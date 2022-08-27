S&P 500   4,057.66
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high
Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
Powell: Fed's inflation fight could bring 'pain,' job losses
6 Key Trends That Will Change How You Do Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
Stocks tumble after Fed dashes hopes for easing up on rates
Dow drops 1,000 after Fed's Powell says rates will stay high

These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

Last updated on Sat., August 27, 2022 | ValueWalk

Earnings per share (EPS) growth of S&P 500 companies so far this week has remained almost unchanged from last week and is at the lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, the earnings report card of retail companies this earnings season suggests that U.S. consumer confidence was strong in the second quarter, but it could drop in the second half of the year. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Aug. 25, 2022) of companies to rank the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Catalent

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Somerset, N.J., this company develops solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies. Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) shares are down by over 19% year to date and down almost 8% in the last month. As of this writing, Catalent shares are trading at above $102 (52-week range of $86.34 to $142.64), giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 29.

  1. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Spring, Texas, it is an edge-to-cloud company that offers information technology products, solutions, and service. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) shares are down by almost 6% year to date but are up by over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares are trading at above $14 (52-week range of $12.40 to $17.76), giving it a market capitalization of more than $18 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.


  1. Heico

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Hollywood, Fla., this company designs, makes and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products. Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) shares are up by almost 12% year to date and up over 7% in the last month. As of this writing, Heico shares are trading at above $160 (52-week range of $122.94 to $165.61), giving it a market capitalization of more than $19 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

  1. MongoDB

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, this company has developed a general-purpose database platform, as well as offers professional services, including consulting and training. Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) shares are down by over 32% year to date but are up by almost 21% in the last month. As of this writing, MongoDB shares are trading at above $359.00 (52-week range of $213.39 to $590.00), giving it a market capitalization of more than $23 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

  1. Hormel Foods

Founded in 1891 and headquartered in Austin, Minn., this company makes and sells meat and food products. Hormel Foods shares are up by over 5% year to date and up over 4% in the last month. As of this writing, Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) shares are trading at above $51 (52-week range of $40.48 to $55.11), giving it a market capitalization of more than $28 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on September 1.

  1. Veeva Systems

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, Calif., this company offers industry cloud solutions to the life sciences industry worldwide. Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares are down by almost 16% year to date and down almost 3% in the last month. As of this writing, Veeva Systems shares are trading at above $215 (52-week range of $152.04 to $336.52), giving it a market capitalization of more than $33 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

  1. HP

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., it is an information technology company. HP shares are down by almost 10% year to date but are up by over 3% in the last month. As of this writing, HP Inc (NYSE:HPQ) shares are trading at above $33 (52-week range of $26.11 to $41.47), giving it a market capitalization of more than $34 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

  1. Brown-Forman

Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Louisville, Ky., this company makes and distributes alcoholic beverages under Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, and other brands. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) shares are up by almost 7% year to date and up over 5% in the last month. As of this writing, Brown-Forman shares are trading at above $77 (52-week range of $60.23 and $78.15), giving it a market capitalization of more than $36 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 31.

  1. CrowdStrike Holdings

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company provides cybersecurity products and services to prevent breaches. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are down by over 2% year to date but are up by over 10% in the last month. As of this writing, CrowdStrike Holdings shares are trading at above $201.00 (52-week range of $130.00 and $298.48), giving it a market capitalization of more than $45 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on August 30.

  1. Broadcom

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops, makes and supplies a wide range of semiconductor and infrastructure software products. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are down by almost 19% year to date but are up by over 1% in the last month. As of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading at above $540 (52-week range of $463.91 to $677.76), giving it a market capitalization of more than $210 billion. It is scheduled to report its earnings on September 1.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Catalent (CTLT)
2.9558 of 5 stars		$99.70-4.3%N/A36.12Moderate Buy$142.86
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)
3.0766 of 5 stars		$13.76-7.2%3.49%4.95Hold$17.04
HEICO (HEI)
1.785 of 5 stars		$155.89-4.1%0.12%64.15Moderate Buy$159.71
Hormel Foods (HRL)
1.9265 of 5 stars		$51.08-0.7%2.04%29.19Hold$48.86
Veeva Systems (VEEV)
2.9123 of 5 stars		$206.49-5.3%N/A81.30Moderate Buy$243.68
HP (HPQ)
2.7572 of 5 stars		$31.39-8.9%3.19%5.65Hold$37.08
MongoDB (MDB)
2.3469 of 5 stars		$353.57-2.8%N/A-73.05Moderate Buy$406.24
CrowdStrike (CRWD)
2.6359 of 5 stars		$194.56-4.1%N/A-246.28Buy$248.39
Broadcom (AVGO)
2.9926 of 5 stars		$520.86-5.3%3.15%25.82Moderate Buy$680.46
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

