These Are Ten Healthcare Companies With High Payout Ratio

The healthcare industry is among the biggest U.S. market segments in terms of market capitalization, but when it comes to dividend payouts, they rank very low. In fact, the healthcare sector is known for being the lowest yielding segment. There are, however, many companies in the healthcare sector that have strong dividend track records. Let’s take a look at ten healthcare companies with a high payout ratio.

Ten Healthcare Companies With High Payout Ratio

For our list of ten healthcare companies with high payout ratio, we have only taken large cap healthcare companies with a payout ratio of over 40%. We have ranked the healthcare companies with high payout ratio on the basis of their market cap (as of March 22, 2022) data. Following are ten healthcare companies with a high payout ratio:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (>$25 billion)

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Ind., this company designs, makes and markets orthopedic reconstructive products. The company also deals in sports medicine, thoracic products, extremities and more. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) has given a return of over -2% YTD and over -20% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $7.80 billion in 2021, compared to over $7 billion in 2020.

Cerner (>$27 billion)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in North Kansas City, Mo., this company deals in health care devices, health care information technology, and hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has given a return of almost 1% YTD and over 30% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $5.70 billion in 2021, compared to over $5.50 billion in 2020.

ResMed (>$37 billion)

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Diego, this company provides digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. The company has the following business segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has given a return of over -2% YTD and over 33% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $3 billion in 2021, compared to over $2.90 billion in 2020.

Baxter International (>$39 billion)

Founded in 1931 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company offers a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including infusion systems and devices, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, parenteral nutrition therapies and more. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) has given a return of over -9% YTD and over -4% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $12 billion in 2021, compared to over $11 billion in 2020.

Gilead Sciences (>$74 billion)

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, Calif., it is a biopharmaceutical company that researches, develops and commercializes medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has given a return of over -17% YTD and over -7% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $27 billion in 2021, compared to over $24 billion in 2020.

Becton Dickinson (>$76 billion)

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Franklin Lakes, N.J., it is a medical technology company that has the following business segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) has given a return of over 6% YTD and over 11% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $20 billion in 2021, compared to over $17 billion in 2020.

Stryker (>$99 billion)

Founded in 1941 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Mich., this company deals in medical technology products and services, and has the following business segments: Orthopaedics & Spine, MedSurg & Neurotechnology. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has given a return of almost -1% YTD and almost 16% in the last one year. It reported revenue of over $17 billion in 2021, compared to over $14 billion in 2020.

Amgen (>$131 billion)

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., it is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops, makes and markets human therapeutics. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has given a return of over 5% YTD and over -3% in the last one year. It reported revenue of almost $26 billion in 2021, compared to over $25 billion in 2020.

Bristol Myers Squibb (>$153 billion)

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in New York, this company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, distributes and sells biopharmaceutical products. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) has given a return of almost 14% YTD and over 13% in the last one year. It reported revenue of more than $46 billion in 2021, compared to over $42 billion in 2020.

Merck & Co. (>$199 billion)

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Kenilworth, N.J., this company offers health solutions through its biologic therapies, vaccines, prescription medicines, as well as animal health and consumer care products. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has given a return of over 3% YTD and almost 9% in the last one year. It reported revenue of more than $48 billion in 2021, compared to over $41 billion in 2020.

