These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)
S&P 500   3,901.36 (+0.01%)
DOW   31,261.90 (+0.03%)
QQQ   288.20 (-0.48%)
AAPL   137.12 (-0.17%)
MSFT   252.40 (-0.29%)
FB   193.33 (+1.07%)
GOOGL   2,176.21 (-1.43%)
AMZN   2,152.34 (+0.28%)
TSLA   662.00 (-6.68%)
NVDA   166.56 (-2.73%)
BABA   86.90 (-0.90%)
NIO   16.50 (-0.96%)
AMD   93.41 (-3.37%)
CGC   5.52 (-5.96%)
MU   68.92 (-0.69%)
T   20.42 (+1.04%)
GE   75.30 (-0.58%)
F   12.46 (-3.04%)
DIS   102.25 (-0.86%)
AMC   12.14 (-7.19%)
PFE   52.52 (+3.69%)
PYPL   80.78 (-0.62%)
NFLX   185.78 (+1.25%)

These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

Thursday, May 19, 2022 | ValueWalk

The Q1 2022 earnings season is still ongoing, and as per the data from FACTSET, 91% of the S&P 500 companies have reported actual results through May 12. Of these, 77% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, while 74% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise. Further, the data reveals that 377 companies have used the term “inflation” during their Q1 earnings calls, which is well above the 5-year average of 155. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have ranked the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week on the basis of their market cap data (as of May 18, 2022). Following are the ten biggest companies announcing earnings next week:

Q1 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

  1. Agilent Technologies

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers application-focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares are down over 24% year-to-date and almost 9% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $121, while it has a 52-week range of $112.64 and $179.57. Agilent Technologies is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.

  1. AutoZone

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., this company retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shares are down over 12% year-to-date but are up almost 25% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $1,800, while it has a 52-week range of $1,367.96 and $2,267.40. AutoZone is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.


  1. Autodesk

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., this company designs software and services, and its products include AutoCAD, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Fusion 360 and more. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares are down over 33% year-to-date and almost 33% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $183, while it has a 52-week range of $175.41 and $344.39. Autodesk is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

  1. Snowflake

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Bozeman, Mont., this company offers cloud data warehousing software. Data Cloud is one of its most popular software. Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) shares are down over 59% year-to-date and over 40% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $134, while it has a 52-week range of $126.01 and $405. Snowflake is scheduled to report earnings on May 25.

  1. Workday

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company develops enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares are down over 40% year-to-date and over 30% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $161, while it has a 52-week range of $161.62 and $307.81. Workday is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

  1. Marvell Technology

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Wilmington, DE, this company offers data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, including computing, networking, storage, and custom solutions. Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MRVL) shares are down over 37% year-to-date but are up almost 19% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $52, while it has a 52-week range of $44.75 and $93.85. Marvell Technology is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

  1. Dollar General

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tenn., this company operates merchandise stores and offers food, snacks, health and beauty products and more. Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) shares are down over 14% year-to-date and almost 1% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $196, while it has a 52-week range of $185.15 and $262.21. Dollar General is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

  1. Intuit

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., this company offers business and financial management solutions. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares are down over 45% year-to-date and almost 19% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $349, while it has a 52-week range of $339.36 and $716.86. Intuit is scheduled to report earnings on May 24.

  1. Costco Wholesale

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Issaquah, Wash., this company operates a chain of membership-only big-box retail stores. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares are down over 24% year-to-date but are up almost 12% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $426, while it has a 52-week range of $375.50 and $612.27. Costco is scheduled to report earnings on May 26.

  1. NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down over 40% year-to-date but are up almost 16% in the last one year. Its shares are currently trading around $165, while it has a 52-week range of $142.71 and $346.47. NVIDIA is scheduled to report earnings on May 25.


7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious

How should you be investing in 2022? It's a near certainty that the Fed will continue to pursue a more hawkish monetary policy for the rest of 2022. And right now the market is expecting interest rate increases to start in March 2022.

The thought that the Fed will take aggressive measures to combat inflation is still weighing on growth-minded investors? After all, stocks still look like the place to be.

If you're an investor looking to maximize your growth this year, you should first make sure you have a base of blue-chip stocks. These stocks can deliver solid returns no matter how the broader market goes. However, after that, you should still have your eyes on growth. And mid-cap stocks may be just the place to look.

Mid-cap stocks are defined by companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies are still in the growth phase so they're putting their profits to work in growing their business.

The recent market sell-off has put many of these stocks at attractive points. And while many of them still don't qualify as oversold by technical measures, they are offering significant upside at their current price points.

At some point the Fed is likely to get serious about whipping inflation. When it does, investors will become even more selective than they already are. By investing in these mid-cap stocks, you can stay one step ahead of whatever comes next.



View the "7 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy For When the Fed Gets Serious".


Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Agilent Technologies (A)
2.9448 of 5 stars		$125.19+2.3%0.67%31.77Buy$162.90
AutoZone (AZO)
2.4787 of 5 stars		$1,771.68-6.2%N/A16.08Buy$2,099.71
Snowflake (SNOW)
2.2969 of 5 stars		$141.52-3.6%N/A-62.07Buy$299.27
Dollar General (DG)
3.2431 of 5 stars		$187.60-6.8%1.17%18.46Buy$242.64
Autodesk (ADSK)
2.7125 of 5 stars		$190.49-1.7%N/A85.42Buy$285.50
Workday (WDAY)
2.7505 of 5 stars		$165.99+0.9%N/A1,659.90Buy$294.61
Marvell Technology (MRVL)
2.8644 of 5 stars		$54.07-0.4%0.44%-100.13Buy$95.73
Intuit (INTU)
3.3923 of 5 stars		$367.95+1.6%0.74%46.93Buy$617.74
Costco Wholesale (COST)
3.2839 of 5 stars		$415.62-1.7%0.87%33.49Buy$577.85
NVIDIA (NVDA)
2.7603 of 5 stars		$166.56-2.7%0.10%43.29Buy$317.81
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:


Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:
MarketBeat Minute Podcast

Each market day you'll get a one-minute market summary to help you invest wisely.

Subscribe to MarketBeat Minute

Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | U.S. Based Support Team at [email protected] | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see disclaimer. Fundamental company data provided by Zacks Investment Research.