These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of Jan 2023

The fourth quarter earnings season is set to start next week with many big financial organizations scheduled to report their earnings, including UnitedHealth Group, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and more.

FactSet estimates an earnings drop of 2.8% for the S&P 500. If it turns out to be true, it will mark the first time the index has reported a (year-over-year) earnings decline since the third quarter of 2020. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of Jan 2023.

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of Jan 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Jan. 3, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of Jan 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of Jan 2023:

TD SYNNEX

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 10. Its shares are up by over 15% in the last three months but are down by almost 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, TD SYNNEX shares are trading above $96, with a 52-week range of $78.87 to $119.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $9 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 16.90.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by over 15% in the last three months but are down by almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Delta Air Lines shares are trading above $32, with a 52-week range of $27.20 to $46.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $21 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 284.

First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are down by almost 10% in the last three months but are up by over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, First Republic Bank shares are trading above $122, with a 52-week range of $106.86 to $209.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $21 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 14.40.

Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by almost 17% in the last three months and up over 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Bank of New York Mellon shares are trading above $46, with a 52-week range of $36.22 to $64.63, giving the company a market cap of more than $36 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 14.10.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by over 7% in the last three months and up almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Citigroup shares are trading above $45, with a 52-week range of $40.01 to $69.11, giving the company a market cap of more than $87 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 6.20.

BlackRock

BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by over 23% in the last three months but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, BlackRock shares are trading above $710, with a 52-week range of $503.12 to $927.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $106 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 19.60.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last three months but are down by over 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Wells Fargo shares are trading above $41, with a 52-week range of $36.54 to $60.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $157 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 10.85.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by almost 8% in the last three months but are down by almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading above $33, with a 52-week range of $29.31 to $50.11, giving the company a market cap of more than $265 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 10.60.

JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by over 25% in the last three months and up almost 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, JPMorgan Chase shares are trading above $135, with a 52-week range of $101.28 to $169.81, giving the company a market cap of more than $393 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 11.40.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) is scheduled to report its earnings on January 13. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last three months but are down by over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, UnitedHealth Group shares are trading above $519, with a 52-week range of $445.74 to $558.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $495 billion. It has a P/E ratio of around 25.40.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here