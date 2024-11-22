The Top Reason People Choose a Restaurant Might Surprise You, New Resy Report Reveals — Plus, Here's the Cocktail That Will Be Everywhere in 2025

The U.S. restaurant industry is on track to see $1 trillion in sales for the first time in history in 2024, according to the National Restaurant Association, and 39% of Americans are dining out once a week or more, per data from commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Get stock market alerts: Sign Up

Dining has always helped bring people together — and remains a "central point" of connection to this day, Pablo Rivero, CEO of restaurant-reservation platform Resy, told Entrepreneur earlier this year.

Related: U.S. Diners Are Feeding the $1 Trillion Restaurant Industry Like Never Before. Here's Why — and What They're Hungry for, According to Resy's CEO.

Between October 1, 2023, and September 30, 2024, Resy helped facilitate more than 350 million diners seated, grew to 50 million users and saw the 600 millionth reservation since its start 10 years ago.

The company just released its 2024 Resy Retrospective, which looks back at the year's dining trends and forward at what's to come in 2025, based on a survey of U.S. diners and Resy reservation data.

As Rivero highlighted, people are seeking connection and finding it by dining out: 69% of respondents said they've made new connections at restaurants, where one in five people have even exchanged numbers, Resy's report found.

Related: How Experiential Dining Offers Unforgettable Customer Experiences

Another notable finding revealed by Resy? According to a recent survey of 1,000 Americans who dine out, one in four respondents said a restaurant's "overall vibe" was the top factor when choosing a place to dine.

What's more, for some U.S. diners, vibes are the only reason they opt for one spot over another: 23% of respondents said they'll go to cocktail or wine bars "just for the vibes" even though they drink very little.

When it comes to dining trends you can expect to see more of in the new year, Resy's predictions are robust: "affordable" omakase and omakase speakeasy concepts; regional Chinese cuisines; "the return of the pub burger;" seafood, particularly raw bars; cabbage (which is the new cauliflower, which was the new beets); and cocktails with snackable garnishes.

Related: These Are the Most Affordable U.S. Cities for Dining Out

On the topic of cocktails, one in four survey respondents anticipate a classic coming back in 2025: the amaretto sour, which typically features amaretto, lemon juice and simple syrup, with some variations including bourbon, egg white and bitters.

The report also noted that "any serious beverage program," particularly those with a cocktail focus, will have ample quality non-alcoholic options — not just lemonade or iced tea.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here