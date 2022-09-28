These Are The 10 Biggest Launchpad Cryptocurrencies

The growing popularity of cryptocurrencies has led to several investor-friendly innovations to accelerate crypto acceptance on a global scale. One such innovation is the crypto launchpad, which is now a crucial part of the decentralized finance ecosystem.

These launchpads primarily give small and large cryptocurrency projects access to a pool of investors. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest launchpad cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Launchpad Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Sept. 27, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest launchpad cryptocurrencies.

Poolz Finance (POOLZ)

It is a swapping protocol that allows startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. POOLZ is down by almost 80% year to date but is up by almost 15% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, POOLZ is trading at $1.45, giving it a market capitalization of more than $5 million. It has an all-time high of $55.41 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.00 (June 2020).

UniCrypt (UNCX)

It operates on multiple chains to allow projects, communities and token developers to use the best possible tools. UNCX is down by over 55% year to date but is up by over 19% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, UNCX is trading at $258.27, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 million. It has an all-time high of $1,113.91 (December 2021) and an all-time low of $23.88 (November 2020).

GameFi.org (GAFI)

It is a one-stop solution for game finance, serving game studios, players, traders, and investors. GAFI is down by almost 93% year to date and down over 12% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, GAFI is trading at $9.09, giving it a market capitalization of more than $8 million. It has an all-time high of $351.70 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $8.70 (September 2022).

BSCPAD (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD aims to address the fundamental flaws that plague existing launchpads by giving traders of all sizes an opportunity to invest in the upcoming Binance Smart Chain projects. BSCPAD is down by over 91% year to date and down over 28% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, BSCPAD is trading at $0.1281, giving it a market capitalization of more than $10 million. It has an all-time high of $7.44 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1221 (September 2022).

PEAKDEFI (PEAK)

Launched in 2019, it is a decentralized and permissionless asset management fund that aims to connect investors and asset managers for capital growth. PEAK is down by almost 92% year to date and down over 23% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, PEAK is trading at $0.009589, giving it a market capitalization of more than $12 million. It has an all-time high of $1.09 (October 2020) and an all-time low of $0.008981 (September 2022).

TrustSwap (SWAP)

Incorporated in July 2020, it has a token launchpad that can be customized by its users to release investor tokens at specific times or add a lock-up period. SWAP is down by over 82% year to date but is up by almost 2% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SWAP is trading at $0.2008, giving it a market capitalization of more than $20 million. It has an all-time high of $5.02 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $0.01253 (July 2020).

Polkastarter (POLS)

Polkastarter first went live in December 2020, it is a decentralized fundraising platform that allows Web3 projects to launch and raise funds through multi-chain token pools. POLS is down by over 83% year to date and down almost 10% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, POLS is trading at $0.4827, giving it a market capitalization of more than $47 million. It has an all-time high of $7.51 (February 2022) and an all-time low of $0.001476 (September 2020).

SuperFarm (SUPER)

Launched in 2021, it is a cross-chain DeFi (decentralized finance) protocol that supports the launch of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without any programming requirements. SUPER is down by almost 89% year to date but is up by almost 1% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SUPER is trading at $0.1283, giving it a market capitalization of more than $51 million. It has an all-time high of $4.73 (March 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1094 (June 2022).

Seedify.fund (SFUND)

Launched in 2021, it is a blockchain gaming-focused incubator and launchpad that offers developers access to funding, community and partnership building. SFUND is down by almost 75% year to date but is up by over 93% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SFUND is trading at $2.17, giving it a market capitalization of more than $78 million. It has an all-time high of $16.77 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.2864 (July 2021).

DAO Maker (DAO)

Conceptualized in 2017, it aims to redefine venture capital for the masses by offering scalable technologies, as well as funding support to tokenized startups. DAO is down by over 65% year to date but is up by over 26% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, DAO is trading at $1.62, giving it a market capitalization of more than $148 million. It has an all-time high of $8.75 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $1.22 (June 2022).

