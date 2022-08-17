S&P 500   4,272.38 (-0.76%)
DOW   33,956.05 (-0.57%)
QQQ   329.23 (-0.92%)
AAPL   174.18 (+0.66%)
MSFT   291.88 (-0.28%)
META   176.28 (-1.78%)
GOOGL   120.61 (-0.90%)
AMZN   142.48 (-1.59%)
TSLA   907.71 (-1.30%)
NVDA   184.33 (-2.36%)
NIO   20.51 (-1.91%)
BABA   91.50 (-1.24%)
AMD   97.91 (-2.29%)
MU   61.60 (-3.54%)
T   18.40 (-0.92%)
CGC   4.04 (+6.88%)
F   16.25 (-1.10%)
GE   80.27 (-0.99%)
DIS   124.35 (-0.49%)
AMC   23.90 (-3.67%)
PYPL   100.13 (-1.91%)
PFE   49.56 (-0.60%)
NFLX   241.22 (-1.82%)
These Are 10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

Last updated on Wed., August 17, 2022 | ValueWalk

About 87% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their second quarter 2022 earnings as of last week. Of these, 75% of the companies have reported EPS above estimates. Moreover, the companies are reporting earnings that are 3.4% above estimates, which is more than last week’s 3.1% but well below the five-year average of 8.8%, according to data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at 10 big companies reporting earnings next week.

10 Big Companies Reporting Earnings Next Week

We have ranked the companies that are due to announce earnings next week on the basis of their market capitalization (as of Aug. 10, 2022).

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. TJX

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Framingham, Mass., this company sells off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) shares are down by almost 18% year to date but are up by almost 6% in the last month. As of this writing, TJX shares are trading at above $63 (52-week range of $53.69 to $77.35), giving it a market capitalization of over $70 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q2 2023 (fiscal year) earnings on August 17.

  1. Target

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minneapolis, this company operates a chain of general merchandise stores. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are down by almost 29% year to date but are up by almost 14% in the last month. As of this writing, Target shares are trading at above $165 (52-week range of $137.16 to $268.98), giving it a market capitalization of over $70 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q3 2023 (fiscal year) earnings on August 17.


  1. Applied Materials

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers equipment, services and software to make semiconductor chips. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are down by almost 37% year to date but are up by almost 12% in the last month. As of this writing, Applied Materials shares are trading at above $102 (52-week range of $82.67 to $167.06), giving it a market capitalization of over $90 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q3 2022 earnings on August 18.

  1. Analog Devices

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., it is a semiconductor company that focuses on data conversion, signal processing and power management technology. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares are down by over 3% year to date but are up by over 14% in the last month. As of this writing, Analog Devices shares are trading at above $173 (52-week range of $138.50 to $191.95), giving it a market capitalization of over $90 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q3 2022 earnings on August 17.

  1. Estee Lauder

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) shares are down by over 28% year to date but are up by over 8% in the last month. As of this writing, Estee Lauder shares are trading at above $269 (52-week range of $225.39 to $374.20), giving it a market capitalization of over $96 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q4 2022 earnings on August 18.

  1. Deere & Co.

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Moline, Ill., this company makes and distributes equipment for agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares are up by almost 1% year to date and up almost 16% in the last month. As of this writing, Deere & Co. shares are trading at above $349 (52-week range of $283.81 to $446.76), giving it a market capitalization of over $100 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q3 2022 earnings on August 19.

  1. Lowe's

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., this company deals in the retail of home improvement products. Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) shares are down by over 24% year to date but are up by over 7% in the last month. As of this writing, Lowe's shares are trading at above $200 (52-week range of $170.12 to $263.31), giving it a market capitalization of over $120 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q2 2023 (fiscal year) earnings on August 17.

  1. Cisco Systems

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company makes and sells Internet Protocol based networking products for the communications and information technology industry. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are down by over 29% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Cisco Systems shares are trading at above $45 (52-week range of $40.82 to $64.29), giving it a market capitalization of over $180 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q2 2022 earnings on August 17.

  1. Home Depot

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, this company sells building materials and home improvement products. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are down by over 26% year to date but are up by almost 8% in the last month. As of this writing, Home Depot shares are trading at above $305 (52-week range of $264.51 to $420.61), giving it a market capitalization of over $320 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q2 2022 earnings on August 16.

  1. Walmart

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company operates hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by almost 11% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last month. As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading at above $129 (52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77), giving it a market capitalization of over $340 billion. It is scheduled to announce its Q2 2023 (fiscal year) earnings on August 16.

