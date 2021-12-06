QQQ   397.83 (+3.01%)
AAPL   171.18 (+3.54%)
MSFT   334.92 (+2.68%)
FB   322.81 (+1.55%)
GOOGL   2,945.39 (+2.87%)
AMZN   3,523.29 (+2.80%)
TSLA   1,051.75 (+4.24%)
NVDA   324.27 (+7.96%)
BABA   125.54 (+1.57%)
NIO   33.12 (+2.41%)
CGC   10.64 (+4.83%)
AMD   144.85 (+4.16%)
GE   97.55 (+1.60%)
MU   85.83 (+4.10%)
T   23.08 (-0.86%)
F   19.96 (+3.85%)
DIS   150.81 (+0.29%)
PFE   51.72 (+0.47%)
AMC   31.04 (+7.82%)
ACB   6.38 (+6.87%)
BA   208.83 (+1.43%)
QQQ   397.83 (+3.01%)
AAPL   171.18 (+3.54%)
MSFT   334.92 (+2.68%)
FB   322.81 (+1.55%)
GOOGL   2,945.39 (+2.87%)
AMZN   3,523.29 (+2.80%)
TSLA   1,051.75 (+4.24%)
NVDA   324.27 (+7.96%)
BABA   125.54 (+1.57%)
NIO   33.12 (+2.41%)
CGC   10.64 (+4.83%)
AMD   144.85 (+4.16%)
GE   97.55 (+1.60%)
MU   85.83 (+4.10%)
T   23.08 (-0.86%)
F   19.96 (+3.85%)
DIS   150.81 (+0.29%)
PFE   51.72 (+0.47%)
AMC   31.04 (+7.82%)
ACB   6.38 (+6.87%)
BA   208.83 (+1.43%)
QQQ   397.83 (+3.01%)
AAPL   171.18 (+3.54%)
MSFT   334.92 (+2.68%)
FB   322.81 (+1.55%)
GOOGL   2,945.39 (+2.87%)
AMZN   3,523.29 (+2.80%)
TSLA   1,051.75 (+4.24%)
NVDA   324.27 (+7.96%)
BABA   125.54 (+1.57%)
NIO   33.12 (+2.41%)
CGC   10.64 (+4.83%)
AMD   144.85 (+4.16%)
GE   97.55 (+1.60%)
MU   85.83 (+4.10%)
T   23.08 (-0.86%)
F   19.96 (+3.85%)
DIS   150.81 (+0.29%)
PFE   51.72 (+0.47%)
AMC   31.04 (+7.82%)
ACB   6.38 (+6.87%)
BA   208.83 (+1.43%)
QQQ   397.83 (+3.01%)
AAPL   171.18 (+3.54%)
MSFT   334.92 (+2.68%)
FB   322.81 (+1.55%)
GOOGL   2,945.39 (+2.87%)
AMZN   3,523.29 (+2.80%)
TSLA   1,051.75 (+4.24%)
NVDA   324.27 (+7.96%)
BABA   125.54 (+1.57%)
NIO   33.12 (+2.41%)
CGC   10.64 (+4.83%)
AMD   144.85 (+4.16%)
GE   97.55 (+1.60%)
MU   85.83 (+4.10%)
T   23.08 (-0.86%)
F   19.96 (+3.85%)
DIS   150.81 (+0.29%)
PFE   51.72 (+0.47%)
AMC   31.04 (+7.82%)
ACB   6.38 (+6.87%)
BA   208.83 (+1.43%)

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes faces cross-examination

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 | Michael Liedtke, Associated Press


Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes spent another five hours on the witness stand Tuesday sparring with a federal prosecutor aiming to prove criminal allegations that she misled investors, customers, and patients about a flawed blood-testing technology that she spent years touting as a medical breakthrough.

Much of Holmes’ second day of cross-examination by government lawyer Robert Leach mirrored what happened during the first day when she struggled to recall key events that triggered the fraud charges facing her.

As he did last week, Leach repeatedly tried to jog her memory by pulling up her own emails from six to nine years ago, as part of his efforts to persuade a jury that Holmes knew about serious problems with Theranos’ blood-testing equipment, even as she continued to hail it as a major step forward. That pitch helped Theranos raise more than $900 million from investors and strike a deal to roll out its technology in Walgreens pharmacies before its eventual collapse in 2018.

By 2014, Theranos was such a hot commodity in Silicon Valley that Holmes’ controlling stake in the Palo Alto, California, company was valued at $4.5 billion.

Holmes told Leach she couldn’t even remember emailing Theranos investors a glowing Fortune magazine cover story about her in June 2014 that catapulted her to Silicon Valley stardom or giving a July 2013 slide presentation to Walgreens executives that helped Theranos seal its pharmacy deal.

In between her vague recollections, Holmes never wavered from her stance that she firmly believed that Theranos was on the verge of perfecting a blood-testing technology that she began working on in 2003 after dropping out of Stanford University to start the company.

The technology was supposed to be able to scan for hundreds of potential diseases and other health problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick, but never came close to pulling that feat off before Theranos’ failure.

“When I testified we could do it, I fully believe we could do it,” Holmes, 37, said Tuesday. After being challenged by Leach, Holmes then acknowledged, “There was still work to be done.”

The relatively dry nature of Holmes’ testimony during her sixth day on the witness stand contrasted sharply with the vivid and painful memories she laid out for the jury last week. In a potentially pivotal moment, Holmes charged that her former lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani, had subjected her to years of emotional and sexual abuse that adversely affected some of the decisions and choices she made while running Theranos.

Balwani, 56, was also Theranos’ chief operating officer from 2009 to 2016 -- a period during which he was also secretly living with Holmes. The couple broke up in 2016 after a series of explosive articles in The Wall Street Journal and a regulatory audit uncovered a pattern of grossly inaccurate blood results being produced on Theranos technology.

Jeffrey Coopersmith, Balwani’s attorney, has vehemently denied Holmes’ abuse allegations in court documents. Balwani faces a separate fraud trial early next year.

Holmes’ trial is nearing its end now, with the jury expected to begin deliberations within the next two weeks. If convicted, Holmes could face up to 20 years in prison.


7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine

Investors have been frustrated by the renewable energy sector for decades. One reason for that is the technology was not ready for prime time, at least not in a cost-effective way. That is changing rapidly and with it the opportunity to be found in renewable energy stocks. However, within the renewable energy sector, wind and solar remain on top of the pyramid. The focus of this unique presentation is on solar stocks that are ready to break out.

Yes, President Biden’s infrastructure plan could have a significant impact on the sector. But interest in solar power has been growing for several years. One reason is that it’s become a national play. Solar used to be limited to areas like California and Florida, but improvements in the efficiency of the technology and the ability to capture the power for future use make it a viable option in more areas of the country. As evidence of this, the total amount of solar capacity installed throughout the country can power approximately 18 million homes.

As renewable energy options continue to expand, so will the opportunity for growth in solar. This is the beginning of what stands to be a multi-year trend. And there’s no time like the present for opportunistic investors to get involved.

View the "7 Solar Stocks That Are Ready to Shine".


Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2021. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information

© 2021 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.