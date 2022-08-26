These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

Earnings per share (EPS) growth of S&P 500 companies so far this week has remained almost unchanged from last week and is at the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, the earnings report card of retail companies this earnings season suggests that U.S. consumer confidence was strong in the second quarter, but it could drop in the second half of the year. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Aug. 25, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Catalent

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Somerset, N.J., this company develops solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies. Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares are down by over 19% year to date and down almost 8% in the last month. As of this writing, Catalent shares are trading at above $102 (52-week range of $86.34 to $142.64), giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 29.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Spring, Texas, it is an edge-to-cloud company that offers information technology products, solutions, and service. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares are down by almost 6% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are trading at above $14 (52-week range of $12.40 to $17.76), giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

Heico

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Hollywood, Fla., this company designs, makes and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products. Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) shares are up by almost 12% year to date and up over 7% in the last month. As of this writing, Heico shares are trading at above $160 (52-week range of $122.94 to $165.61), giving it a market capitalization of more than $19 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

MongoDB

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company has developed a general-purpose database platform, as well as offers professional services, including consulting and training. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up by almost 21% in the last month. As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading at above $359.00 (52-week range of $213.39 to $590.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $23 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

Hormel Foods

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Austin, Minn., this company makes and sells meat and food products. Hormel Foods shares are up by over 5% year to date and up over 4% in the last month. As of this writing, Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) shares are trading at above $51 (52-week range of $40.48 to $55.11), giving it a market capitalization of more than $28 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on September 1.

Veeva Systems

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers industry cloud solutions to the life sciences industry worldwide. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by almost 16% year to date and down almost 3% in the last month. As of this writing, Veeva Systems shares are trading at above $215 (52-week range of $152.04 to $336.52), giving it a market capitalization of more than $33 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

HP

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is an information technology company. HP shares are down by almost 10% year to date but are up by over 3% in the last month. As of this writing, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares are trading at above $33 (52-week range of $26.11 to $41.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $34 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

Brown-Forman

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Ky., this company makes and distributes alcoholic beverages under Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, and other brands. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) shares are up by almost 7% year to date and up over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Brown-Forman shares are trading at above $77 (52-week range of $60.23 and $78.15), giving it a market capitalization of more than $36 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

CrowdStrike Holdings

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company provides cybersecurity products and services to prevent breaches. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by over 2% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last month. As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading at above $201.00 (52-week range of $130.00 and $298.48), giving it a market capitalization of more than $45 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

Broadcom

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops, makes and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by almost 19% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last month. As of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading at above $540 (52-week range of $463.91 to $677.76), giving it a market capitalization of more than $210 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on September 1.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

Stagflation is an ugly mix of low economic growth punctuated by high unemployment. And at the root of it all is inflation. For a long time, many economists believed that stagflation was not possible. However, the 1970s changed that thinking. Not only were U.S. consumers facing high inflation, they were also dealing with high unemployment.

And according to some analysts, history may be getting ready to repeat itself. While economists seem to be split on the probability of a recession, there is growing concern that the United States is entering a period of stagflation. In an effort to combat inflation, the Federal Reserve is pledging to aggressively increase interest rates. There's already evidence of slowing economic growth and waning demand. The next shoe to drop may come in the employment numbers.

This means that investors need to turn their attention to stocks that have the attributes to combat stagflation. This includes companies that have the potential to deliver strong free cash flow. One reason for this is that a healthy cash flow can be applied to reward shareholders with a dividend. And that can boost the total return. Here are seven stocks that can help investors do just that.

View the "7 Stagflation Stocks to Help Navigate Periods of Low Growth".