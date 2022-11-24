These Are Ten Big Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

The third quarter 2022 earnings season isn’t over yet, but more than 90% of the companies have already reported their earnings so far. So, we now have a good idea of the earnings trend this season.

Overall, companies reported “better-than-feared” results, with the energy sector being the EPS growth leader, followed by industrials and communication services. On the other hand, the highest number of negative surprises was from the U.S. telecom sector. Let’s take a look at ten big companies releasing earnings next week.

Ten Big Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies that are scheduled to announce earnings to rank the ten big companies releasing earnings next week. Here are ten big companies releasing earnings next week:

Veeva Systems

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., it is a cloud-computing company that focuses on the pharmaceutical and life sciences industry. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by almost 29% year to date and down over 14% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Veeva Systems shares are trading above $179 with a 52-week range of $151.02 to $297.93. Veeva Systems will announce its earnings on December 1.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers cybersecurity products and services, including cloud workload, endpoint security, threat intelligence, and cyberattack response. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by almost 34% year to date and down almost 30% in the last three months.

As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading above $136 with a 52-week range of $120.50 to $242.00. CrowdStrike Holdings will announce its earnings on November 29.

Kroger

Founded in 1883 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company operates supermarkets and multi-department stores. Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) shares are up by over 6% year to date but are down by almost 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Kroger shares are trading above $48 with a 52-week range of $40.18 to $62.78. Kroger will announce its earnings on December 1.

Marvell Technology

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wilmington, Del., this company develops and sells semiconductors, as well as related technology, including computing, networking, storage, and custom solutions. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are down by almost 53% year to date and down over 19% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Marvell Technology shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $35.30 to $93.85. Marvell Technology will announce its earnings on December 1.

Workday

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers on-demand financial management, student information systems and human capital management software. Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are down by almost 48% year to date and down over 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Workday shares are trading above $142 with a 52-week range of $128.72 to $285.58. Workday will announce its earnings on November 29.

Snowflake

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Bozeman, Montana, this company offers cloud data warehousing software, including data warehousing, data lakes, data engineering, and more. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are down by over 58% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Snowflake shares are trading above $141 with a 52-week range of $110.27 to $378.11. Snowflake will announce its earnings on November 30.

Synopsys

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company offers software products and consulting services to electronic design automation companies. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) shares are down by almost 12% year to date and down almost 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Synopsys shares are trading above $324 with a 52-week range of $255.02 to $391.17. Synopsys will announce its earnings on November 30.

Dollar General

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates a chain of variety stores, which sells cleaning supplies, basic apparel, snacks, health and beauty aids and more. Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) shares are up by over 9% year to date and up almost 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Dollar General shares are trading above $255 with a 52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21. Dollar General will announce its earnings on December 1.

Intuit

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company specializes in financial software to offer business and financial management solutions. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are down by almost 42% year to date and down almost 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Intuit shares are trading above $374 with a 52-week range of $339.36 to $697.27. Intuit will announce its earnings on November 29.

Salesforce

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops cloud-based enterprise software for CRM (customer relationship management). Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) shares are down by over 42% year to date and down over 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Salesforce shares are trading above $144 with a 52-week range of $136.04 to $299.27. Salesforce will announce its earnings on November 30.

