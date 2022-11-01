These Are Stan Moss’ Top 10 Holdings

Stan C. Moss is CEO at the investment management firm Polen Capital, one of the largest hedge funds based on assets under management. Before joining Polen Capital in 2007, Moss served as chief financial officer of the Wealth & Asset Management Group at Regions Bank and AmSouth Bank.

Moss holds an MBA from the University of Alabama and MS in Global Finance from the Stern School of Business at New York University. Let’s take a look at Stan Moss' top 10 holdings.

Stan Moss' Top 10 Holdings

We used Polen Capital Management's latest 13F filing for the quarter that ended on June 30, 2022 to determine Stan Moss' top 10 holdings.

Accenture PLC

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, this company offers management consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Moss owns over 5.76 million shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), which are worth more than $1.6 billion and account for 4.22% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter of 2007. Accenture shares are down by more than 31% year to date, including a decline of almost 7% in the last three months.

Salesforce

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company designs and develops cloud-based enterprise software. Moss owns over 9.82 million shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), which are worth more than $1.62 billion and account for 4.28% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter of 2019. Salesforce shares are down more than 36% year to date, including a drop of more than 11% in the last three months.

Abbott Laboratories

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, this company discovers, develops and sells a range of healthcare products. Moss owns over 15 million shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), which are worth more than $1.67 billion and account for 4.4% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter of 2019. Abbott Laboratories shares are down more than 29% year to date, including a more than 9% drop in the last three months.

Meta Platforms

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, this company primarily develops and operates social media applications. Moss owns over 13 million shares of Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META), which are worth more than $2.12 billion and account for 5.61% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter of 2015. Meta Platforms shares are off by more than 70% year to date, including a decline of almost 38% in the last three months.

Mastercard

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard is a payment network processor. Moss owns over 7.64 million shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), which are worth more than $2.41 billion and account for 6.36% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Mastercard in the second quarter of 2013. Mastercard shares are down more than 8% year to date, including a more than 6% in the last three months.

Microsoft

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, this company develops and sells software, services, devices and solutions. Moss owns over 9.46 million shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), which are worth more than $2.43 billion and account for 6.41% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Microsoft in the third quarter of 2017. Microsoft shares are off by almost 30% year to date, including a more than 15% decline in the last three months.

Visa

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, California, this company provides digital payment services. Moss owns over 12 million shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V), which are worth more than $2.45 billion and account for 6.48% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Visa in the first quarter of 2013. Visa shares are down by more than 3% year to date, including a nearly 1% decline in the last three months.

Adobe

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company provides digital marketing and media solutions. Moss owns over 6.8 million shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE), which are worth more than $2.5 billion and account for 6.62% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Adobe in the first quarter of 2015. Adobe shares are off by almost 43% year to date, including an almost 21% drop in the last three months.

Alphabet (Class C)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is a holding company for Google and many other tech companies. Moss owns over 28 million shares of Alphabet, which are worth more than $3.12 billion and account for 8.23% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Alphabet in the second quarter of 2014. Alphabet shares are down by over 33% year to date, including a more than 16% drop in the last three months.

Amazon.com

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, this company largely focuses on e-commerce, cloud computing, digital streaming and artificial intelligence (AI). Moss owns over 37 million shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), which are worth more than $3.98 billion and account for 10.52% of his portfolio.

Moss first acquired shares of Amazon in the first quarter of 2021. Amazon shares are off by almost 38% year to date, including an almost 24% drop in the last three months.

