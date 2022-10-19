These Are Glenn Greenberg’s Top 10 Holdings

$200 OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)
S&P 500   3,693.90 (-0.70%)
DOW   30,439.97 (-0.27%)
QQQ   271.34 (-0.05%)
AAPL   143.42 (-0.23%)
MSFT   238.21 (-0.12%)
META   135.01 (+1.66%)
GOOGL   100.54 (-0.23%)
AMZN   114.60 (-1.51%)
TSLA   220.95 (+0.35%)
NVDA   120.06 (+0.33%)
NIO   11.69 (-4.26%)
BABA   74.10 (-2.93%)
AMD   57.39 (-0.92%)
T   15.60 (+0.00%)
MU   52.72 (+0.32%)
CGC   2.54 (-1.93%)
F   12.06 (+0.25%)
DIS   101.65 (+3.22%)
AMC   6.41 (-1.54%)
PYPL   84.49 (-0.94%)
PFE   43.86 (-0.52%)
NFLX   266.99 (+10.85%)

These Are Glenn Greenberg’s Top 10 Holdings

Tue., October 18, 2022 | ValueWalk

Born in New York in 1947, Glenn Greenberg is the son of baseball player Hank Greenberg. In 1984, he co-founded Chieftain Capital Management with John Shapiro. In 2009, they parted ways and divided Chieftain Capital into two entities, with Shapiro heading the new Chieftain Capital Management and Greenberg leading Brave Warrior Advisors.

Currently, Brave Warrior Advisors is among the top-performing hedge funds based on its three-year annualized weighted return. Let’s take a look at Glenn Greenberg's top 10 holdings.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

Glenn Greenberg's Top 10 Holdings

We used Brave Warrior Advisors' latest available 13F filing dated June 30, 2022 to build this list of Glenn Greenberg's top 10 holdings.

  1. OneMain Holdings

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, OneMain is a consumer finance company. Greenberg owns over 2.8 million shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF), which are worth more than $108 million and account for 3.71% of his portfolio.

Greenberg acquired shares of OneMain Holdings in the second quarter of 2022. OneMain Holdings shares are down by almost 33% year to date and have declined by over 43% over the last 12 months.

  1. United Rentals

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, this company is in the equipment rental business. Greenberg owns over 451,000 shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI), which are worth over $109 million and account for 3.77% of his portfolio.


Greenberg first acquired shares of United Rentals in the first quarter of 2022 and added more shares in the last quarter. United Rentals shares are down by almost 11% year to date and have declined more than 16% in the last 12 months.

  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York City, JPMorgan Chase offers financial and investment banking services. Greenberg owns over 1.73 million shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), which are worth more than $195 million and account for 6.72% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of JPMorgan Chase in the third quarter of 2014 and added more shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase shares are down by over 24% year to date and have declined nearly 29% in the last 12 months.

  1. Raymond James Financial

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, this company offers financial and investment services. Greenberg owns over 2.2 million shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF), which are worth more than $200 million and account for 6.89% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Raymond James Financial in the third quarter of 2018 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial shares are up by almost 4% year to date and have increased more than 3% in the last 12 months.

  1. Valvoline

Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, this company makes and sells engine and automotive maintenance products and services. Greenberg owns over 7.5 million shares of Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV), which are worth more than $218 million and account for 7.49% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Valvoline in the first quarter of 2021 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Valvoline shares are down by over 26% year to date and have declined more than 21% in the last 12 months.

  1. Primerica

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Dublin, Georgia, this company offers financial products to middle-income households. Greenberg owns over 2.2 million shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI), which are worth more than $263 million and account for 9.04% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Primerica in the third quarter of 2021 and added more shares in the last quarter. Primerica shares are down by almost 11% year to date and have declined nearly 18% in the last 12 months.

  1. Lithia Motors

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Medford, Oregon, this company sells new and used vehicles. Greenberg owns over 991,000 shares of Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD), which are worth more than $272 million and account for 9.35% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Lithia Motors in the first quarter 2022 and added more shares in the last quarter. Lithia Motors shares are down by almost 29% year to date and have fallen almost 38% in the last 12 months.

  1. Fidelity National Financial

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, this company offers title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Greenberg owns over 9.1 million shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF), which are worth more than $337 million and account for 11.57% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter of 2021 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial shares are down by over 25% year to date and have fallen over 21% in the last 12 months.

  1. Apollo Global Management

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers asset management services. Greenberg owns over 7.4 million shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), which are worth more than $360 million and account for 12.36% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter of 2021 and added more shares in the last quarter. Apollo Global Management shares are down by over 32% year to date and have declined more than 33% in the last 12 months.

  1. Elevance Health

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, this company offers life, hospital and medical insurance plans. Greenberg owns over 1.2 million shares of Elevance Health Inc (NYSE:ELV), which are worth more than $584 million and account for 20.07% of his portfolio.

Greenberg first acquired shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter of 2019 and sold some shares in the last quarter. Elevance Health shares are up by almost 3% year to date and have increased more than 21% in the last 12 months.

7 Agricultural Stocks to Buy to Keep Your Portfolio Well Fed

The agriculture sector is an evergreen sector of the economy. The world will always need food, and the companies in this sector help ensure the world is fed. In fact, agriculture stocks are typically considered to be in the same category as consumer staples because demand remains constant no matter what is happening in the broader economy.

This is also a diverse sector. And that can get confusing for investors. Investors can buy into pure-play companies that make fertilizer and pesticides. You can choose to look at companies such as Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) that supply the equipment that many farms use.

And as interest in sustainable agriculture is growing, so is this sub-sector which creates another path for investors, particularly those who are focused on ESG (environmental, social, and corporate governance) concerns.

This presentation highlights seven agricultural stocks that offer investors different ways to play the sector.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
OneMain (OMF)
2.6673 of 5 stars		$32.08-3.5%11.85%3.90Moderate Buy$54.50
United Rentals (URI)
2.4 of 5 stars		$295.37+2.6%N/A12.21Hold$355.36
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
3.1518 of 5 stars		$118.84+2.6%3.37%10.04Moderate Buy$144.85
Raymond James (RJF)
2.774 of 5 stars		$102.76+1.9%1.32%14.64Moderate Buy$119.50
Valvoline (VVV)
2.8167 of 5 stars		$27.36+2.2%1.83%11.40Buy$37.00
Primerica (PRI)
2.8974 of 5 stars		$137.33+2.3%1.60%16.08Moderate Buy$161.00
Lithia Motors (LAD)
2.8056 of 5 stars		$207.36+1.3%0.81%4.84Moderate Buy$316.60
Fidelity National Financial (FNF)
3.0516 of 5 stars		$38.34+0.2%4.59%5.32Moderate Buy$56.20
Apollo Global Management (APO)
3.1849 of 5 stars		$50.25+2.7%3.18%-16.16Moderate Buy$76.17
Elevance Health (ELV)
2.727 of 5 stars		$478.27+0.2%1.07%19.18Moderate Buy$563.38
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastGoogle, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

Jason Brown presents a strong bull case for the future of each of these stocks, regardless of the current market downturn.

Listen Now to Google, Amazon and Tesla, Why These 3 Big Stocks Are Likely to Move Higher

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.