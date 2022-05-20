These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

The Q1 2022 earnings season is still ongoing, and as per the data from FACTSET, 91% of the S&P 500 companies have reported actual results through May 12. Of these, 77% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, while 74% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise. Further, the data reveals that 377 companies have used the term “inflation” during their Q1 earnings calls, which is well above the 5-year average of 155. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have ranked the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week on the basis of their market cap data (as of May 18, 2022). Following are the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Agilent Technologies

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers application-focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares are down over 24% year-to-date and almost 9% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $121, while it has a 52-week range of $112.64 and $179.57. Agilent Technologies is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.

AutoZone

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares are down over 12% year-to-date but are up almost 25% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $1,800, while it has a 52-week range of $1,367.96 and $2,267.40. AutoZone is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.

Autodesk

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., this company designs software and services, and its products include AutoCAD, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Fusion 360 and more. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares are down over 33% year-to-date and almost 33% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $183, while it has a 52-week range of $175.41 and $344.39. Autodesk is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

Snowflake

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bozeman, Mont., this company offers cloud data warehousing software. Data Cloud is one of its most popular software. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are down over 59% year-to-date and over 40% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $134, while it has a 52-week range of $126.01 and $405. Snowflake is scheduled to report earnings on May 25.

Workday

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company develops enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are down over 40% year-to-date and over 30% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $161, while it has a 52-week range of $161.62 and $307.81. Workday is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

Marvell Technology

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wilmington, DE, this company offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, including computing, networking, storage, and custom solutions. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are down over 37% year-to-date but are up almost 19% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $52, while it has a 52-week range of $44.75 and $93.85. Marvell Technology is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

Dollar General

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores and offers food, snacks, health and beauty products and more. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are down over 14% year-to-date and almost 1% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $196, while it has a 52-week range of $185.15 and $262.21. Dollar General is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

Intuit

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company offers business and financial management solutions. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are down over 45% year-to-date and almost 19% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $349, while it has a 52-week range of $339.36 and $716.86. Intuit is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.

Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down over 24% year-to-date but are up almost 12% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $426, while it has a 52-week range of $375.50 and $612.27. Costco is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down over 40% year-to-date but are up almost 16% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $165, while it has a 52-week range of $142.71 and $346.47. NVIDIA is scheduled to report earnings on May 25.

