Thermo Fisher, Uber rise; Bellus, Dominion fall

Monday, July 6, 2020 | The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Monday:

Sina Corp., up $3.87 to $40.54.

The Chinese online media company received a buyout offer from a company controlled by its own CEO.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc., up 39 cents to $13.47.

The cosmetics retailer gave investors a surprisingly good third-quarter revenue forecast.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $16.38 to $382.27.

The medical diagnostics company said demand for products supporting the COVID-19 response will lift sales.

Bellus Health Inc., down $8.62 to $3.40.

The biotechnology company's chronic cough drug failed to meet key treatment goals in a study.

Uber Technologies Inc., up $1.84 to $32.52.

The ride-hailing service is buying food delivery app Postmates for about $2.65 billion in stock.

Dominion Energy Inc., down $9.10 to $73.59.

The energy company is selling its natural gas transmission assets to Berkshire Hathaway.

Duke Energy Corp., down $2.03 to $79.81.

Duke and partner Dominion Energy scrapped a long-delayed and controversial pipeline project.

Freeport McMoRan Inc., up $1.25 to $12.75.

The mining company gave investors an encouraging second-quarter sales update for copper and gold.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyBeat the Market™ RankCurrent PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
SINA (SINA)1.9$36.67flatN/A-118.29Buy$59.00
Uber Technologies (UBER)1.8$32.52+6.0%N/A-4.20Buy$42.23
BELLUS Health (BLU)0.5C$16.38+0.4%N/A-26.76BuyN/A
Sally Beauty (SBH)1.8$13.08flatN/A7.52Hold$12.17
Duke Energy (DUK)2.6$79.81-2.5%4.74%15.77Hold$93.00
Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)1.7$365.89flat0.24%40.12Buy$353.50

