason for this is that the Federal Reserve (i.e. “The Fed”) is “talking about, talking about” an end to its asset purchase program. If that talk turns into concrete action, then it would be almost a sure sign that interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

That combination is typically negative for equities, such as stocks. Yet, even if the Fed announces an earlier-than-expected tapering plan, there are stocks that will hold up well and even thrive. And that’s the focus of this presentation. We’re taking a looks at seven stocks that stand to benefit from a less accommodative monetary policy. Financial stocks are one group of stocks that will benefit from rising interest rates. And you should also consider stocks with a high return on equity (ROE).

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

Stocks with a high ROE are reinvesting cash at a high rate of return which can make them an ideal choice when that cash becomes more valuable.

View the "7 Stocks That Can Withstand a Taper Tantrum".


