Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos
Greece rid of budget watch but inflation, energy woes bite
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought
New claims against ex-Miami congressman hired by Venezuela
Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger
China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop amid drought
Strike at biggest shipping port adds to UK industrial chaos

These Are 10 Big Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

Last updated on Sun., August 21, 2022 | ValueWalk

The second quarter 2022 blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 6.7% so far. Six sectors (out of 11) have reported year-over-year growth in earnings for the second quarter, with the energy sector reporting the highest earnings growth. Moreover, the energy sector is also the biggest contributor to earnings growth for the S&P 500 for Q2 2022, according to data from Factset. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at 10 big companies announcing earnings next week.

10 Big Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data of the companies (as of Aug. 19, 2022) to look at 10 big companies announcing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Dollar Tree

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., this company operates discount variety stores. Its shares are up by almost 20% year to date and up over 30% in the last three months. As of this writing, Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are trading at above $168 (52-week range of $84.26 to $177.19), giving it a market capitalization of more than $37 billion. Dollar Tree will announce its earnings on August 25.

  1. Workday

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company develops enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Its shares are down by almost 37% year to date but are up by over 4% in the last three months. As of this writing, Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are trading at above $172 (52-week range of $134.10 to $307.81), giving it a market capitalization of more than $44 billion. Workday will announce its earnings on August 25.


  1. Marvell Technology

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., this company offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. Its shares are down by almost 38% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last three months. As of this writing, Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are trading at above $53 (52-week range of $41.07 to $93.85), giving it a market capitalization of more than $44 billion. Marvell Technology will announce its earnings on August 25.

  1. Autodesk

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., this company offers software products and services. Its shares are down by almost 19% year to date but are up by almost 20% in the last three months. As of this writing, Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares are trading at above $225 (52-week range of $163.20 to 344.39), giving it a market capitalization of more than $49 billion. Autodesk will announce its earnings on August 24.

  1. Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company provides network security solutions. Its shares are down by almost 7% year to date but are up by over 8% in the last three months. As of this writing, Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are trading at above $514 (52-week range of $362.98 to $640.90), giving it a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. Palo Alto Networks will announce its earnings on August 22.

  1. Snowflake

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bozeman, Mont., this company offers cloud data warehousing software. Its shares are down by over 52% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last three months. As of this writing, Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are trading at above $158 (52-week range of $110.27 to $405.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $50 billion. Snowflake will announce its earnings on August 24.

  1. Dollar General

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores. Its shares are up by over 9% year to date and up over 35% in the last three months. As of this writing, Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are trading at above $257 (52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21), giving it a market capitalization of more than $55 billion. Dollar General will announce its earnings on August 25.

  1. Intuit

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company offers business and financial management solutions. Its shares are down by almost 26% year to date but are up by almost 30% in the last three months. As of this writing, Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are trading at above $472 (52-week range of $339.36 to $716.86), giving it a market capitalization of more than $135 billion. Intuit will announce its earnings on August 23.

  1. Salesforce

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops cloud-based enterprise software for CRM (customer relationship management). Its shares are down by over 26% year to date but are up by almost 18% in the last three months. As of this writing, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares are trading at above $185 (52-week range of $154.55 to $311.75), giving it a market capitalization of more than $180 billion. Salesforce will announce its earnings on August 24.

  1. NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company makes and sells computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. Its shares are down by over 36% year to date but are up by over 12% in the last three months. As of this writing, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are trading at above $184 (52-week range of $140.55 to $346.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $450 billion. NVIDIA will announce its earnings on August 24.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Snowflake (SNOW)
2.6738 of 5 stars		$153.94-4.8%N/A-72.96Moderate Buy$212.03
Dollar General (DG)
2.3137 of 5 stars		$253.86-1.5%0.87%26.04Moderate Buy$251.69
Salesforce (CRM)
2.941 of 5 stars		$183.77-2.2%N/A178.42Moderate Buy$268.31
Dollar Tree (DLTR)
1.9708 of 5 stars		$167.68-0.2%N/A25.52Moderate Buy$163.82
Workday (WDAY)
2.9624 of 5 stars		$168.18-2.9%N/A-1,401.50Moderate Buy$246.74
Marvell Technology (MRVL)
2.9218 of 5 stars		$53.14-2.6%0.45%-87.11Moderate Buy$83.41
Autodesk (ADSK)
2.7592 of 5 stars		$222.59-2.7%N/A101.18Moderate Buy$267.20
Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
2.0079 of 5 stars		$513.51-0.8%N/A-129.02Moderate Buy$629.67
Intuit (INTU)
3.2246 of 5 stars		$463.95-2.9%0.59%52.60Buy$573.28
NVIDIA (NVDA)
3.3612 of 5 stars		$178.49-4.9%0.09%47.85Moderate Buy$243.03
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

