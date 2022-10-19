These Are Glenn Greenberg’s Top 10 Holdings

Born in New York in 1947, Glenn Greenberg is the son of baseball player Hank Greenberg. In 1984, he co-founded Chieftain Capital Management with John Shapiro. In 2009, they parted ways and divided Chieftain Capital into two entities, with Shapiro heading the new Chieftain Capital Management and Greenberg leading Brave Warrior Advisors.

Currently, Brave Warrior Advisors is among the top-performing hedge funds based on its three-year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at Glenn Greenberg's top 10 holdings.

Glenn Greenberg's Top 10 Holdings

We used Brave Warrior Advisors' latest available 13F filing dated June 30, 2022 to build this list of Glenn Greenberg's top 10 holdings.

OneMain Holdings

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, OneMain is a consumer finance company. Greenberg owns over 2.8 million shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), which are worth more than $108 million and account for 3.71% of his portfolio.

Greenberg acquired shares of OneMain Holdings in the second quarter of 2022. OneMain Holdings shares are down by almost 33% year to date and have declined by over 43% over the last 12 months.

United Rentals

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, this company is in the equipment rental business. Greenberg owns over 451,000 shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), which are worth over $109 million and account for 3.77% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of United Rentals in the first quarter of 2022 and added more shares in the last quarter. United Rentals shares are down by almost 11% year to date and have declined more than 16% in the last 12 months.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, JPMorgan Chase offers financial and investment banking services. Greenberg owns over 1.73 million shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), which are worth more than $195 million and account for 6.72% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter of 2014 and added more shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase shares are down by over 24% year to date and have declined nearly 29% in the last 12 months.

Raymond James Financial

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, this company offers financial and investment services. Greenberg owns over 2.2 million shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF), which are worth more than $200 million and account for 6.89% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter of 2018 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial shares are up by almost 4% year to date and have increased more than 3% in the last 12 months.

Valvoline

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, this company makes and sells engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Greenberg owns over 7.5 million shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV), which are worth more than $218 million and account for 7.49% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Valvoline in the first quarter of 2021 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Valvoline shares are down by over 26% year to date and have declined more than 21% in the last 12 months.

Primerica

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, this company offers financial products to middle-income households. Greenberg owns over 2.2 million shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), which are worth more than $263 million and account for 9.04% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Primerica in the third quarter of 2021 and added more shares in the last quarter. Primerica shares are down by almost 11% year to date and have declined nearly 18% in the last 12 months.

Lithia Motors

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Medford, Oregon, this company sells new and used vehicles. Greenberg owns over 991,000 shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), which are worth more than $272 million and account for 9.35% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter 2022 and added more shares in the last quarter. Lithia Motors shares are down by almost 29% year to date and have fallen almost 38% in the last 12 months.

Fidelity National Financial

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, this company offers title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Greenberg owns over 9.1 million shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF), which are worth more than $337 million and account for 11.57% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter of 2021 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial shares are down by over 25% year to date and have fallen over 21% in the last 12 months.

Apollo Global Management

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers asset management services. Greenberg owns over 7.4 million shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), which are worth more than $360 million and account for 12.36% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter of 2021 and added more shares in the last quarter. Apollo Global Management shares are down by over 32% year to date and have declined more than 33% in the last 12 months.

Elevance Health

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, this company offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. Greenberg owns over 1.2 million shares of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV), which are worth more than $584 million and account for 20.07% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter of 2019 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Elevance Health shares are up by almost 3% year to date and have increased more than 21% in the last 12 months.

