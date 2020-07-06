Thermo Fisher, Uber rise; Bellus, Dominion fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:
Sina Corp., up $3.87 to $40.54.
The Chinese online media company received a buyout offer from a company controlled by its own CEO.
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up 39 cents to $13.47.
The cosmetics retailer gave investors a surprisingly good third-quarter revenue forecast.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $16.38 to $382.27.
The medical diagnostics company said demand for products supporting the COVID-19 response will lift sales.
Bellus Health Inc., down $8.62 to $3.40.
The biotechnology company's chronic cough drug failed to meet key treatment goals in a study.
Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.84 to $32.52.
The ride-hailing service is buying food delivery app Postmates for about $2.65 billion in stock.
Dominion Energy Inc., down $9.10 to $73.59.
The energy company is selling its natural gas transmission assets to Berkshire Hathaway.
Duke Energy Corp., down $2.03 to $79.81.
Duke and partner Dominion Energy scrapped a long-delayed and controversial pipeline project.
Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.25 to $12.75.
The mining company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter sales update for copper and gold.
