Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines
Want to Increase Your Conversion Rates? This Is the Biggest Threat to Your Success.
EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
Russia accused of 'kidnapping' head of Ukraine nuclear plant
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 9/30/2022
Putin accuses the West of sabotaging Baltic Sea pipelines
MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
West rejects Putin's claim it sabotaged Baltic gas pipelines

These Are The 10 Biggest Firms Releasing Earnings Next Week

Fri., September 30, 2022 | ValueWalk

The third quarter of the 2022 earnings season will be in full swing during the second full week of October, when banking giants, including JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo and Citigroup, will announce their earnings.

For Q3 2022, FactSet estimates an earnings growth rate of 3.2% for the S&P 500 companies, the lowest since Q3 2020. On the positive side, estimates have improved for the Energy sector, Autos, Basic Materials and Transportation sectors. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest firms releasing earnings next week.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

10 Biggest Firms Releasing Earnings Next Week

We have used the market capitalization (as of Sept. 29, 2022) of companies announcing earnings next week to rank the 10 biggest firms releasing earnings next week. 

  1. SMART Global Holdings

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., this company designs and makes specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) shares are down by almost 54% year to date and down almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, SMART Global Holdings shares are trading at above $16 (52-week range of $15.10 to $37.25), giving it a market capitalization of more than $800 million. SMART Global Holdings will reveal its earnings on October 4.

  1. Accolade

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company offers personalized health and benefits solutions. Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) shares are down by over 52% year to date but are up by almost 25% in the last month.


As of this writing, Accolade shares are trading at above $12 (52-week range of $4.61 to $43.10), giving it a market capitalization of more than $900 million. Accolade will reveal its earnings on October 6.

  1. Helen of Troy

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, this company makes and distributes personal care and household products. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) shares are down by over 59% year to date and down almost 20% in the last month.

As of this writing, Helen of Troy shares are trading at above $99 (52-week range of $97.92 to $256.26), giving it a market capitalization of more than $2 billion. Helen of Troy will reveal its earnings on October 5.

  1. Acuity Brands

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company offers lighting and building management solutions, as well as related services. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) shares are down by over 27% year to date and down almost 4% in the last month.

As of this writing, Acuity Brands shares are trading at above $154 (52-week range of $142.71 to $224.59), giving it a market capitalization of more than $5 billion. Acuity Brands will reveal its earnings on October 4.

  1. Levi Strauss & Co.

Founded in 1853 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company makes, markets and sells apparel products, including jeans, tops, shorts, skirts and more. Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) shares are down by almost 38% year to date and down over 12% in the last month.

As of this writing, Levi Strauss shares are trading at above $15 (52-week range of $15.34 to $28.62), giving it a market capitalization of more than $6 billion. Levi Strauss will reveal its earnings on October 6.

  1. RPM International

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Medina, Ohio, this company makes, markets and sells coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares are down by almost 17% year to date and down over 9% in the last month.

As of this writing, RPM International shares are trading at above $84 (52-week range of $74.56 to $101.48), giving it a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. RPM International will reveal its earnings on October 5.

  1. Lamb Weston Holdings

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, this company makes, markets and sells value-added frozen potato products. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) shares are up by over 23% year to date but are down by almost 1% in the last month.

As of this writing, Lamb Weston Holdings shares are trading at above $78 (52-week range of $49.71 to $83.29), giving it a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. Lamb Weston Holdings will reveal its earnings on October 5.

  1. Conagra Brands

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., this company makes and sells processed and packaged foods. Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) shares are down by almost 3% year to date and down over 2% in the last month.

As of this writing, Conagra Brands shares are trading at above $33 (52-week range of $30.06 to $36.97), giving it a market capitalization of more than $16 billion. Conagra Brands will reveal its earnings on October 6.

  1. McCormick & Co.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Baltimore, Md., this company makes, markets and sells spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products. McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC) shares are down by almost 24% year to date and down over 11% in the last month.

As of this writing, McCormick shares are trading at above $73 (52-week range of $72.96 to $107.35), giving it a market capitalization of more than $20 billion. McCormick will reveal its earnings on October 6.

  1. Constellation Brands

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Victor, N.Y., this company makes, markets and sells beer, wine, and spirits. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) shares are down by almost 7% year to date and down almost 5% in the last month.

As of this writing, Constellation Brands shares are trading at above $232 (52-week range of $207.59 to $261.53), giving it a market capitalization of more than $45 billion. Constellation Brands will reveal its earnings on October 6.

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Acuity Brands (AYI)
2.2752 of 5 stars		$157.47+2.1%0.33%15.17Moderate Buy$210.57
Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)
2.687 of 5 stars		$14.47-6.9%3.32%10.05Moderate Buy$26.27
RPM International (RPM)
2.3485 of 5 stars		$83.31-0.8%1.92%21.98Hold$96.75
Lamb Weston (LW)
2.0807 of 5 stars		$77.38-0.9%1.27%56.48Moderate Buy$67.67
Conagra Brands (CAG)
2.0883 of 5 stars		$32.63-1.9%4.05%17.73Hold$35.67
McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)
2.691 of 5 stars		$71.27-3.0%2.08%28.17Hold$93.25
Constellation Brands (STZ)
2.7891 of 5 stars		$229.68-1.7%1.39%34.69Moderate Buy$271.73
SMART Global (SGH)
2.3494 of 5 stars		$15.87-3.6%N/A12.85Buy$36.00
Accolade (ACCD)
2.6201 of 5 stars		$11.42-8.8%N/A-1.88Moderate Buy$14.66
Helen of Troy (HELE)
2.0045 of 5 stars		$96.44-2.9%N/A12.25Hold$214.67
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

