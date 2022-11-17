These Are The 10 Best-Performing IPOs In 2022 Through October

The IPO market has been slow this year as investors’ risk appetite for new issues hit a record low. As of last month, there were just 161 initial public offerings in 2022, the fewest since 2016. In 2021, there were 1,035 IPOs.

Poor performance of recent IPOs is another reason investors and companies are particularly cautious this year. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 best-performing IPOs in 2022, as of the end of October.

The 10 Best-Performing IPOs In 2022 So Far

We used the year-to-date return of companies that went public this year through October to determine the 10 best-performing IPOs in 2022 so far.

TPG (32%)

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG) is a diversified alternative asset management firm. TPG shares are up by over 20% in the last three months, including a gain of almost 38% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, TPG shares are trading at around $38 with a 52-week range of $23.09 to $44.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. The company went public in January.

Nuvectis Pharma (36%)

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey, this company develops novel targeted small-molecule therapeutics to treat cancer. Nuvectis Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:NVCT) shares are down by more than 24% in the last three months, including a decline of more than 4% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Nuvectis Pharma shares are trading at around $6.80 with a 52-week range of $3.08 to $20.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $101 million. The company went public in February.

Golden Sun Education Group (42%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, this company offers private education services. Golden Sun Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GSUN) shares are down by over 89% in the last three months, including a decline of more than 74% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Golden Sun Education shares are trading at around $5.70 with a 52-week range of $4.94 to $95, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $111 million. The company went public in February.

Mobileye Global (42%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, this company develops advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving technologies and solutions.

As of the time of this writing, Mobileye Global Inc (NASDAQ:MBLY) shares are trading at around $31 with a 52-week range of $24.85 to $31.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $23 billion. The company went public in October.

Arcellx (45%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, this company develops innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares are up by over 11% in the last three months, including a gain of almost 15% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Arcellx shares are trading at around $21 with a 52-week range of $6.04 to $26.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $945 million. The company went public in February.

Credo Technology Group Holding (54%)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in San Jose, California, this company develops connectivity solutions and products for the data infrastructure market. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) shares are up by almost 1% in the last three months after a gain of more than 39% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Credo Technology shares are trading at around $15 with a 52-week range of $8.61 to $18, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.1 billion. The company went public in January.

CinCor Pharma (69%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, this company is developing treatments for hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) shares are down by almost 23% in the last three months, including a decline of more than 18% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, CinCor Pharma shares are trading at around $27 with a 52-week range of $13 to $43.15, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.2 billion. The company went public in January.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (87%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, this company offers disease-modifying solutions for neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX) shares are up by almost 44% in the last three months after a decline of almost 1% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at around $34 with a 52-week range of $6.51 to $38.77, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.3 billion. The company went public in January.

AMTD Digital (131%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Hong Kong, this company develops digital solutions applications on the AMTD SpiderNet platform. AMTD Digital Inc (NYSE:HKD) shares are down by over 90% in the last three months, including a decline of more than 33% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, AMTD Digital shares are trading at around $18 with a 52-week range of $12.05 to $2,555.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.1 billion. The company went public in July.

Belite Bio (318%)

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, this company develops drugs to treat eye diseases. Belite Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) shares are down by almost 8% in the last three months after a decline of more than 17% in the last month.

As of the time of this writing, Belite Bio shares are trading at around $25 with a 52-week range of $8.80 to $44.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $622 million. The company went public in April.

