How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

Fri., August 5, 2022 | ValueWalk

About 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported their quarterly earnings as of last week. Of these, 73% of the companies have posted earnings per share (EPS) above estimates, compared to the five-year average of 77%. Moreover, the earnings growth reported by the S&P 500 companies so far this quarter is the lowest since Q4 2020, according to the data from Factset. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Aug. 4, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Tyson Foods

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Ariz., this company deals in the production of processed food. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) shares are down by almost 1% year to date but are up by almost 22% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $85 (52-week range of $70.50 to $100.72), giving it a market cap of more than $31 billion. Tyson Foods will report its Q3 2022 earnings on August 8.

  1. Rivian Automotive

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., it is an electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares are down by over 65% year to date. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $36 (52-week range of $19.25 to $179.47), giving it a market cap of more than $32 billion. Rivian Automotive will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 11.


  1. Illumina

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops and markets life science tools and integrated systems for genetic variation and function. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) shares are down by almost 41% year to date and down almost 55% in the last year. As of writing, shares of the company are trading at over $225 (52-week range of $173.45 to $526.00), giving it a market cap of more than $35 billion. Illumina will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 11.

  1. ResMed

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in San Diego, this company offers digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) shares are down by over 8% year to date and over down 13% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $238 (52-week range of $189.40 to $301.34), giving it a market cap of more than $35 billion. ResMed will report its Q4 2022 earnings on August 11.

  1. Welltower

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, this company offers health care infrastructure. Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares are down by almost 6% year to date and down almost 5% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $80 (52-week range of $76.56 to $99.43), giving it a market cap of more than $37 billion. Welltower will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 10.

  1. American International Group

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, as well as other financial services. American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) shares are down by over 10% year to date but are up by almost 1% in the last one year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $50 (52-week range of $48.40 to $65.73), giving it a market cap of more than $40 billion. American International Group will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 9.

  1. Sysco

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, this company makes and supplies food products to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities and lodging institutions. SYSCO Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares are up by almost 10% year to date and up almost 17% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $86 (52-week range of $68.05 to $91.53), giving it a market cap of more than $44 billion. Sysco will report its Q4 2022 earnings on August 9.

  1. Emerson Electric

Founded in 1890 and headquartered in St. Louis, it is a technology and engineering company that offers innovative solutions to clients. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) shares are down by almost 4% year to date and down almost 12% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $89 (52-week range of $76.16 to $105.99), giving it a market cap of more than $50 billion. Emerson Electric will report its Q3 2022 earnings on August 9.

  1. Dominion Energy

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Richmond, Va., this company deals in providing electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) shares are up by over 5% year to date and up over 9% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $83 (52-week range of $70.37 to $88.78), giving it a market cap of more than $69 billion. Dominion Energy will report its Q2 2022 earnings on August 8.

  1. Walt Disney

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a mass media and entertainment conglomerate. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) shares are down by over 30% year to date and down almost 39% in the last year. As of this writing, shares of the company are trading at over $108 (52-week range of $90.23 to $187.58), giving it a market cap of more than $190 billion. Walt Disney will report its Q3 2022 earnings on August 10.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Tyson Foods (TSN)
2.457 of 5 stars		$87.45+1.0%2.10%7.87Hold$97.71
ResMed (RMD)
2.1901 of 5 stars		$241.80+1.3%0.69%45.54Moderate Buy$264.80
Welltower (WELL)
2.6559 of 5 stars		$80.68-0.4%3.02%107.57Moderate Buy$96.93
American International Group (AIG)
2.8733 of 5 stars		$51.83+1.4%2.47%4.48Hold$65.57
Sysco (SYY)
2.5401 of 5 stars		$86.250.0%2.27%44.46Moderate Buy$94.88
Emerson Electric (EMR)
2.9632 of 5 stars		$90.39+0.9%2.28%18.91Moderate Buy$99.50
Dominion Energy (D)
1.8157 of 5 stars		$82.57-0.4%3.23%23.06Hold$84.17
Walt Disney (DIS)
3.0812 of 5 stars		$106.63-1.4%N/A73.54Moderate Buy$154.28
Rivian Automotive (RIVN)
2.522 of 5 stars		35.67-1.4%N/AN/AModerate Buy68.94
Illumina (ILMN)
3.0121 of 5 stars		$223.77-0.7%N/A48.65Hold$384.45
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 


