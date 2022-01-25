The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Audible best-sellers for the week ending January 21:

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

5. Enough Already by Valerie Bertinelli, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

6. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

8. The Real Anthony Fauci by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner (Skyhorse Publishing, Inc.)

9. Mastering the Skill of Reinvention by Coach Pamela Mitchell, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD - foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. American Girl by Wendy Walker, performed by Paige Layle, Carson Beck, Josh Hurley, Alexander Cendese, Carly Robins, Hillary Huber and Molly Secours (Audible Originals)

3. The Widow by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

4. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

5. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee (Macmillan Audio)

6. The Maid by Nita Prose, narrated by Lauren Ambrose (Random House Audio)

7. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

8. A Farewell to Charms by Molly Harper, performed by Jonathan Davis and Amanda Ronconi (Audible Originals)

9. Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Brilliance Audio)

10. The Lincoln Highway by Amor Towles, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini, Marin Ireland and Dion Graham (Penguin Audio)

