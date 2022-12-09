These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

More than 70% of S&P 500 companies reported a positive EPS surprise for the third quarter of 2022, according to data from FactSet. The earnings growth rate for the third quarter is around 2.5%, the lowest since the third quarter of 2020.

On the other hand, of the 97 S&P 500 companies that have issued guidance for the fourth quarter of 2022, 63 have issued negative EPS guidance, while 34 have issued positive EPS guidance.

The percentage of companies issuing negative EPS guidance is above the 5-year average of 60% but below the 10-year average of 67%. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Issuing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data as of Dec. 7, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies issuing earnings next week:

Winnebago Industries

This company makes recreational vehicles and marine products, and operates through Towable, Motorhome, and Marine segments. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Winnebago Industries shares are trading above $57 with a 52-week range of $43.05 to $78.88. Winnebago Industries will issue its earnings report card on December 16.

Fluence Energy

This company offers energy storage products and services, as well as artificial intelligence-enabled digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares are down by almost 59% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Fluence Energy shares are trading above $14.70 with a 52-week range of $4.96 to $36.71. Fluence Energy will issue its earnings report card on December 12.

ABM Industries

This company offers facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. ABM Industries Inc (NYSE:ABM) shares are up by almost 12% year to date and up almost 6% in the last month.

As of this writing, ABM Industries shares are trading above $45 with a 52-week range of $37.68 to $54.00. ABM Industries will issue its earnings report card on December 13.

Coupa Software

This company deals in business spend management (BSM) solutions, including contract management contingent workforce, supplier management, spend analysis and more. Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) shares are down by almost 61% year to date but are up by over 46% in the last month.

As of this writing, Coupa Software shares are trading above $61 with a 52-week range of $40.30 to $176.63. Coupa Software will issue its earnings report card on December 12.

Core & Main

This company offers products and services related to the distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors. Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) shares are down by almost 31% year to date but are up by almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Core & Main shares are trading above $21 with a 52-week range of $19.85 to $32.54. Core & Main will issue its earnings report card on December 13.

Jabil

This company offers electronic manufacturing services and solutions, including electronics design, production, product management and more. Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) shares are up by almost 1% year to date and up over 13% in the last month.

As of this writing, Jabil shares are trading above $70 with a 52-week range of $48.80 to $73.33. Jabil will issue its earnings report card on December 15.

Nordson

This company makes and sells products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) shares are down by over 8% year to date but are up by almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Nordson shares are trading above $233 with a 52-week range of $194.89 to $271.90. Nordson will issue its earnings report card on December 15.

Darden Restaurants

This company offers restaurant services through Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business segments. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares are down by over 5% year to date but are up by over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Darden Restaurants shares are trading above $143 with a 52-week range of $110.96 to $155.25. Darden Restaurants will issue its earnings report card on December 16.

Lennar

It is a home construction company that also offers real estate related investment management services. Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) shares are down by almost 25% year to date but are up by over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, Lennar shares are trading above $87 with a 52-week range of $62.54 to $117.54. Lennar will issue its earnings report card on December 15.

Adobe

This company provides digital marketing and media solutions, and operates through Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing segments. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares are down by over 42% year to date but are up by almost 10% in the last month.

As of this writing, Adobe shares are trading above $329 with a 52-week range of $274.73 to $675.21. Adobe will issue its earnings report card on December 15.

