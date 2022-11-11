These Are the 10 Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

More than 450 companies in the S&P 500 have reported their third quarter results so far. Of these, 69.3% have posted EPS above estimates, while 68% have beaten revenue estimates. Moreover, earnings are up 2.6% from the same period last year on revenues that are up over 12% from the same period.

Overall, total S&P 500 earnings are expected to be up 1.5% from the same period last year. However, if we exclude the Energy sector, then third quarter earnings for the rest of the index would be below last year’s level. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Biggest Companies Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Nov. 9, 2022) of companies that are due to announce earnings to rank the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies releasing earnings next week:

Ross Stores

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Dublin, Calif., this company retails off-price apparel and home accessories. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares are down by over 20% year to date but are up by almost 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Ross Stores shares are trading above $94 with a 52-week range of $69.24 to $123.36. Ross Stores is scheduled to release its earnings on November 17.

Palo Alto Networks

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company offers network security solutions. Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) shares are down by over 18% year to date and down almost 12% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Palo Alto Networks shares are trading above $154 with a 52-week range of $140.08 to $213.63. Palo Alto Networks is scheduled to release its earnings on November 17.

Target

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., this company owns and operates general merchandise stores. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) shares are down by almost 34% year to date and down almost 10% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Target shares are trading above $152 with a 52-week range of $137.16 to $268.98. Target is scheduled to release its earnings on November 16.

Applied Materials

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company provides equipment, services and software to semiconductor, display and related companies. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are down by over 40% year to date and down almost 11% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Applied Materials shares are trading above $94 with a 52-week range of $71.12 to $167.06. Applied Materials is scheduled to release its earnings on November 17.

TJX

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Framingham, Mass., this company sells off-price apparel and home fashion products. TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) shares are down by almost 8% year to date but are up almost 9% in the last three months.

As of this writing, TJX shares are trading above $70 with a 52-week range of $53.69 to $77.35. TJX is scheduled to release its earnings on November 16.

Lowe's

Founded in 1946 and headquartered in Mooresville, N.C., this company specializes in home improvement products. Lowe's Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Lowe's shares are trading above $186 with a 52-week range of $170.12 to $263.31. Lowe's is scheduled to release its earnings on November 16.

Cisco Systems

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers Internet Protocol-based networking products and services. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares are down by almost 31% year to date and down over 4% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Cisco Systems shares are trading above $43 with a 52-week range of $38.61 to $64.29. Cisco Systems is scheduled to release its earnings on November 16.

Home Depot

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company deals in building materials and home improvement products. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) shares are down by almost 31% year to date and down almost 8% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Home Depot shares are trading above $286 with a 52-week range of $264.51 to $420.61. Home Depot is scheduled to release its earnings on November 15.

NVIDIA

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets and related software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are down by over 53% year to date and down over 23% in the last three months.

As of this writing, NVIDIA shares are trading above $136 with a 52-week range of $108.13 to $346.47. NVIDIA is scheduled to release its earnings on November 16.

Walmart

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) shares are down by almost 4% year to date but are up by over 7% in the last three months.

As of this writing, Walmart shares are trading above $139 with a 52-week range of $117.27 to $160.77. Walmart is scheduled to release its earnings on November 15.

Small-cap stocks are a class of equities that can significantly impact a growth portfolio. There are a couple of reasons for this.

First, in bull markets, small-cap stocks tend to outperform the broader market because investors have a larger appetite for risk. Second, small-cap stocks are historically an indicator of investor sentiment turning from bearish to bullish (and vice versa). This rewards investors who stay invested in these stocks.

Of course, that risk works both ways. In a market correction and/or bear market, small-cap stocks can drop significantly more than mid- or large-cap stocks. That's the challenge for investors, but one that can be managed when you look for small-cap stocks that are leaning into market trends.

That's the focus of this special presentation. It focuses on seven small-cap stocks well-positioned for market trends likely to stick around through 2023.

View the Stocks Here .