Thermo Fisher, Uber rise; Bellus, Dominion fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Sina Corp., up $3.87 to $40.54.

The Chinese online media company received a buyout offer from a company controlled by its own CEO.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up 39 cents to $13.47.

The cosmetics retailer gave investors a surprisingly good third-quarter revenue forecast.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $16.38 to $382.27.

The medical diagnostics company said demand for products supporting the COVID-19 response will lift sales.

Bellus Health Inc., down $8.62 to $3.40.

The biotechnology company's chronic cough drug failed to meet key treatment goals in a study.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.84 to $32.52.

The ride-hailing service is buying food delivery app Postmates for about $2.65 billion in stock.

Dominion Energy Inc., down $9.10 to $73.59.

The energy company is selling its natural gas transmission assets to Berkshire Hathaway.

Duke Energy Corp., down $2.03 to $79.81.

Duke and partner Dominion Energy scrapped a long-delayed and controversial pipeline project.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.25 to $12.75.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter sales update for copper and gold.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Company Beat the Market™ Rank Current Price Price Change Dividend Yield P/E Ratio Consensus Rating Consensus Price Target SINA (SINA) 1.9 $36.67 flat N/A -118.29 Buy $59.00 Uber Technologies (UBER) 1.8 $32.52 +6.0% N/A -4.20 Buy $42.23 BELLUS Health (BLU) 0.5 C$16.38 +0.4% N/A -26.76 Buy N/A Sally Beauty (SBH) 1.8 $13.08 flat N/A 7.52 Hold $12.17 Duke Energy (DUK) 2.6 $79.81 -2.5% 4.74% 15.77 Hold $93.00 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 1.7 $365.89 flat 0.24% 40.12 Buy $353.50