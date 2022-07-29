These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Q2 Earnings Next Week

The second quarter 2022 earnings season so far has been weaker than expected. The number of S&P 500 companies reporting positive earnings surprises, as well as the magnitude of these positive surprises, is less than the five-year averages, according to data from FactSet. Also, for the second quarter of 2022, the S&P 500 is reporting its lowest earnings growth since the fourth quarter of 2020. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting Q2 earnings next week.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Q2 Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies reporting earnings next week to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting Q2 earnings next week.

Cigna

Founded in 1792 and headquartered in Bloomfield, Conn., this company offers healthcare and insurance services. Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) shares are up by almost 20% year to date and up over 20% in the last year. As of this writing, Cigna had a market capitalization of more than $80 billion and its shares were trading at over $276 (52-week range of $191.74 to $282.33). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 4.

Starbucks

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Seattle, this company operates a chain of coffeehouses and roastery reserves. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares are down by over 29% year to date and down over 32% in the last year. As of this writing, Starbucks had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion and its shares were trading at over $82 (52-week range $68.39 to $123.47). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 2.

Caterpillar

Founded in 1925 and headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., this company makes construction and mining equipment, gas turbines, as well as diesel-electric locomotives. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) shares are down by over 10% year to date and down almost 13% in the last year. As of this writing, Caterpillar had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion and its shares were trading at over $185 (52-week range of $167.08 to $237.90). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 2.

PayPal Holdings

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company operates an online payments system to facilitate online money transfers. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) shares are down by over 54% year to date and down over 69% in the last year. As of this writing, PayPal Holdings had a market capitalization of more than $90 billion and its shares were trading at over $86 (52-week range of $67.58 to $296.70). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 2.

ConocoPhillips

Founded in 1875 and headquartered in Houston, this company deals in crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) shares are up by over 29% year to date and up over 63% in the last year. As of writing, ConocoPhillips had a market capitalization of more than $100 billion and its shares were trading at over $94 (52-week range of $51.41 to $124.08). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 4.

S&P Global

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in New York City, it is primarily a rating firm that offers transparent and independent ratings to the capital and commodity markets globally. S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down almost 15% in the last year. As of this writing, S&P Global had a market capitalization of more than $120 billion and its shares were trading at over $355 (52-week range of $311.87 to $484.21). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 2.

CVS Health

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I., this company offers healthcare services, including Pharmacy Services, Health Care Benefits and more. CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) shares are down by over 7% year to date but are up over 15% in the last year. As of this writing, CVS Health had a market capitalization of more than $120 billion and its shares were trading at over $95 (52-week range of $79.34 to $111.25). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 3.

Amgen

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, Calif., it is a biotechnology company that discovers, develops and markets human therapeutics. Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) shares are up by almost 12% year to date and up almost 4% in the last year. As of this writing, Amgen had a market capitalization of more than $130 billion and its shares were trading at over $251 (52-week range of $198.64 to $258.45). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 4.

Advanced Micro Devices

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company develops computer processors and related technologies for business and consumer markets. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares are down by almost 38% year to date and down almost 13% in the last year. As of this writing, Advanced Micro Devices had a market capitalization of more than $130 billion and its shares were trading at over $89 (52-week range of $71.60 to $164.46). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 2.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company develops and sells pharmaceutical products, including for Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up by over 19% year to date and up over 34% in the last year. As of this writing, Eli Lilly had a market capitalization of more than $300 billion and its shares were trading at over $327 (52-week range of $220.20 to $335.33). It is scheduled to report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 4.

