S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes
S&P 500   4,392.59
DOW   34,451.23
QQQ   338.43
3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine War
Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for $43 billion
UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes

The world's largest superyacht is confiscated by German authorities

Thursday, April 14, 2022 | Entrepreneur


Russian millionaires are having a hard time due to sanctions imposed by Europe and the United States on ultra-rich Russians who have close ties to President Vladimir Putin. This time Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov was stripped of a luxury superyacht in Germany.

Hamburg authorities seized the Dilbar superyacht after determining that it was, in fact, the legal property of his sister, Gulbakhor Ismailova . Another billionaire who is also subject to Western sanctions for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The yacht is named after their mother of these wealthy brothers. Usmanov owns a major stake in USM , a Russian investment group with stakes in Metalloinvest, one of the world's largest iron ore producers, and the telecommunications company MegaFon .

Furthermore, he is the sixth richest Russian with a fortune of $19 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

It should be noted that superyachts and other displays of wealth among Russia's elite have drawn especially intense scrutiny after Russia declared war on Ukraine.

Germany's federal crime office said on Wednesday that despite efforts at what it called "concealment on the high seas," it had managed to identify the yacht's owner, Usmanov's sister.

In a tweet the German authority stated: "The luxury yacht Dilbar is therefore subject to the sanctions law and could be legally seized in Hamburg." And once this luxury yacht has been seized it cannot be "sold, leased or pledged as collateral".

But what does the most luxurious yacht in the world look like?

The 156-meter (512-foot) vessel, the largest in existence by volume, had been refitted in the northern German port city. With a 25-meter swimming pool and two helipads, it is valued at between $600 million and $750 million, according to the US Treasury.


7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick

This is a tough time to be an investor. However, investors of every age need quickly learn that sell-offs, corrections, even bear markets are a normal part of the investing cycle. Even in down markets, there are stocks that are outperforming the broader market. One place to look is defensive stocks. These are stocks that tend to be solid performers regardless of how the broader market is moving.

One such sector is health care. From medicine to insurance to medical devices, this is a fertile sector for investors looking for growth. The world continues to age. That means that demand for health care and related services will only increase in the years and decades to come.

So if you're ready to take some money off the sidelines, or if you're just looking for a few stocks to add to your watchlist, we've taken the time to analyze a range of health care stocks for you to consider.

Here are seven health care stocks that you should be considering right now.



View the "7 Health Care Stocks to Buy Even if the Economy Gets Sick ".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.