These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

The Q2 2022 earnings season is now underway, and many expect this to be the toughest quarter. According to data from FactSet, the S&P 500 is estimated to report earnings growth of 4.1% in aggregate for the second quarter, the slowest rate of growth since the fourth quarter of 2020. It would also be a significant slowdown from the 9% growth rate witnessed in the first quarter. Analysts have reduced their estimate for the second quarter in recent months, compared to an average estimated growth rate of almost 6% at the end of March. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies announcing earnings next week.

The 10 Biggest Companies Announcing Earnings Next Week

We have used data on market capitalization as of July 14, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest companies announcing earnings next week.

Union Pacific

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, this company offers railroad and freight transportation services. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down by over 4% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Union Pacific shares are trading at over $209, while they have a 52-week range of $195.68 to $278.94. Union Pacific is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 21.

Philip Morris International

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells cigarettes, tobacco, and other products that contain nicotine. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are down by almost 5% year to date and down almost 9% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Philip Morris International shares are trading at over $90, while they have a 52-week range of $85.64 to $112.48. Philip Morris International is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 21.

AT&T

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers telecommunications, media and technology services through its Communications, WarnerMedia and Latin America segments. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) shares are up by almost 10% year to date but are down almost 5% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, AT&T shares are trading at over $20, while their 52-week range is $16.62 to $21.61. AT&T is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 21.

NextEra Energy

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra is an electric power and energy infrastructure company that operates through its FPL and NEER segments. NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) shares are down almost 17% year to date and down almost 1% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, NextEra Energy shares are trading at over $77, while they have a 52-week range of $67.22 to $93.73. NextEra Energy is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 22.

Danaher

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Danaher is a medical company that makes and sells professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are down almost 25% year to date and down almost 13% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Danaher shares are trading at over $254, while their 52-week range is $233.71 to $333.96. Danaher is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 21.

Abbott Laboratories

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, this company develops and sells a broad, diversified line of healthcare products. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are down almost 25% year to date and down by over 10% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading at over $106, while their 52-week range is $101.24 to $142.60. Abbott Laboratories is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 20.

Verizon Communications

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to government agencies, enterprises, and consumers. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down almost 3% year to date and down almost 11% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Verizon Communications shares are trading at over $50, while their 52-week range is $45.55 to $56.85. Verizon Communications is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 22.

Bank of America

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Bank of America is a bank and financial holding company that offers banking and non-bank financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by over 32% year to date and down almost 21% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at over $30, while their 52-week range is $29.67 to $50.11. Bank of America is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 18.

Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, this company makes and sells products in the healthcare field through its Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices segments. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are up almost 3% year to date and up almost 5% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at over $176, while their 52-week range is $155.72 to $186.69. Johnson & Johnson is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 19.

Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops and sells all-electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:SLA) shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up almost 11% in the last year. As of the time of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at over $718, while their 52-week range is $620.57 to $1,243.49. Tesla is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on July 20.

