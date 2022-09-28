These Are The 10 Biggest Launchpad Cryptocurrencies

50% OFF
MarketBeat All Access
Get 30 days free. Save 50% your first year.
  •  days
  •  Hours
  •  Minutes
  •  Seconds
Claim Your Discount
×
S&P 500   3,676.88 (+0.81%)
DOW   29,363.62 (+0.78%)
QQQ   274.03 (-0.16%)
AAPL   146.38 (-3.55%)
MSFT   236.60 (+0.08%)
META   136.70 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   97.77 (+0.28%)
AMZN   115.26 (+0.74%)
TSLA   280.72 (-0.78%)
NVDA   125.79 (+1.34%)
NIO   16.94 (-1.45%)
BABA   79.26 (+1.79%)
AMD   67.55 (+0.57%)
T   15.82 (+0.57%)
MU   50.57 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.93 (+2.45%)
F   11.97 (+0.50%)
GE   64.39 (-0.12%)
DIS   97.03 (+1.23%)
AMC   7.37 (-1.07%)
PYPL   86.70 (+1.11%)
PFE   44.25 (+0.36%)
NFLX   233.34 (+4.00%)
S&P 500   3,676.88 (+0.81%)
DOW   29,363.62 (+0.78%)
QQQ   274.03 (-0.16%)
AAPL   146.38 (-3.55%)
MSFT   236.60 (+0.08%)
META   136.70 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   97.77 (+0.28%)
AMZN   115.26 (+0.74%)
TSLA   280.72 (-0.78%)
NVDA   125.79 (+1.34%)
NIO   16.94 (-1.45%)
BABA   79.26 (+1.79%)
AMD   67.55 (+0.57%)
T   15.82 (+0.57%)
MU   50.57 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.93 (+2.45%)
F   11.97 (+0.50%)
GE   64.39 (-0.12%)
DIS   97.03 (+1.23%)
AMC   7.37 (-1.07%)
PYPL   86.70 (+1.11%)
PFE   44.25 (+0.36%)
NFLX   233.34 (+4.00%)
S&P 500   3,676.88 (+0.81%)
DOW   29,363.62 (+0.78%)
QQQ   274.03 (-0.16%)
AAPL   146.38 (-3.55%)
MSFT   236.60 (+0.08%)
META   136.70 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   97.77 (+0.28%)
AMZN   115.26 (+0.74%)
TSLA   280.72 (-0.78%)
NVDA   125.79 (+1.34%)
NIO   16.94 (-1.45%)
BABA   79.26 (+1.79%)
AMD   67.55 (+0.57%)
T   15.82 (+0.57%)
MU   50.57 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.93 (+2.45%)
F   11.97 (+0.50%)
GE   64.39 (-0.12%)
DIS   97.03 (+1.23%)
AMC   7.37 (-1.07%)
PYPL   86.70 (+1.11%)
PFE   44.25 (+0.36%)
NFLX   233.34 (+4.00%)
S&P 500   3,676.88 (+0.81%)
DOW   29,363.62 (+0.78%)
QQQ   274.03 (-0.16%)
AAPL   146.38 (-3.55%)
MSFT   236.60 (+0.08%)
META   136.70 (+1.71%)
GOOGL   97.77 (+0.28%)
AMZN   115.26 (+0.74%)
TSLA   280.72 (-0.78%)
NVDA   125.79 (+1.34%)
NIO   16.94 (-1.45%)
BABA   79.26 (+1.79%)
AMD   67.55 (+0.57%)
T   15.82 (+0.57%)
MU   50.57 (-0.02%)
CGC   2.93 (+2.45%)
F   11.97 (+0.50%)
GE   64.39 (-0.12%)
DIS   97.03 (+1.23%)
AMC   7.37 (-1.07%)
PYPL   86.70 (+1.11%)
PFE   44.25 (+0.36%)
NFLX   233.34 (+4.00%)

These Are The 10 Biggest Launchpad Cryptocurrencies

Tue., September 27, 2022 | ValueWalk

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has led to several investor-friendly innovations to accelerate crypto acceptance on a global scale. One such innovation is the crypto launchpad, which is now a crucial part of the decentralized finance ecosystem.

These launchpads primarily give small and large cryptocurrency projects access to a pool of investors. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest launchpad cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Launchpad Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Sept. 27, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest launchpad cryptocurrencies.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

 

  1. Poolz Finance (POOLZ)

It is a swapping protocol that allows startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. POOLZ is down by almost 80% year to date but is up by almost 15% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, POOLZ is trading at $1.45, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5 million. It has an all-time high of $55.41 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.00 (June 2020).

  1. UniCrypt (UNCX)

It operates on multiple chains to allow projects, communities and token developers to use the best possible tools. UNCX is down by over 55% year to date but is up by over 19% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, UNCX is trading at $258.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 million. It has an all-time high of $1,113.91 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $23.88 (November 2020).


  1. GameFi.org (GAFI)

It is a one-stop solution for game finance, serving game studios, players, traders, and investors. GAFI is down by almost 93% year to date and down over 12% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, GAFI is trading at $9.09, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 million. It has an all-time high of $351.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $8.70 (September 2022).

  1. BSCPAD (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD aims to address the fundamental flaws that plague existing launchpads by giving traders of all sizes an opportunity to invest in the upcoming Binance Smart Chain projects. BSCPAD is down by over 91% year to date and down over 28% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, BSCPAD is trading at $0.1281, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. It has an all-time high of $7.44 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1221 (September 2022).

  1. PEAKDEFI (PEAK)

Launched in 2019, it is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund that aims to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. PEAK is down by almost 92% year to date and down over 23% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, PEAK is trading at $0.009589, giving it a market capitalization of more than $12 million. It has an all-time high of $1.09 (October 2020) and an all-time low of $0.008981 (September 2022).

  1. TrustSwap (SWAP)

Incorporated in July 2020, it has a token launchpad that can be customized by its users to release investor tokens at specific times or add a lock-up period. SWAP is down by over 82% year to date but is up by almost 2% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SWAP is trading at $0.2008, giving it a market capitalization of more than $20 million. It has an all-time high of $5.02 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01253 (July 2020).

  1. Polkastarter (POLS)

Polkastarter first went live in December 2020, it is a decentralized fundraising platform that allows Web3 projects to launch and raise funds through multi-chain token pools. POLS is down by over 83% year to date and down almost 10% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, POLS is trading at $0.4827, giving it a market capitalization of more than $47 million. It has an all-time high of $7.51 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.001476 (September 2020).

  1. SuperFarm (SUPER)

Launched in 2021, it is a cross-chain DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol that supports the launch of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without any programming requirements. SUPER is down by almost 89% year to date but is up by almost 1% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SUPER is trading at $0.1283, giving it a market capitalization of more than $51 million. It has an all-time high of $4.73 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1094 (June 2022).

  1. Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Launched in 2021, it is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that offers developers access to funding, community and partnership building. SFUND is down by almost 75% year to date but is up by over 93% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SFUND is trading at $2.17, giving it a market capitalization of more than $78 million. It has an all-time high of $16.77 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2864 (July 2021).

  1. DAO Maker (DAO)

Conceptualized in 2017, it aims to redefine venture capital for the masses by offering scalable technologies, as well as funding support to tokenized startups. DAO is down by over 65% year to date but is up by over 26% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, DAO is trading at $1.62, giving it a market capitalization of more than $148 million. It has an all-time high of $8.75 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.22 (June 2022).

7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

 But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".

Free Email Newsletter

Complete the form below to receive the latest headlines and analysts' recommendations for your stocks with our free daily email newsletter:

Most Read This Week

Recent Articles

Search Headlines:

Latest PodcastFed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

Axel Merk, President and CIO of Merk Investments has three very different stocks he frames within the current market and economic conditions.

Listen Now to Fed Raises Rates: 3 Stocks to Watch Newmont Mining, Walmart, AMC

MarketBeat Resources

Premium Research Tools

MarketBeat All Access subscribers can access stock screeners, the Idea Engine, data export tools, research reports, and other premium tools.

Discover All Access

Market Data and Calendars

Looking for new stock ideas? Want to see which stocks are moving? View our full suite of financial calendars and market data tables, all for free.

View Market Data

Investing Education and Resources

Receive a free world-class investing education from MarketBeat. Learn about financial terms, types of investments, trading strategies and more.

Financial Terms
Details Here

As Featured By:

MarketBeat - Stock Market News and Research Tools logo

MarketBeat empowers individual investors to make better trading decisions by providing real-time financial data and objective market analysis. Whether you’re looking for analyst ratings, corporate buybacks, dividends, earnings, economic reports, financials, insider trades, IPOs, SEC filings or stock splits, MarketBeat has the objective information you need to analyze any stock. Learn more about MarketBeat.

Twitter Facebook StockTwits Financial Juice YouTube

MarketBeat is accredited by the Better Business Bureau MarketBeat is rated as Great on TrustPilot

© American Consumer News, LLC dba MarketBeat® 2010-2022. All rights reserved.
326 E 8th St #105, Sioux Falls, SD 57103 | contact@marketbeat.com | (844) 978-6257
MarketBeat does not provide personalized financial advice and does not issue recommendations or offers to buy stock or sell any security.

Our Accessibility Statement | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Information | RSS Feeds

© 2022 Market data provided is at least 10-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions. Information is provided 'as-is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use please see Barchart's disclaimer.