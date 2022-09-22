These Are The 10 Biggest Marketing Cryptocurrencies

Blockchain is influencing almost every industry, and the marketing industry is no different. The use of blockchain helps to ensure transparency between advertisers and publishers, as well as allows advertisers to magnify their advertising spending.

Moreover, it is beneficial to users as well by rewarding them fairly. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest marketing cryptocurrencies.

10 Biggest Marketing Cryptocurrencies

We have used the market capitalization data (as of Sept. 20, 2022) to rank the 10 biggest marketing cryptocurrencies.

Q2 2022 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Jetcoin (JET)

This crypto platform aims to provide an opportunity for talented users to boost their reach by utilizing the power of their fan base. JET is down by over 94% year to date and down over 72% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, JET is trading at $0.002861, giving it a market capitalization of more than $28K. It has an all-time high of $1.31 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.001147 (April 2020).

Atlas Protocol (ATP)

It is an open protocol that directly connects advertisers, publishers, and users in token-based digital marketing. ATP is down by over 73% year to date and down over 8% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ATP is trading at $0.0001301, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.30 million. It has an all-time high of $3.06 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.00007461 (May 2022).

adbank (ADB)

It is a blockchain powered ad platform that ensures transparency of payments between advertisers and publishers. ADB is down by almost 74% year to date but is up by over 64% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ADB is trading at $0.0005888, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.40 million. It has an all-time high of $0.04214 (February 2018).

DATA (DTA)

DATA (Decentralized AI-Powered Trust Alliance) aims to be a blockchain based advertising protocol and technology stack to address the issue of data fraud. DTA is down by almost 47% year to date and down almost 8% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, DTA is trading at $0.00003827, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.40 million. It has an all-time high of $0.0684 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.00002425 (May 2022).

Sether (SETH)

It uses Blockchain Technology to better marketing techniques, automate and manage influencer campaigns and mediate client-agency work. SETH is down by over 8% year to date but is up by over 45% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, SETH is trading at $0.02576, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.50 million. It has an all-time high of $1.28 (March 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0113 (July 2021).

HollyGold (HGOLD)

It aims to create a new ecosystem for the entertainment industry that enables investors to invest directly from their wallets, as well as enable vendors and customers to transact through a POS system. HGOLD is down by over 35% year to date but is up by almost 11% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, HGOLD is trading at $0.1792, giving it a market capitalization of more than $0.80 million. It has an all-time high of $14.65 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.1179 (May 2022).

Wabi (WABI)

Founded in 2013, it is an ecosystem that connects Brands and Consumers to allow a fair and confidential exchange of value and information. WABI is down by over 12% year to date but is up by over 380% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, WABI is trading at $0.1928, giving it a market capitalization of more than $17 million. It has an all-time high of $5.86 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.02743 (May 2022).

Ambire AdEx (ADX)

Originating in 2017, this company refers to itself as the new-generation solution provider for digital advertising and a DeFi-focused crypto wallet. ADX is down by almost 73% year to date but is up by over 6% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ADX is trading at $0.1574, giving it a market capitalization of more than $22 million. It has an all-time high of $3.71 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.03488 (March 2020).

Adshares (ADS)

It is a decentralized advertising Web3 protocol that offers blockchain-based ad software to the ad tech industry. ADS is down by over 9% year to date but is up by over 21% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, ADS is trading at $2.34, giving it a market capitalization of more than $72 million. It has an all-time high of $1,548.86 (January 2022) and an all-time low of $0.004805 (March 2019).

Basic Attention Token (BAT)

Launched in 2017, this token powers a blockchain-based digital advertising platform that aims to reward users fairly for their attention. It also offers advertisers a better return on their ad investment. BAT is down by over 76% year to date and down over 18% in the last 90 days.

As of this writing, BAT is trading at $0.2992, giving it a market capitalization of more than $446 million. It has an all-time high of $1.92 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.06621 (July 2017).

Many of us will read this and be oblivious to the worldwide crisis. But if the current trends continue, it will become real to all of us soon enough. Most of us learned in elementary school that 97% of the world's water is salt water. And only about 1% of the total water supply is drinkable.

That is becoming difficult math for several areas of the world. A severe, multi-year drought is causing water levels to sink to historically low levels. And the federal government is threatening to cut water use by 25% in the most-affected states of Arizona, California, and Nevada.

And even if we're not put under water restrictions, we are all likely to see higher costs for food. One reason for that is that about 25% of the nation's food supply comes from California. An American Farm Bureau Federation survey conducted in 2021 found that 40% of farmers sold off part of their cattle herds.

But opportunities present themselves in the midst of crisis, and this is no difference. In this special presentation, we're looking at seven water stocks that look like smart buys as the world grapples for solutions.

View the "7 Water Stocks to Buy as the World Dries Up".