These Are 10 Asset Management Companies With A High Payout Ratio

Payout ratio isn’t among the top of the list for most investors when they analyze a stock for investment, but it is an important indicator of what stage of business a company is in.

A company with a low payout ratio is generally seen as reinvesting more money back into its business, while a company with a high payout ratio could mean that it is reinvesting less and paying out relatively more in the form of dividends. In this article, we will take a look at 10 asset management companies with a high payout ratio.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

10 Asset Management Companies With A High Payout Ratio

We have only considered asset management companies with a payout ratio of more than 50% (data from finviz.com) and have ranked them on the basis of their market capitalization (as of Sept. 23, 2022) to come up with 10 asset management companies with a high payout ratio.

Sprott

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, this company operates through Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate segments. Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down over 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Sprott shares are trading at above $32 (52-week range of $32.03 to $57.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $850 million.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., this company focuses on investment in middle-market companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) shares are down by almost 12% year to date and down over 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are trading at above $13 (52-week range of $13.38 to $16.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $890 million.

Patria Investments

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in the Cayman Islands, it is a leading alternative asset management firm. Patria Investments Ltd (NASDAQ:PAX) shares are down by over 19% year to date and down over 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Patria Investments shares are trading at above $13 (52-week range of $12.51 to $19.49), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2 billion.

Golub Capital BDC

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York City, it is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) shares are down by over 18% year to date and down almost 2% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Golub Capital BDC shares are trading at above $12 (52-week range of $12.55 to $16.23), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.10 billion.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., this company offers a broad range of value-added investment strategies. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares are down by over 37% year to date and down almost 21% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are trading at above $29 (52-week range of $29.93 to $52.42), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.40 billion.

Main Street Capital

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, it is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) shares are down by over 19% year to date and down almost 6% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Main Street Capital shares are trading at above $36 (52-week range of $34.35 to $47.13), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2.80 billion.

Janus Henderson Group

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in London, UK, this company offers an array of financial products to individuals, intermediary advisors and institutional investors. Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) shares are down by almost 48% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Janus Henderson Group shares are trading at above $21 (52-week range of $21.99 to $48.55), giving it a market capitalization of more than $3.70 billion.

AllianceBernstein Holding

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., this company offers research, diversified investment management and related services. Alliancebernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) shares are down by over 20% year to date and down almost 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, AllianceBernstein Holding shares are trading at above $38 (52-week range of $35.20 to $57.54), giving it a market capitalization of more than $4 billion.

Ares Management

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Angeles, this company operates through Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) shares are down by over 19% year to date but are up by over 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Ares Management shares are trading at above $65 (52-week range of $53.15 to $90.08), giving it a market capitalization of more than $19 billion.

Blackstone

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York City, this company operates through Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit segments. Blackstone Inc (NYSE:BX) shares are down by almost 36% year to date and down almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Blackstone shares are trading at above $83 (52-week range of $82.31 to $149.78), giving it a market capitalization of more than $100 billion.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

When inflation rises, it's not difficult to notice higher prices. But you don't have to be very old to understand the expression that a dollar doesn't buy as much as it used to. The Happy Meal was introduced in 1979 for a price of $1.10. Today, that same meal costs $2.99. Yet, it remains one of the restaurant chain's most popular items. It's also a barometer for the economy because of its convenience for parents.

And consider the iPhone which costs 81% more in 2022 than the initial model that launched in 2007. Yet despite the increase in price, consumers are willing to pay whatever is required.

The key to both of these examples, and others like them, is pricing power. A company that has the ability to raise its prices can maintain its profit margins. That means it delivers consistent results regardless of what's happening in the broader economy. In good times, this may be taken for granted. But when the economy slows down, that consistency stands out.

In this special presentation, we're looking at seven companies with significant pricing power at all times, particularly with inflation currently running at 40-year highs.

View the "7 Stocks with the Pricing Power to Push Through High Inflation".