These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

Over 90% of S&P 500 companies have reported their third quarter earnings as of last week. Of these, 69% of the companies have reported a positive EPS surprise, while 71% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 companies for the third quarter is 2.2%. If this rate holds for all S&P 500 companies, then it will be the lowest earnings growth rate since Q3 2020, according to the data from Factset. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as of Nov. 16, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week:

J.M. Smucker

Founded in 1897 and headquartered in Orrville, Ohio, this company makes and sells food and beverage products. J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) shares are up by almost 6% year to date and up over 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, J.M. Smucker shares are trading above $143 with a 52-week range of $119.82 to $152.16. J.M. Smucker is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21.

Jacobs Solutions

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, this company offers professional services, including consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery. Jacobs Solutions Inc (NYSE:J) shares are down by over 10% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Jacobs Solutions shares are trading above $124 with a 52-week range of $106.78 to $150.32. Jacobs Solutions is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21.

Zoom Video Communications

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers communication technology. Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) shares are down by almost 55% year to date and down over 19% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Zoom Video Communications shares are trading above $83 with a 52-week range of $70.44 to $265.23. Zoom Video Communications is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21.

HP

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company offers personal computing, imaging and printing products, as well as related technologies, solutions, and services. HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares are down by over 22% year to date and down almost 17% in the last three months.

As of this writing, HP shares are trading above $29 with a 52-week range of $24.08 to $41.47. HP is scheduled to release its earnings on November 22.

Dell Technologies

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, this company offers information technology hardware, software, and service solutions. Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DELL) shares are down by almost 27% year to date and down almost 16% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Dell Technologies shares are trading above $41 with a 52-week range of $32.90 to $61.54. Dell Technologies is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21.

Dollar Tree

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Va., this company owns and operates discount variety stores. Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares are up by over 18% year to date but are down by over 1% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Dollar Tree shares are trading above $167 with a 52-week range of $123.62 to $177.19. Dollar Tree is scheduled to release its earnings on November 22.

Agilent Technologies

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops applications for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical industries. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) shares are down by almost 8% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Agilent Technologies shares are trading above $147 with a 52-week range of $112.52 to $165.68. Agilent Technologies is scheduled to release its earnings on November 21.

Autodesk

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company develops and distributes software and services. Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) shares are down by over 21% year to date and down over 3% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Autodesk shares are trading above $221 with a 52-week range of $163.20 to $331.77. Autodesk is scheduled to release its earnings on November 22.

Analog Devices

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., this company designs, develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs). Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) shares are down by over 8% year to date and down over 5% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Analog Devices shares are trading above $163 with a 52-week range of $133.48 to $191.95. Analog Devices is scheduled to release its earnings on November 22.

Deere & Co.

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Moline, Ill., this company makes and sells equipment for agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) shares are up by almost 19% year to date and up over 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Deere & Co. shares are trading above $407 with a 52-week range of $283.81 to $446.76. Deere & Co. is scheduled to release its earnings on November 23.

