These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant
S&P 500   3,583.07
DOW   29,634.83
QQQ   260.74
You Don't Need to Know Coding to Use This $50 App Builder
Biden to Replace US Dollar? (Ad)pixel
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
Kroger seeks to create grocery giant in $20B Albertsons bid
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 10/14/2022
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Why I Sued the Gov’t – And What I Recommend Now (Ad)
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street as inflation worries grow
Utility begins loading fuel at new Georgia nuclear plant

These Are The 10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

Fri., October 14, 2022 | ValueWalk

The coming week is another important week with regard to earnings. Plenty of big names from diverse industries are scheduled to announce their earnings next week, including Bank of America, Tesla, Verizon, Abbott Laboratories and more.

What makes next week even more important is that over 80 S&P 500 companies are scheduled to report earnings. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week.

10 Biggest Companies Revealing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization of companies (as of Oct. 13, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week. Here are the 10 biggest companies revealing earnings next week:

Q3 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Union Pacific

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Omaha, Neb., this company offers railroad and freight transportation services. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Union Pacific shares are trading at above $197, with a 52-week range of $186.89 to $278.94. Union Pacific will report its earnings on October 20.

  1. Philip Morris International

Founded in 1847 and headquartered in New York City, this company makes and sells cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are down by over 8% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.


As of this writing, Philip Morris International shares are trading at above $87, with a 52-week range of $82.85 to $112.48. Philip Morris International will report its earnings on October 20.

  1. Charles Schwab

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company offers wealth management, asset management, securities brokerage, banking, custody, and financial advisory services. Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares are down by almost 12% year to date but are up over 3% in the last month.

As of this writing, Charles Schwab shares are trading at above $74, with a 52-week range of $59.35 to $96.24. Charles Schwab will report its earnings on October 17.

  1. Verizon Communications

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York City, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are down by almost 30% year to date and down almost 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Verizon Communications shares are trading at above $36, with a 52-week range of $35.04 to $55.51. Verizon Communications will report its earnings on October 21.

  1. Abbott Laboratories

Founded in 1900 and headquartered in Abbott Park, Ill., this company makes and sells a range of healthcare products. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are down by over 27% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Abbott Laboratories shares are trading at above $103, with a 52-week range of $96.67 to $142.60. Abbott Laboratories will report its earnings on October 19.

  1. Danaher

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Washington, DC, it is a medical company that makes and sells professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) shares are down by almost 22% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Danaher shares are trading at above $254, with a 52-week range of $233.71 to $331.69. Danaher will report its earnings on October 20.

  1. Bank of America

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., this company offers banking and nonbanking financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) shares are down by almost 28% year to date and down over 7% in the last month.

As of this writing, Bank of America shares are trading at above $32, with a 52-week range of $29.31 to $50.11. Bank of America will report its earnings on October 17.

  1. Procter & Gamble

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, this company makes and sells personal care products. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are down by almost 23% year to date and down almost 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, Procter & Gamble shares are trading at above $126 with a 52-week range of $122.18 to $165.35. Procter & Gamble will report its earnings on October 19.

  1. Johnson & Johnson

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in New Brunswick, N.J., this company makes and sells products in the health care field. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares are down by over 3% year to date and down over 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Johnson & Johnson shares are trading at above $165 with a 52-week range of $155.72 to $186.69, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $427 billion. Johnson & Johnson will report its earnings on October 18.

  1. Tesla

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company designs and makes electric vehicles, as well as energy generation and storage products. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are down by over 37% year to date and down almost 27% in the last month.

As of this writing, Tesla shares are trading at above $222 with a 52-week range of $206.22 to $414.5, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $680 billion. Tesla will report its earnings on October 19.

7 Streaming Stocks that Will Stand up to Streaming Fatigue

Millions of Americans have "cut the cord." However, consumers' entertainment experience has ended up as a collection of one or more services that looks a bit like cable or satellite, without the cords.

That's because the streaming model and what consumers desire are at odds. Streaming services need to capture as many eyeballs as they can with as much content as possible. However, many streaming consumers only want a fraction of that content. When you consider that consumers have to buy content from multiple streaming services, you can see how consumers wonder whether they actually save money at all.

Consumers don't want to go back to the ways things were. There's evidence that streaming companies will adapt to stand out in a sea of sameness. In this special presentation, we're giving you our thoughts on seven streaming stocks that present investors with long-term opportunities.

View the Stocks Here .

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Union Pacific (UNP)
2.9006 of 5 stars		$193.79-1.5%2.68%18.06Hold$238.96
Philip Morris International (PM)
2.2349 of 5 stars		$85.26-2.3%5.96%14.65Hold$107.78
Charles Schwab (SCHW)
3.3534 of 5 stars		$68.98-6.9%1.28%22.69Moderate Buy$90.46
Verizon Communications (VZ)
3.2802 of 5 stars		$36.38-0.1%7.17%7.29Hold$53.00
Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
3.1523 of 5 stars		$100.91-1.5%1.86%21.07Moderate Buy$129.84
Danaher (DHR)
2.9333 of 5 stars		$253.71-1.4%0.39%29.88Moderate Buy$321.33
Bank of America (BAC)
3.4739 of 5 stars		$31.70+0.0%2.78%9.91Moderate Buy$44.89
Procter & Gamble (PG)
2.9434 of 5 stars		$125.08-1.0%2.92%21.53Moderate Buy$156.93
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
2.761 of 5 stars		$164.46-0.4%2.75%23.94Moderate Buy$189.56
Tesla (TSLA)
3.0509 of 5 stars		$204.99-7.5%N/A74.09Hold$285.24
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastDown Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

Brian Mulberry brings three large-cap ideas today and discusses why one utility may have potential beyond the traditional role of a dividend payer

Listen Now to Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access members have access to premium reports, best-in-class portfolio monitoring tools, and our latest stock picks.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies, and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.